Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Bulls vs. Lakers live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Crypto.com Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bulls and Lakers online and live in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers game in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 2:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 3:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 2:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 3:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 20 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team into the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season on a high, leading the team in offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical state of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection to Russell Westbrook and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts are more focused on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers get here?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 33 wins and 49 losses to finish in eleventh place behind the San Antonio Spurs, with whom they lost the last ticket to the Play-In. The Lakers' season was littered with injuries and the constant news about the bad relationship between Russell Westbrook and Lebron James. After the team's failure, the coaching staff fired Frank Vogel, bringing in Darvin Ham as his replacement and with the mission of rejuvenating the squad. Players like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Loonie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Russell trio a chance. The Lakers will start this preseason with a great need to show their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
DeMar DeRozan, a must see player!
The Chicago forward is one of the great figures of the team and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders averaging 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The figure of the Bulls, has had to carry the team in the face of the loss of great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team begin to achieve better results. The connection of the forward with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be instrumental in meeting Chicago's goals. DeRozan will seek to be the team's top scorer and will seek to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Final.
How does the Bulls arrive?
The Chicago team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, with this they achieved a record of 46 wins and 36 losses. They qualified for the playoffs in sixth place in the East, however, once there they were easily beaten by Milwaukee in the first round, ending their good season. The project in Chicago remains intact for this new season and with very few changes, however, injuries have affected the team, Andre Drummond, Coby White and Lonzo Ball continue to be unavailable for the team and Zach Lavine continues with a minute restriction . The goal this year is to get into the playoffs, improving on last year's position, and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. At the moment the team marches with a record of 26 wins and 30 losses.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, sharp at 3:30 p.m.