Follow here Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles LakersLive Score
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 7:30 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): [TNT]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [NBA Primer Video]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
History Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers
The last time they met was on December 25, 2023, when Joe Mazzulla's team defeated the Lakers 166-133.
Los Angeles Lakers Last Lineup
- LeBron James
- Jaxson Haves
- Austin Reaves
- D’Angelo Russell
- Taurean Prince
Boston Celtics Last Lineup
- Jrue Holiday
- Derrick White
- Jaylen Brown
- Jayson Tatum
- Kristaps Porzingis
How is the Los Angeles Lakers doing?
In their games away from CryptoCom Arena they have only been able to win seven times out of 24 total away games. In their most recent game they lost 138-122 to the Atlanta Hawks.
How is the Boston Celtics doing?
Boston has won eight of its last 10 games and is coming off a 129-124 win over the Indiana Pacers.
The match will be played at the TD Garden
It has a capacity of 19,500 spectators and cost $160 million USD to build. It is fully equipped with three private restaurants, 90 executive suites, 1,100 club seats, a high-definition video scoreboard and full 360-degree LED technology.
The TD Garden is home to the historic Boston Bruins NHL and Boston Celtics NBA franchises, hosting nearly 3.5 million people who attend the venue for concerts, sporting events, family shows, wrestling and more.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the season regular of the NBA 2024 match: Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Updates!
The TD Garden will be the scene of one of the most attractive games in the NBA this Thursday, Boston hosts LA Lakers, two teams that come at different times but there is a special rivalry between them.