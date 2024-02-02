ADVERTISEMENT

The TD Garden will be the scene of one of the most attractive games in the NBA this Thursday, Boston hosts LA Lakers, two teams that come at different times but there is a special rivalry between them. Do not miss a detail of the match Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [1, January, 2024]

USA Time: 7:30 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): [TNT]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [NBA Primer Video]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

History Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Celtics and Lakers have met 299 times in the regular season, with 133 wins for the Los Angeles team, while Boston has led with 166. 

The last time they met was on December 25, 2023, when Joe Mazzulla's team defeated the Lakers 166-133.

Los Angeles Lakers Last Lineup

  • LeBron James
  • Jaxson Haves
  • Austin Reaves
  • D’Angelo Russell
  • Taurean Prince
Boston Celtics Last Lineup

  • Jrue Holiday
  • Derrick White
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Jayson Tatum 
  • Kristaps Porzingis
How is the Los Angeles Lakers doing?

On the other hand, Los Angeles has not been able to show its best form, due to the multiple injuries they have had during the season. Their statistics place them in ninth place in the Western Conference, with a record of 24 wins and 25 losses (obtaining a percentage of .490), equal with the Utah Jazz. 

In their games away from CryptoCom Arena they have only been able to win seven times out of 24 total away games. In their most recent game they lost 138-122 to the Atlanta Hawks.

How is the Boston Celtics doing?

The Celtics can boast of being one of the best teams in the season, as they are first in the Eastern Conference with 37 games won and only 11 lost (registering a percentage of .771). It is worth mentioning that Joe Mazzulla's quintet's strong suit is playing at home, as they have only lost twice in 24 games at TD Garden

Boston has won eight of its last 10 games and is coming off a 129-124 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The match will be played at the TD Garden

It is a stadium located in North Boston, Massachusetts. This pavilion was inaugurated in 1995. Its name refers to the sponsor TD Banknorth, which announced in 2005 the purchase of its rights, for this reason the company named the stadium. 

It has a capacity of 19,500 spectators and cost $160 million USD to build. It is fully equipped with three private restaurants, 90 executive suites, 1,100 club seats, a high-definition video scoreboard and full 360-degree LED technology. 

The TD Garden is home to the historic Boston Bruins NHL and Boston Celtics NBA franchises, hosting nearly 3.5 million people who attend the venue for concerts, sporting events, family shows, wrestling and more.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the season regular of the NBA 2024 match: Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

