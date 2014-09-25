NFL Quick Pick-Week 4

It's Week 4 in the NFL and this week the teams who have a record of 1-2 are desperate for a win to keep their playoff hopes on track. Since 1990, teams who start the season 1-3 have only a 15% chance of making the playoffs. On the other hand, 2-2 teams have a 36% chance of being in the postseason. Teams like the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers, teams most picked for the playoffs before the season began, are 1-2 and needing that win this week.

NFL Week 4 Schedule (Byes: Cardinals, Bengals, Browns, Broncos, Seahawks, and Rams) Thursday, September 25 Time (EDT) TV Line (Bovada) Giants (1-2) at Redskins (1-2) 8:25 PM CBS/NFL Network Redskins -4 Sunday, September 28 Packers (1-2) at Bears (2-1) 1:00 PM FOX Packers -2 Bills (2-1) at Texans (2-1) 1:00 PM CBS Texans -3 Titans (1-2) at Colts (2-1) 1:00 PM CBS Colts -8 Panthers (2-1) at Ravens (2-1) 1:00 PM CBS Ravens -3 Lions (2-1) at Jets (1-2) 1:00 PM FOX Lions -1 Buccaneers (0-3) at Steelers (2-1) 1:00 PM FOX Steelers -9 Dolphins (1-2) at Raiders (0-3) (London) 1:00 PM CBS Dolphins -4 Jaguars (0-3) at Chargers (2-1) 4:05 PM CBS Chargers -14 Eagles (3-0) at 49ers (1-2) 4:25 PM FOX 49ers -4 Falcons (2-1) at Vikings (1-2) 4:25 PM FOX Falcons -4 Saints (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1) 8:30 PM NBC Saints -3 Monday, September 29 Patriots (2-1) at Chiefs (1-2) 8:30 PM ESPN Patriots -3.5

Game of the Week:

Green Bay Packers - Chicago Bears

The Packers, coming off a rare loss to the Detroit Lions, are suffering from an offensive power outage and need a win to even their record at 2-2 to stay relevant in the NFC North race. If the Packers can't come up with a win in Chicago, the time to relax may be over.

The Chicago Bears are coming off a Monday night road victory over the New York Jets, and with one of the most talented wide receiving corps in the league along with an opportunistic defense, the Bears can establish a foothold in the NFC North and widen the gap between themselves and the team many picked to win the division.

Each week NFL writers for VAVEL Sports will be making their picks for every NFL game during the season.

*Vavel NFL Writers Picks Jarrod Taylor Michael Pendergraft Mitchell Evans Daniel Schmelzer Addison Hunsicker Harold Connett Caleb Wahlgren NYG at WSH WSH WSH WSH WSH WSH WSH WSH GB at CHI CHI GB CHI CHI GB CHI CHI BUF at HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU HOU BUF TEN at IND IND IND IND TEN IND IND IND CAR at BAL CAR CAR CAR CAR BAL BAL BAL DET at NYJ DET DET DET DET NYJ DET DET TB at PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT MIA at OAK MIA MIA MIA MIA OAK OAK MIA JAX at SD SD SD SD SD SD SD SD ATL at MIN ATL ATL ATL MIN ATL ATL ATL PHI at SF SF PHI PHI SF SF PHI PHI NO at DAL DAL DAL NO NO NO NO DAL NE at KC NE NE NE NE NE NE NE Last Week 12-4 11-5 9-7 11-5 9-7 9-7 11-5 This Week 7-6 7-6 5-8 6-7 6-7 5-8 6-7 Total 39-22 37-24 33-28 34-27 31-30 29-32 30-31

NFL Team Leaders Total Offense Team YDS 1 Atlanta Falcons 1,365 2 Washington Redskins 1,332 3 Indianapolis Colts 1,278 4 New Orleans Saints 1,265 5 Pittsburgh Steelers 1,258 Total Defense Team YDS Allowed 1 Detroit Lions 733 2 New York Jets 805 3 New England Patriots 818 4 Washington Redskins 848 5 Tennessee Titans 913