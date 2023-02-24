Highlights: Warriors 111-124 Lakers in NBA 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The game ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Golden State Warriors 111-124 Los Angeles Lakers game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4Q | 1:44
Both teams retire their stars and it will be a victory for the Lakers.
4Q | 4:13
Little by little the game begins to close with the Lakers close to victory.
No look pass!
Great combination between LeBron and Austin Reaves to get the basket and get the Lakers closer to another victory:
No-look LeBron ⭐️
4Q | 10:01
Lead by 20 for the Lakers, timeout for the Warriors, it could be the last we see of the visitors' starters trying to get closer on the scoreboard.
4Q | 12:00
Start the last quarter.
Bye to the third
The third quarter ends with an advantage of 15 for the Lakers.
Great connection!
Draymond Green found Kuminga for the points and put the Warriors in the fight:
Dray ➡️ JK to throw it down!

3Q | 3:26
The Warriors do not give up defeat easily and begin to put pressure on the Lakers. 11-2 run to cut the difference to 7 points.
3Q | 6:47
Timeout Warriors, the Angelenos move away by 16 and force the timeout of those from Golden State.
Big play!
Great definition of Austin Reaves to get the points and keep the Lakers in front:
So smooth from Austin Reaves 😴
Lakers lead in Q2 on TNT.
3Q | 9:37
Good restart of the Lakers who move away by 7 starting the period.
3Q | 12:00
Start the third quarter.
Halftime
We go to halftime with a 3 advantage for the Lakers.
2Q | 2:29
Great game by Jordan Poole, who is the one who brings the Warriors closer on the scoreboard.
2Q | 4:17
Play tight on the court with both teams without separating too much.
The Alley and the Oop!
Great combination between Dennis Schröder to LeBron James for the Alley-Oop and get the basket
AT AGE THIRTY-EIGHT 🤯🤯🤯
2Q | 7:53
Warriors timeout, Austin Reaves robbery to get the basket and force the requested time of the visit. Difference of 9 for the Angelenos.
2Q | 9:13
Good restart for the Warriors who cut the difference to 7 and start with high pressure against the locals.
2Q | 12:00
The second quarter begins.
End of the first
The first quarter ends with an advantage of 8 for the Lakers.
1Q | 1:26
Great game by the Lakers who begin to separate on the scoreboard and lead the game.
1Q | 4:22
Advantage of 4 for the Lakers who begin to take control of the game and move away on the scoreboard.
1Q | 6:54
Timeout Lakers, difference of 1 point for the Angelenos who fail to stop the Warriors.
1Q | 9:16
Strong start between both teams, both are giving everything to take the lead.
1Q | 12:00
Tip off the match at the Crypto.com Arena.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NBA.
Lakers starting 5!
These are the 5 that the Lakers start for today's game:
First five @ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether
Warriors lineup!
These are the Warriors headlines for today's game:
Ready to rumble. Tonight's lineup 👇
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Warriors: Steph Curry and Andre Wiggins
Lakers: LeBron James (Doubtful) and Anthony Davis (Doubtful)
Referees
Scott Foster (#48), Curtis Blair (#74) and Ashley Moyer-Gleich (#13) are the designated referees for the game between the Warriors and the Lakers, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
The Lakers appeared!
Los Angeles are already in their stadium for today's game:
Home.
The Warriors are here!
The Golden State team arrived at Crypto.com Arena for tonight's game:
we back. @starrylemonlime || #DubNation
Last duel!
The last time the Warriors and Lakers saw each other was during this regular season when the LA team won the visit by a score of 133 to 129. Anthony Davis was the player of the game with 44 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the game between the Warriors and the Lakers to kick off at the Crypto.com Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Warriors vs. Lakers live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups of the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Crypto.com Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Warriors vs. Lakers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game in various countries:
Argentina: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 22 hours on NBATV
Spain: 04 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 21 hours on ESPN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 20 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team into the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season on a high, leading the team in offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical state of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection to Russell Westbrook and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts are more focused on what the Lakers can do. LeBron comes after breaking the record and becoming the top scorer in the NBA.
How does the Lakers get here?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 33 wins and 49 losses to finish in eleventh place behind the San Antonio Spurs, with whom they lost the last ticket to the Play-In. The Lakers' season was littered with injuries and the constant news about the bad relationship between Russell Westbrook and Lebron James. After the team's failure in the first round of the season with Darvin Ham, the mission was to rejuvenate the squad before the end of the transfer season. Players like D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, Malik Beasley, Loonie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. arrived. The team's mission for the end of this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to come back to fight for the championship. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the Russell-Davis-LeBron trio a chance. The Lakers come to this duel with a record of 27 wins and 32 losses and ranking twelfth in the Western Conference.
Stephen Curry, a must see player!
The Warriors start a new season after finishing the previous campaign with their seventh NBA title, the team's objective continues to be to continue adding as many championships as possible with the great generation it has. The team has begun to make moves and refresh the team's second unit by bringing in the likes of Donte DiVicenzo and JaMychal Green, as well as revamping their defensive players like Kevon Looney, Andre Iguodala and Quinndary Weatherspoon. One of the big news for the team is the return of James Wiseman, after missing last season due to injury. Last season the team finished in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 53 wins and 29 losses. Steve Kerr's project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results and they are expected to fight for another championship with this generation of players. The goal this season for the Curry-Thompson-Green trio will be to seek an NBA finals.
How does the Warriors arrive?
The Warriors start a new season after finishing the previous campaign with their seventh NBA title, the team's objective continues to be to continue adding as many championships as possible with the great generation it has. The team has begun to make moves and refresh the team's second unit by bringing in the likes of Donte DiVicenzo and JaMychal Green, as well as revamping their defensive players like Kevon Looney, Andre Iguodala and Quinndary Weatherspoon. One of the big news for the team is the return of James Wiseman, after missing last season due to injury. Last season the team finished in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 53 wins and 29 losses. Steve Kerr's project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results and they are expected to fight for another championship with this generation of players. The goal this season for the Curry-Thompson-Green trio will be to seek an NBA finals.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, at 10:00 p.m.