NFL Power Rankings Following Week 2

Rank Prev. Team Record Remarks

1 2 Broncos 2-0 The Broncos offense has come out of the gate fast and then kicked it into low gear in the second half. It has been the defense that has been the story in the first two games with two game-saving plays to end the game. With Wes Welker back the Broncos are fully loaded for Week 3. Next Up: @ Seahawks

2 5 Bengals 2-0 The Bengals have looked great in their first two games. The loss of A.J. Green for a period of time could be a difficult setback for the offense. The defense is one of the best in the league. Next Up: vs Titans

3 1 Seahawks 1-1 Were they overlooking the Chargers and looking ahead to the Broncos this Sunday or were people overestimating the strength of a team that lost six starters from their Super Bowl championship team? The Seahawks return home Sunday where they look to keep their home field dominance going against the Broncos. Next Up: vs Broncos

4 4 Eagles 2-0 The Eagles became the first team in NFL history to come back from deficits of 14 points or more to win their first two games of the season. Next Up: vs Redskins

5 6 Panthers 2-0 The Panthers defense hasn't missed a step, continuing their strong play from 2013. So far this season, the Panthers defense has allowed just 21 points, seven coming against the Lions offense. Cam Newton and his sore ribs are back but he won't have to do much if the defense continues to shut opposing offenses down. Next Up: vs Steelers

6 10 Cardinals 2-0 Despite two significant losses on the defensive side of the ball and minus Carson Palmer, the Cardinals are 2-0. They will need Palmer back if they are going to keep things rolling. Next Up: vs 49ers

7 3 49ers 1-1 49ers suffered a demoralizing comeback by the Bears that spoiled their party at the newly opened Levi's Stadium. Turnovers and self-inflicted wounds caused by penalties and dropped passes doomed them in fourth quarter. Next Up: @ Cardinals

8 15 Chargers 1-1 The Chargers stunned the Seahawks on Sunday as the Bolts' offense sliced through the vaunted Seattle secondary. Antonio Gates had three TD's and Keenan Allen proclaimed Richard Sherman was "not a shutdown corner." Next Up: @ Bills

9 9 Patriots 1-1 The Patriots defense didn't tire out against the Vikings. Energized, they sacked Matt Cassel six times and the victory moved Tom Brady ahead of John Elway for fourth on the all-time wins list. Next Up: vs Raiders

10 17 Bears 1-1 The Bears were embarrassed by the Bills at home but picked themselves off the mat and grabbed an impressive come-from-behind win over the 49ers. The Bears were down 20-7 and facing a charged atmosphere at the grand opening of Levi's Stadium. They scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and the defense generated four turnovers, including three interceptions of Colin Kaepernick. Next Up: @ Jets

11 23 Bills 2-0 Everything is going right for the Buffalo Bills and their fans. They are 2-0 and alone in first place in the AFC East, the team's new owners are keeping the Bills in Buffalo, and Jim Kelly is cancer-free. Their next game will be a good test against a team that is coming off a high following their victory. Next Up: vs Chargers

12 18 Ravens 1-1 The Ravens overcame the ugliness of Ray Rice's off-field issues to defeat the Steelers at home. The Ravens defense held the Steelers to just two field goals while generating three turnovers. Next Up: @ Browns

13 8 Packers 1-1 It looked ugly early against the Jets at home but the Packers were able to convert turnovers and with a little help from the Jets sideline, prevent a game-tying touchdown in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. A win is a win, still the Packers can't be happy with how the start of the season has gone for them. Next Up: @ Lions

14 11 Falcons 1-1 Falcons, like the Saints, have played horrible defense the first two weeks of the season. Bad defensive play puts alot of pressure on Matt Ryan and company to perform, which they did not against the Bengals with three interceptions and very few completed passes down the field. Next Up: vs Buccaneers

15 13 Dolphins 1-1 The Dolphins came back down to earth after their upset victory over the Patriots. A poor passing game from quarterback Ryan Tannehill and an elbow injury to running back Knowshon Moreno made for a bad day. Tannehill needs to become consistent for the Dolphins to perform to their potential. Next Up: vs Chiefs

16 21 Texans 2-0 The Texans are 2-0 for the second straight year. What they hope to avoid is the 14 straight losses for the second consecutive season. Next Up: @ Giants

17 27 Cowboys 1-1 After the three interception debacle Tony Romo had against the 49ers at home last week, the Cowboys went run-heavy on the road against the Titans. DeMarco Murray ran it 29 times for 167 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys 26-10 win. Next Up: @ Rams

