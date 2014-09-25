NFL Quick Pick-Week 4

It's Week 4 in the NFL and this week the teams who have a record of 1-2 are desperate for a win to keep their playoff hopes on track. Since 1990, teams who start the season 1-3 have only a 15% chance of making the playoffs. On the other hand, 2-2 teams have a 36% chance of being in the postseason. Teams like the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers, teams most picked for the playoffs before the season began, are 1-2 and needing that win this week.
|Thursday, September 25
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Line (Bovada)
|Giants (1-2) at Redskins (1-2)
|8:25 PM
|CBS/NFL Network
|Redskins -4
|Sunday, September 28
|Packers (1-2) at Bears (2-1)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Packers -2
|Bills (2-1) at Texans (2-1)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Texans -3
|Titans (1-2) at Colts (2-1)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Colts -8
|Panthers (2-1) at Ravens (2-1)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Ravens -3
|Lions (2-1) at Jets (1-2)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Lions -1
|Buccaneers (0-3) at Steelers (2-1)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Steelers -9
|Dolphins (1-2) at Raiders (0-3) (London)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Dolphins -4
|Jaguars (0-3) at Chargers (2-1)
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|Chargers -14
|Eagles (3-0) at 49ers (1-2)
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|49ers -4
|Falcons (2-1) at Vikings (1-2)
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Falcons -4
|Saints (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1)
|8:30 PM
|NBC
|Saints -3
|Monday, September 29
|Patriots (2-1) at Chiefs (1-2)
|8:30 PM
|ESPN
|Patriots -3.5
Game of the Week:
Green Bay Packers - Chicago Bears
The Packers, coming off a rare loss to the Detroit Lions, are suffering from an offensive power outage and need a win to even their record at 2-2 to stay relevant in the NFC North race. If the Packers can't come up with a win in Chicago, the time to relax may be over.
The Chicago Bears are coming off a Monday night road victory over the New York Jets, and with one of the most talented wide receiving corps in the league along with an opportunistic defense, the Bears can establish a foothold in the NFC North and widen the gap between themselves and the team many picked to win the division.
Each week NFL writers for VAVEL Sports will be making their picks for every NFL game during the season.
|Jarrod Taylor
|Michael Pendergraft
|Mitchell Evans
|Daniel Schmelzer
|Addison Hunsicker
|Harold Connett
|Caleb Wahlgren
|NYG at WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|GB at CHI
|CHI
|GB
|CHI
|CHI
|GB
|CHI
|CHI
|BUF at HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|HOU
|BUF
|TEN at IND
|IND
|IND
|IND
|TEN
|IND
|IND
|IND
|CAR at BAL
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|DET at NYJ
|DET
|DET
|DET
|DET
|NYJ
|DET
|DET
|TB at PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|MIA at OAK
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|MIA
|OAK
|OAK
|MIA
|JAX at SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|ATL at MIN
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|MIN
|ATL
|ATL
|ATL
|PHI at SF
|SF
|PHI
|PHI
|SF
|SF
|PHI
|PHI
|NO at DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|DAL
|NE at KC
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|Last Week
|12-4
|11-5
|9-7
|11-5
|9-7
|9-7
|11-5
|This Week
|7-6
|7-6
|5-8
|6-7
|6-7
|5-8
|6-7
|Total
|39-22
|37-24
|33-28
|34-27
|31-30
|29-32
|30-31
*Picks in BOLD denotes correct pick.
|Total Offense
|Team
|YDS
|1
|Atlanta Falcons
|1,365
|2
|Washington Redskins
|1,332
|3
|Indianapolis Colts
|1,278
|4
|New Orleans Saints
|1,265
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1,258
|Total Defense
|Team
|YDS Allowed
|1
|Detroit Lions
|733
|2
|New York Jets
|805
|3
|New England Patriots
|818
|4
|Washington Redskins
|848
|5
|Tennessee Titans
|913
|Offense
|Passing
|Player
|Team
|YDS
|1
|Nick Foles
|Philadelphia Eagles
|978
|2
|Matt Ryan
|Atlanta Falcons
|965
|3
|Andrew Luck
|Indianapolis Colts
|912
|4
|Matthew Stafford
|Detroit Lions
|883
|5
|Drew Brees
|New Orleans Saints
|863
|Rushing
|1
|DeMarco Murray
|Dallas Cowboys
|385
|2
|Le'Veon Bell
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|315
|3
|Rashad Jennings
|New York Giants
|286
|4
|Alfred Morris
|Washington Redskins
|253
|5
|Arian Foster
|Houston Texans
|241
|Receiving
|1
|Julio Jones
|Atlanta Falcons
|365
|2
|Jordy Nelson
|Green Bay Packers
|351
|3
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Denver Broncos
|334
|4
|Calvin Johnsons
|Detroit Lions
|329
|5
|Antonio Brown
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|296
|Defense
|Tackles
|Player
|Team
|Total
|1
|Bobby Wagner
|Seattle Seahawks
|35
|Jelani Jenkins
|Miami Dolphins
|35
|Paul Worrilow
|Atlanta Falcons
|35
|4
|Luke Kuechly
|Carolina Panthers
|34
|5
|Preston Brown
|Buffalo Bills
|31
|Sacks
|1
|Willie Young
|Chicago Bears
|4.0
|Ryan Kerrigan
|Washington Redskins
|4.0
|3
|Mario Addison
|Carolina Panthers
|3.5
|4
|Justin Smith
|San Francisco 49ers
|3.0
|Carlos Dunlap
|Cincinnati Bengals
|3.0
|Interceptions
|1
|Kyle Fuller
|Chicago Bears
|3
|2
|Tashaun Gipson
|Cleveland Browns
|2
|Greg Toler
|Indianapolis Colts
|2
|George Iloka
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|Rahim Moore
|Denver Broncos
|2