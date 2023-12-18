New Orleans Pelicans 146-110 San Antonio Spurs: Pelicans set new franchise record for 3Pts shots
On Sunday, the visiting New Orleans Pelicans defeated the San Antonio Spurs 146-110, setting a franchise record most 3-pointers made by CJ McCollum, who finished with 29 points and six made 3-pointers out of seven attempts.
Following seven such defeats during Gregg Popovich's tenure as coach, it was the Spurs' fourth consecutive season-long loss by 36 points or more.
Wembanyama was among the few things that stood out.
In front of former San Antonio All-Star Tony Parker, his childhood idol in France and later mentor, he finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Wembanyama broke the previous NBA record for the most consecutive double-doubles by a teenager in 2005 with his eighth straight, set by Dwight Howard.
The only extended celebration Spurs supporters were able to have on Sunday at the Frost Bank Centre was during Parker's ceremony.
With 53 seconds left in the first half, Wembanyama made a 3-pointer to trim New Orleans' lead to 58-49, but he kept his right arm raised. Nine seconds later, Ingram stunned the crowd with his own three.
The Pelicans responded in that way the entire game. In 3-pointers, New Orleans was 22 for 42.
Two days after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers to end an 18-game losing streak, a franchise record, the Spurs lost. San Antonio is currently 2-19 since November 1st and 4-20 overall, which is worse than Detroit (2-24) in the league and the poorest in the Western Conference.
Despite having the youngest roster in the league, San Antonio's youngest player stated that consistency is a more important consideration.
Wembanyama made his first two attempts, a two-handed dunk and a sweeping hook on a drive past Ingram.
Five straight efforts by the Pelicans were unsuccessful, including a breakaway dunk that Williamson threw away as he ascended to the rim. From the moment he lost possession of the ball until he jogged back defensively, Williamson grinned and shook his head.
The Spurs' good fortune didn't last.
The first half saw the Pelicans go on a 12-2 run and take a 20-point lead. This season, the Spurs have trailed by 20 points in eight games and have dropped all but one of them.