NFL Quick Pick-Week 4

Taking a look at the NFL's Week 4 schedule, including stats, Vegas lines, and picks from our VAVEL NFL writers.

Harold Connett

It's Week 4 in the NFL and this week the teams who have a record of 1-2 are desperate for a win to keep their playoff hopes on track.  Since 1990, teams who start the season 1-3 have only a 15% chance of making the playoffs.  On the other hand, 2-2 teams have a 36% chance of being in the postseason.  Teams like the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers, teams most picked for the playoffs before the season began, are 1-2 and needing that win this week.

NFL Week 4 Schedule (Byes: Cardinals, Bengals, Browns, Broncos, Seahawks, and Rams)
Thursday, September 25 Time (EDT) TV Line (Bovada)
Giants (1-2) at Redskins (1-2) 8:25 PM CBS/NFL Network Redskins -4
Sunday, September 28      
Packers (1-2) at Bears (2-1) 1:00 PM FOX Packers -2
Bills (2-1) at Texans (2-1) 1:00 PM CBS Texans -3
Titans (1-2) at Colts (2-1) 1:00 PM CBS Colts -8
Panthers (2-1) at Ravens (2-1) 1:00 PM CBS Ravens -3
Lions (2-1) at Jets (1-2) 1:00 PM FOX Lions -1
Buccaneers (0-3) at Steelers (2-1) 1:00 PM FOX Steelers -9
Dolphins (1-2) at Raiders (0-3) (London) 1:00 PM CBS Dolphins -4
Jaguars (0-3) at Chargers (2-1) 4:05 PM CBS Chargers -14
Eagles (3-0) at 49ers (1-2) 4:25 PM FOX 49ers -4
Falcons (2-1) at Vikings (1-2) 4:25 PM FOX Falcons -4
Saints (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1) 8:30 PM NBC Saints -3
Monday, September 29      
Patriots (2-1) at Chiefs (1-2) 8:30 PM ESPN Patriots -3.5

Game of the Week:

Green Bay Packers - Chicago Bears

The Packers, coming off a rare loss to the Detroit Lions, are suffering from an offensive power outage and need a win to even their record at 2-2 to stay relevant in the NFC North race.  If the Packers can't come up with a win in  Chicago, the time to relax may be over.  

The Chicago Bears are coming off a Monday night road victory over the New York Jets, and with one of the most talented wide receiving corps in the league along with an opportunistic defense, the Bears can establish a foothold in the NFC North and widen the gap between themselves and the team many picked to win the division.

Each week NFL writers for VAVEL Sports will be making their picks for every NFL game during the season.

*Vavel NFL Writers Picks
  Jarrod Taylor Michael Pendergraft Mitchell Evans Daniel Schmelzer Addison Hunsicker Harold Connett Caleb Wahlgren
NYG at WSH WSH WSH WSH WSH WSH WSH WSH
GB at CHI CHI GB CHI CHI GB CHI CHI
BUF at HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU BUF
TEN at IND IND IND IND TEN IND IND IND
CAR at BAL CAR CAR CAR CAR BAL BAL BAL
DET at NYJ DET DET DET DET NYJ DET DET
TB at PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT
MIA at OAK MIA MIA MIA MIA OAK OAK MIA
JAX at SD SD SD SD SD SD SD SD
ATL at MIN ATL ATL ATL MIN ATL ATL ATL
PHI at SF SF PHI PHI SF SF PHI PHI
NO at DAL DAL DAL NO NO NO NO DAL
NE at KC NE NE NE NE NE NE NE
Last Week 12-4 11-5 9-7 11-5 9-7 9-7 11-5
This Week 7-6 7-6 5-8 6-7 6-7 5-8 6-7
Total 39-22 37-24 33-28 34-27 31-30 29-32 30-31

*Picks in BOLD denotes correct pick.

NFL Team Leaders
Total Offense Team YDS
1 Atlanta Falcons 1,365
2 Washington Redskins 1,332
3 Indianapolis Colts 1,278
4 New Orleans Saints 1,265
5 Pittsburgh Steelers 1,258
Total Defense Team YDS Allowed
1 Detroit Lions 733
2 New York Jets 805
3 New England Patriots 818
4 Washington Redskins 848
5 Tennessee Titans 913
Individual Leaders
Offense      
Passing Player Team YDS
1 Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles 978
2 Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons 965
3 Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts 912
4 Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions 883
5 Drew Brees New Orleans Saints 863
Rushing      
1 DeMarco Murray Dallas Cowboys 385
2 Le'Veon Bell Pittsburgh Steelers 315
3 Rashad Jennings New York Giants 286
4 Alfred Morris Washington Redskins 253
5 Arian Foster Houston Texans 241
Receiving      
1 Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons 365
2 Jordy Nelson Green Bay Packers 351
3 Emmanuel Sanders Denver Broncos 334
4 Calvin Johnsons Detroit Lions 329
5 Antonio Brown Pittsburgh Steelers 296
Defense      
Tackles Player Team Total
1 Bobby Wagner Seattle Seahawks 35
  Jelani Jenkins Miami Dolphins 35
  Paul Worrilow Atlanta Falcons 35
4 Luke Kuechly Carolina Panthers 34
5 Preston Brown Buffalo Bills 31
Sacks      
1 Willie Young Chicago Bears 4.0
  Ryan Kerrigan Washington Redskins 4.0
3 Mario Addison Carolina Panthers 3.5
4 Justin Smith San Francisco 49ers 3.0
  Carlos Dunlap Cincinnati Bengals 3.0
Interceptions      
1 Kyle Fuller Chicago Bears 3
2 Tashaun Gipson Cleveland Browns 2
  Greg Toler Indianapolis Colts 2
  George Iloka Cincinnati Bengals 2
  Rahim Moore Denver Broncos 2
