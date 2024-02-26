The Clippers will open the entire next season. The move to the Intuit Dome will also bring a new logo and new uniforms. This is the future face of the Los Angeles franchise in the NBA and everything that the team announced in this total change of the team. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden are part of this restructuring of the team and will be the face of the team for future seasons, in which the team will seek to begin to create its own identity in its new stadium and with these important changes in the team.

The Jersey

The colors of the shirts will continue to be the same as the team's so as not to break part of the identity that the Angelenos already have. The cursive typography used in past years returns and the team will return to the color red in its uniforms to return to that image of the team with great historical players such as Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.

The logo

Likewise, the new team logo will maintain the letter “C” as the central part of the team, but the front view of a boat will be added, honoring the sailboats from which the team's name comes. “Make Waves” is part of the team's rebranding and will be the slogan that the team will begin to use for the start of next season.

"We've been on a long journey, gathering feedback and opinions from across the Clipper Nation. We listened to as many voices as we could and then hired specialists to come up with a timeless design that blends the foundations of our past and our future. Our new brands are meaningful and strong, and capture our roots and our aspirations,” Gillian Zucker, president of business operations for the LA Clippers and Intuit Dome, said in a statement.

The stadium

As is known, for about 25 years, the Clippers were sharing a stadium with the Lakers since the Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) opened in downtown Los Angeles in 1999, but they were always considered a team without own stadium and this demolished the fact that they had the worst dates and times of their home games, always losing to the glamor and tradition of their similar teams, the Lakers. Everything will change next season when the team's new stadium opens, which will still be next to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This new stadium will open for next season and will have a capacity for 18,000 fans and parking for more than 4,000 cars.

This is why a new design was presented for what will be the team's home court starting next season:

The new Clippers will begin to show these changes starting next season and the change will occur little by little with a large group of players to elevate the Los Angeles team and grow the number of fans worldwide.

