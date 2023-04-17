Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets live, as well as the latest information from Wells Fargo Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets match live on TV and online?
The match Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets?
This is the start time of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets game on April 17, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (April 18)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (April 18)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Brooklyn Nets
One of the most outstanding players in Brooklyn Nets is Mikal Bridges, the 26-year-old American-born player is coming from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 30 points.
Key player for Philadelphia 76ers
One of the players to watch out for in Philadelphia 76ers is Joel Embiid, the 29-year-old Cameroonian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 26 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last April 15, 2023 in the NBA Playoffs 2022-2023, where Philadelphia 76ers managed to win by a score of 121 points to Brooklyn Nets' 101.
The player who scored the most points for Philadelphia 76ers in that game was Joel Embiid with 26, while the player who scored the most points for Brooklyn Nets in that game was Mikal Bridges with 30.
The player who scored the most points for Philadelphia 76ers in that game was Joel Embiid with 26, while the player who scored the most points for Brooklyn Nets in that game was Mikal Bridges with 30.
History Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Philadelphia 76ers, as of the last five games they have won all five, while Brooklyn Nets have won none, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Philadelphia 76ers who have scored 594 points compared to 554 for Brooklyn Nets.
Actuality - Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets has been having a regular performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 82 games, they won 45 and lost 37.
Brooklyn Nets 102 - 107 Minnesota Timberwolves
- Last five games
Brooklyn Nets 102 - 107 Minnesota Timberwolves
Detroit Pistons 108 - 123 Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets 101 - 84 Orlando Magic
Brooklyn Nets 105 - 134 Philadelohia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 121 - 101 Brooklyn Nets
Actuality - Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers has been performing well in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 82 games, they have won 54 and lost 28.
Philadelphia 76ers 103 - 101 Boston Celtics
- Last five games
Philadelphia 76ers 103 - 101 Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers 101 - 129 Miami Heat
Atlanta Hawks 131 - 136 Philadelphia 76ers
Brooklyn Nets 105 - 134 Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 121 - 101 Brooklyn Nets
The match will be played at the Wells Fargo Center Stadium
The match between Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets will take place at the Wells Fargo Center Stadium in the city of Philadelphia (United States), the stadium is where the Philadelphia 76ers play their home games, was built in 1996 and has a capacity for approximately 21,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets game, valid for game two of the first round of the NBA Playoffs 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.