The impact of injuries in the NBA

Over the past few years, more players have been sidelined in the league and there are many reasons for this reoccurring issue.

Basketball is one of the most physically demanding sports in the world with long seasons stretching from October to June. Teams often play at least three games a week, combined with constant long flights to and from states, which is draining for athletes even at the highest level. With this in mind, there is no confusion as to why basketball has some of the highest-paid sports people.

The majority of NBA players are tall and lean with an average height of six-foot-six and weight of around 217 pounds. This means that their long limbs can be prone to cause issues. Teams are also set up to be fast-paced when attacking and make sharp turns which can cause injuries like ankle sprains that are prominent in the NBA. There are also lots of dunks and moves which involve jumping at abnormally high distances. This can cause damage to joints if handled incorrectly and may have a lasting effect on the remainder of someone's career.

The impact of injuries on NBA players

As mentioned, ankle sprains are one of the many problems that occur in games. Other injuries involving knees, muscles and shoulders are also common and can be detrimental to progression for both the athlete and the team. This was evident with the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, Markelle Fultz whose shoulder injury turned him from one of the most promising young talents in years to a guard who struggled to shoot from the free-throw line.

Whilst Fultz has now become a solid option for the Orlando Magic, he has been unable to live up to the high expectations when arriving at the league. The former University of Washington prospect suffered a shoulder injury which forced him to change his shooting style and halted his progression. This caused him to perform poorly in contrast to his games in college and completely knocked his confidence which he has still not completely recovered from to this day.

Zion Williamson was another highly anticipated talent plagued with injuries since arriving in 2019. Before Joining the New Orlean Pelicans, Williamson was very rarely sidelined and only picked up one notable injury at Duke University when his shoe broke causing him to sprain his right knee. However, this was the start of a long list of problems that the 6-foot-6 forward would face in the following years. The 23-year-old had knee surgery and was ruled out for the entirety of his third season with the Pelicans.

Many speculate that this ongoing issue is due to Williamson’s weight at just over 280 pounds, which is only a few pounds shy of seven-foot centre Jusuf Nurkic who is often referred to as the “Bosnian Beast” by fans. He also moves his body like a point guard and charges into the paint against other physically dominant opponents. This is a risk as the pressure on Zion’s joints may cause even more issues in the future. The power forward can work on protecting his body better in-game by improving his dismounts and distributing pressure in his body, but the threat of another setback will still be high due to the intensity of the sport.

The impact of injuries on NBA teams

The Memphis Grizzlies have faced multiple devastating injuries so far this season with seven players currently out of the team. Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Desmond Bane are just a few of the big names who are not in action. This has left the team struggling to pick up wins with a 15-25 record in the Western Conference. Memphis are currently 13th which is a huge contrast to last season where they finished second in the league behind the Denver Nuggets.

Adams’ knee surgery has left him unavailable for the season which has already proven to be a challenge for the Grizzlies. The centre averaged 11.5 rebounds last year, which the team has missed. Memphis are 23rd in the NBA for rebounds and this has stopped them from regaining possession for a fast break or second attempt at the basket.

With multiple guards missing, Taylor Jenkins’ side have struggled to put points on the board and are 29th in points per game. Morant has averaged 25 points and 8 assists on the court this season which makes him a crucial part of the Grizzlies success going forward. Bane has also shown great attacking output with 24.4 points and 5.3 assists per game. These injuries have had a huge impact on the team's performance and left Jenkins with many problems to solve.

How can this problem be solved?

It is very unlikely that the number of games in a season will be reduced due to the recent introduction of the in-season tournament. So, what else can be done?

Methods like weight training and stretches could be more prominent in training so the body is less prone to muscle injuries. Players like Joe Johnson and Blake Griffin have used yoga to help stay healthy and increase flexibility which helps the body adjust to awkward landings.

Team sizes could also be increased to allow players to rest and compete in less minutes. This takes the pressure off the body and allows longer recovery time.