The Semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 begin

We reach the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament, where we will meet the first finalists and, later, the first champion of the new NBA championship. The city of Las Vegas will be the headquarters for the 4 teams that seek to win the first NBA Cup, in the Eastern Conference we will have a very interesting duel between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks, while in the Western Conference, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Lakers.

Pacers vs Bucks: Duel of undefeated in the East

The first semifinal will be between two very interesting teams. On the one hand, the Pacers are one of the best teams in the championship against the Bucks who want to win a title again. We will have a duel of undefeated teams between two teams that want to show their good moment in the season and get into the grand final of the championship. A very interesting duel is expected between both teams and especially baskets from any part of the court with a good fight between Myles Turner and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the paint, while Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton will try to be key to imposing the rhythm of their team on the court and bring them closer to victory. Other important figures in this game are Khris Middleton and Brook López for the Bucks, as well as Buddy Hield and Obi Toppin from Indiana.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the T-Mobile Arena located in the city of Las Vegas, this stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2016.

The duel between Pacers and Bucks will take place on Tuesday, December 7 with the following times in different countries:

16 hours in Mexico

17 hours in the United States (ET)

17 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

18 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

19 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

23 hours in Spain

Pelicans vs Lakers: Zion vs LeBron for a ticket to the semis

On the other hand, the Pelicans also arrive in Las Vegas in search of a ticket to the Grand Final of the NBA In-Season Tournament with the hope of achieving the first title in their history. His rival will be the Lakers who want to get to the final and look for LeBron James to win one more title in his NBA career. It was 2019 when both teams agreed to the transfer of Anthony Davis for Brandon Ingram and another series of players, now, both teams continue to keep those players and they have become an important part of each squad, which is why we will have an interesting duel.

A very interesting duel awaits us in various sectors of the court with Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis fighting each other for rebounds and baskets under the basket, while Brandon Ingram and LeBron James will try to be the scoring leaders of their team and guide them towards victory. Other figures to follow are Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum of the Pelicans, while Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell for the Angelenos.

Where and what time is the game?

This game will also take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The duel between Pelicans and Lakers/Suns will take place on Tuesday, December 7 with the following times in different countries:

20 hours in Mexico

21 hours in the United States (ET)

21 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

22 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

23 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

03 hours in Spain

Favorites?

Some very interesting duels await us with the four teams giving everything to add one more title to their record. In the first semifinal, the Bucks emerge as the big favorites for bringing a better rhythm to the competition, however, the Pacers have improved little little by little and they are approaching the top positions in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the Lakers have shown a better performance so far in the Western Conference and their squad is more complete than that of their rival, however, the Pelicans will want to win their first title in their history and will leave everything on the floor to make it.

