Preview: NBA Mexico City Game 2023

The annual NBA Mexico City Game is finally here and will feature a great Eastern Conference match-up between the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks.

Although this will be the fourth time the Magic play in Mexico since 2012, the Hawks have received a significant amount of media attention. This makes it even harder to predict which of these teams will have the 'home-court advantage' in the altitude of Mexico City.

High expectations

Following the excitement in last year's NBA game in Mexicobetween the San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat, expectations are high for the Magic and Hawks. This historic matchup marks the 33rd. NBA game played on Mexican soil, which shows how important the Latin American fanbase is for the association.

The Orlando Magic should not be underestimated, considering they have the reigning Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero and the 2023 FIBA World Cup champion, Franz Wagner, who played a key role in Germany's victory.

On the other side of the court, the Atlanta Hawks count with two established NBA stars in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Both have previously been selected to play in the All-Star Game, which is a testament to their impact on the league.

The tickets for the game have sold out, and the arena has a capacity of 22,000 people. With a full house expected, the audience is expected to play a big role in determining the outcome of the game.

Fans in Mexico City can expect a game full of excitement and whether you're rooting for the Magic or the Hawks, this matchup promises to be a memorable event in NBA Mexico.

With Orlando's rising stars and Atlanta's established stars, this game is sure to make it a great experience for fans in attendance at the Mexico City Arena.