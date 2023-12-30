NBA: Knicks 108 - 117 Magic, Franz Wagner leads youthful Orlando to hard fought victory over New York

A stellar performance from Franz Wagner led the young Orlando Magic to a tough win over the New York Knicks.

Wagner dropped a season high 32 points as well as nine rebounds and 4 steals, while reigning rookie of the year Paolo Banchero chipped in with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Knicks loss was largely due to a dreadful second quarter, their worst of the season, but it was an excellent overall performance by Julius Randle who concluded with 38 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Story of the game

The energy of the Magic had them in the lead in the first four minutes as Goga Bitadze threw down an alley oop while being fouled but was unable to convert the free throw.

Orlando looked to conduct their work on the inside and they had little interest in shooting from range, the Magic have made the fewest number of three pointers in the NBA this season.

Despite his ankle surgery in the off season, Randle had a spring in his step in the first quarter and contributed 16 points in the opening 12.

Julius Randle meets Paolo Banchero at the bucket (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

With 40 seconds left in the first, Immanuel Quickley drained a three to give the Knicks their first lead to complete a ten point turnaround and a Randle turnaround jumper made it 29-26 heading into the second quarter.

Both teams struggled with their field goal percentages in the first five minutes of the second and even had trouble on the inside, unlike the previous quarter.

With just under four minutes until half time, New York had scored just four points from the field and trailed by 11 despite their positive end to the first.

Cole Anthony attacks the basket (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

Wagner's buzzer beating layup marked the close of the first half with the Magic up 44-54 in a quarter to forget for New York.

To kick off the third, Banchero knocked down his second three of the game to give Orlando a 14 point lead.

Four minutes later, Jalen Suggs threw it up to the athletic point guard Anthony Black on the fast break who slammed it down with force as the Magic extended their advantage to 19.

Despite his team being way behind on the scoreboard, it was an improved showing from Jalen Brunson who amounted 8 points in the third after a disappointing first half.

Jalen Brunson throws a pass (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The hosts seemed to be in complete control at the close of the penultimate quarter as the score read 74-86 at Kia Center.

Despite their best efforts the Knicks could not quite bring the deficit within single digits in the opening few minutes in the fourth but they refused to lie down.

With 4:44 on the clock, Brunson's layup through contact brought New York to the closest they had been to Orlando in the second half as he cut their advantage down to nine.

A minute later, the Knicks found themselves within six of the Magic with it all to play for in the final moments of the game.

Jalen Brunson drives to the basket (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bitadze blocked Brunson on the defensive end and went down the other end of the floor and jammed a venomous dunk to lift the Orlando crowd.

The centre crashed into Brunson following his statement dunk and was awarded a technical foul.

With 15 seconds to go Suggs threw it down on the fast break to secure a vital win at home over New York.

Next up Orlando will take on Phoenix on the road tomorrow night while New York will travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers.