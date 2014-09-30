NFL Quick Pick-Week 5

It's Week 5 in the NFL and every team will have reached the quarter point of their season following the Monday night game between the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins. We are now beginning to get a good idea of the strengths and weaknesses for each team heading forward this year.

Teams many felt were a lock for the playoffs, like the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, are scrambling to figure out their issues before they find themselves too far behind to recover for a playoff push.

Then there are division leaders like the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans who have surprised with their quality of play so far this season. It will be a Texas showdown this Sunday as they will meet up in Dallas in what will be a barometer game for both teams.

NFL Week 5 Schedule (Bye Week: Dolphins and Raiders) Thursday, October 2 Time (EDT) TV Line (Bovada) Vikings (2-2) at Packers (2-2) 8:25 PM CBS/NFL Network Packers -9 Sunday, October 5 Bears (2-2) at Panthers (2-2) 1:00 PM FOX Panthers -2.5 Browns (1-2) at Titans (1-3) 1:00 PM CBS Titans -1 Rams (1-2) at Eagles (3-1) 1:00 PM FOX Eagles -7 Falcons (2-2) at Giants (2-2) 1:00 PM FOX Giants -4 Buccaneers (1-3) at Saints (1-3) 1:00 PM FOX Saints -11 Texans (3-1) at Cowboys (3-1) 1:00 PM CBS Cowboys -6 Bills (2-2) at Lions (3-1) 1:00 PM FOX Lions -6.5 Ravens (3-1) at Colts (2-2) 1:00 PM CBS Colts -3 Steelers (2-2) at Jaguars (0-4) 1:00 PM CBS Steelers -7 Cardinals (3-0) at Broncos (2-1) 4:05 PM FOX Broncos -7.5 Chiefs (2-2) at 49ers (2-2) 4:25 PM CBS 49ers -6 Jets (1-3) at Chargers (3-1) 4:25 PM CBS Chargers -7 Bengals (3-0) at Patriots (2-2) 8:30 PM NBC Bengals -1.5 Monday, October 6 Seahawks at Redskins 8:30 PM ESPN Seahawks -7.5

Game of the Week:

Cincinnati Bengals - New England Patriots

This game could signal the changing of the guard in the AFC. For the last decade it's been the Patriots who have dominated the AFC, with a terrific offense leading the way. This year, the Patriots have been struggling in all phases of their game. Offensive line problems have led to Tom Brady being unable to get the ball off and a lack of talent around the future Hall of Famer raises questions about the direction this team is headed.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been playing well in all phases, with a smothering defense and a potent offense. Most NFL observers have been waiting for the Bengals to take that next step by securing a playoff win. Until January, all the Bengals can do is keep playing their brand of football which has led to a 3-0 start. A win in Foxboro on Sunday night would signal that the Bengals have arrived as the main challenger to the Denver Broncos in the AFC.

*Vavel NFL Writers Picks Jarrod Taylor Michael Pendergraft Dan Schmelzer Mitchell Evans Addison Hunsicker Caleb Wahlgren Harold Connett Jon-Michael Bagay Matthew Evans MIN at GB GB GB MIN GB GB GB GB GB GB CHI at CAR CHI CHI CHI CAR CHI CHI CHI CAR CAR CLE at TEN CLE CLE CLE CLE Ten CLE CLE CLE CLE STL at PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI ATL at NYG ATL NYG ATL ATL NYG NYG NYG NYG NYG TB at NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO HOU at DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL HOU DAL DAL DAL DAL BUF at DET DET DET DET DET DET DET DET DET DET BAL at IND IND IND IND IND BAL IND IND IND IND PIT at JAX PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT JAX JAX ARI at DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN ARI DEN KC at SF SF SF SF KC KC KC SF SF SF NYJ at SD SD SD SD SD SD SD SD SD SD CIN at NE CIN NE NE NE NE CIN NE CIN CIN SEA at WSH SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA Last Week 7-6 7-6 6-7 5-8 6-7 6-7 5-8 - - This Week 11-4 13-2 11-4 12-3 9-6 11-4 13-2 11-4 12-3 Total 50-26 50-26 45-31 45-31 40-36 41-35 42-34 11-4 12-3

*Picks in BOLD denotes correct pick.