18 20 Jets 1-1 The Jets had a 21-9 lead over the Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field when typical Jets mistakes cost them what would have been a huge upset. Geno Smith threw an interception at the Packers 3-yard line that cost them at least a field goal and ended up resulting in a Packers touchdown. Down 31-24 with five minutes to go in the game, the Jets score a touchdown on a 37-yard pass from Smith to Jeremy Kerley. It ended up being negated due to a ridiculous time-out called from the sideline. Next Up: Vs Bears

19 14 Colts 0-2 The Colts are the ones usually coming back from a deficit. They nearly came back against the Broncos on the road in Week 1 and seemed to have things in control against the Eagles at home. Up 17-6 at halftime, the Colts were outscored 24-10 in the second half to go 0-2 for the first time with Andrew Luck. Next Up: @ Jaguars

20 7 Saints 0-2 The Saints defense was a top 5 defense last season. After two weeks of the 2014 season, they are looking more like the 2012 version. It has been so bad that head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Rob Ryan have gotten into a heated discussion on the sideline last week. Next Up: vs Vikings

21 12 Lions 1-1 Inconsistent offense once again sabotaged the Lions. A week after Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson lit up the Giants, the offense was turnover prone and held to under 300 yards passing by the Panthers. Next Up: vs Packers

22 26 Browns 1-1 The Browns are finding their formula for winning, strong defense and a solid running game as they won their first home opener in 10 years. Against the high powered offense of the Saints, the Browns defense kept the pressure on Drew Brees, especially in the first half. Brian Hoyer directed a final drive from their own 4-yard line that resulted in a game-winning, 29-yard field goal. Next Up: vs Ravens

23 16 Steelers 1-1 The Steelers defense is a shell of it's former self and their offense has only been able to produce three field goals in the last six quarters. Ben Roethlisberger and the offense needs to kick it into gear soon or they will find themselves occupying last place for the first time in years. Next Up: @ Panthers

24 19 Titans 1-1 The Titans' rushing defense was helped in Week 1 by Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid's decision not to run Jamaal Charles. DeMarco Murray sliced through them in Week 2 for 167 yards. Next Up: @ Bengals

25 22 Vikings 1-1 The high from the 34-6 Week 1 win in St. Louis evaporated with the news of Adrian Peterson's indictment in Texas for child abuse and suspension for the game against the Patriots. They were handled convincingly by the Patriots 30-7. Peterson was back again on Monday but early Wednesday morning he was suspended indefinitely. Next Up: @ Saints

26 29 Redskins 1-1 The QB you trade away a king's ransom in draft picks for goes down possibly for the season and Redskins fans have a smile on their face? Sounds strange but when Kirk Cousins came in for the injured RG III and drove down for a touchdown in a 41-10 thrashing of the Jaguars. True, this offensive output came against Jacksonville, but the Redskins offense does seem to operate better with Cousins behind center. Next Up: @ Eagles

27 31 Rams 1-1 Austin Davis (22/29, 235 yards) answered the question of who he was against the Buccaneers. The Rams' 30th ranked rushing defense will need to answer questions on Sunday when they face the Cowboys' DeMarco Murray and his 5.6 yards per carry average. Next Up: vs Cowboys

28 25 Chiefs 0--2 The Chiefs kept it close against the Broncos with a chance to tie the game in the final minute until a 4th down pass was deflected in the endzone. The loss of Jamaal Charles with a high ankle sprain is a killer for a lackluster offense. Next Up: @ Dolphins

29 24 Buccaneers 0-2 Home games against two teams fielding backup QB's ended as two losses for the Buccaneers. Josh McCown has thrown 2 TD's and three INT's with sub-200-yard passing games. The enthusiasm generated by McCown's 2013 performance with the Bears and the hiring of Lovie Smith is wearing off. Next Up: @ Falcons

30 28 Jaguars 0-2 The Jaguars season started with a bang as they outplayed the Eagles in the first half and went into halftime with a 17-0 lead. Since then the Jags have been outscored 75-10. They next face a desperate 0-2 Colts in a game that will decide the direction of both teams. Next Up: vs Colts

31 30 Raiders 0-2 Derek Carr has not appeared overwhelmed in his first two pro starts. Unfortunately for the Raiders, that isn't the case with much of the rest of the team. After a competitive 19-14 loss on the road against the Jets, the Texans came to town and blew the Raiders out 30-14. Next Up: @ Patriots