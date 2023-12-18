New Orleans Pelicans 146-110 San Antonio Spurs: Pelicans set new franchise record for 3Pts shots

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on December 17, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

After defeating Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs 146-110 on Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise milestone with 22 3-pointers. CJ McCollum scored 29 points, Brandon Ingram added 26, and the team as a whole recorded 26 assists.

CJ McCollum #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on December 17, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Following seven such defeats during Gregg Popovich's tenure as coach, it was the Spurs' fourth consecutive season-long loss by 36 points or more.

Wembanyama was among the few things that stood out.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks over Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half at Frost Bank Center on December 17, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.

In front of former San Antonio All-Star Tony Parker, his childhood idol in France and later mentor, he finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Wembanyama broke the previous NBA record for the most consecutive double-doubles by a teenager in 2005 with his eighth straight, set by Dwight Howard.

Tony Parker Hall of Fame ceremony during the game between San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center on December 17, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.

During a halftime ceremony, the Spurs revealed Parker's retired jersey to have a Hall of Fame honours. Parker, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, and former Spurs assistant Becky Hammon were inducted in August together with San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich.

Trey Murphy III #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on December 17, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The only extended celebration Spurs supporters were able to have on Sunday at the Frost Bank Centre was during Parker's ceremony.

With 53 seconds left in the first half, Wembanyama made a 3-pointer to trim New Orleans' lead to 58-49, but he kept his right arm raised. Nine seconds later, Ingram stunned the crowd with his own three.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 17, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Pelicans responded in that way the entire game. In 3-pointers, New Orleans was 22 for 42.

After falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the In-Season Tournament semifinals, the Pelicans have won four games in a row.

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs look on during the game on December 17, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Two days after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers to end an 18-game losing streak, a franchise record, the Spurs lost. San Antonio is currently 2-19 since November 1st and 4-20 overall, which is worse than Detroit (2-24) in the league and the poorest in the Western Conference.

Despite having the youngest roster in the league, San Antonio's youngest player stated that consistency is a more important consideration.

Keldon Johnson #3 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 17, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Wembanyama made his first two attempts, a two-handed dunk and a sweeping hook on a drive past Ingram.

Five straight efforts by the Pelicans were unsuccessful, including a breakaway dunk that Williamson threw away as he ascended to the rim. From the moment he lost possession of the ball until he jogged back defensively, Williamson grinned and shook his head.

Naji Marshall #8 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on December 17, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Spurs' good fortune didn't last.

The first half saw the Pelicans go on a 12-2 run and take a 20-point lead. This season, the Spurs have trailed by 20 points in eight games and have dropped all but one of them.

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on December 17, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Next up

Pelicans: This Tuesday, they host Memphis.

Spurs: This Tuesday away in Milwaukee.