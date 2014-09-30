NFL Quick Pick-Week 5

It's Week 5 in the NFL and every team will have reached the quarter point of their season following the Monday night game between the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins. We are now beginning to get a good idea of the strengths and weaknesses for each team heading forward this year.
Teams many felt were a lock for the playoffs, like the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, are scrambling to figure out their issues before they find themselves too far behind to recover for a playoff push.
Then there are division leaders like the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans who have surprised with their quality of play so far this season. It will be a Texas showdown this Sunday as they will meet up in Dallas in what will be a barometer game for both teams.
|Thursday, October 2
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Line (Bovada)
|Vikings (2-2) at Packers (2-2)
|8:25 PM
|CBS/NFL Network
|Packers -9
|Sunday, October 5
|Bears (2-2) at Panthers (2-2)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Panthers -2.5
|Browns (1-2) at Titans (1-3)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Titans -1
|Rams (1-2) at Eagles (3-1)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Eagles -7
|Falcons (2-2) at Giants (2-2)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Giants -4
|Buccaneers (1-3) at Saints (1-3)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Saints -11
|Texans (3-1) at Cowboys (3-1)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Cowboys -6
|Bills (2-2) at Lions (3-1)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Lions -6.5
|Ravens (3-1) at Colts (2-2)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Colts -3
|Steelers (2-2) at Jaguars (0-4)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Steelers -7
|Cardinals (3-0) at Broncos (2-1)
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|Broncos -7.5
|Chiefs (2-2) at 49ers (2-2)
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|49ers -6
|Jets (1-3) at Chargers (3-1)
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Chargers -7
|Bengals (3-0) at Patriots (2-2)
|8:30 PM
|NBC
|Bengals -1.5
|Monday, October 6
|Seahawks at Redskins
|8:30 PM
|ESPN
|Seahawks -7.5
Game of the Week:
Cincinnati Bengals - New England Patriots
This game could signal the changing of the guard in the AFC. For the last decade it's been the Patriots who have dominated the AFC, with a terrific offense leading the way. This year, the Patriots have been struggling in all phases of their game. Offensive line problems have led to Tom Brady being unable to get the ball off and a lack of talent around the future Hall of Famer raises questions about the direction this team is headed.
The Cincinnati Bengals have been playing well in all phases, with a smothering defense and a potent offense. Most NFL observers have been waiting for the Bengals to take that next step by securing a playoff win. Until January, all the Bengals can do is keep playing their brand of football which has led to a 3-0 start. A win in Foxboro on Sunday night would signal that the Bengals have arrived as the main challenger to the Denver Broncos in the AFC.
|Jarrod Taylor
|Michael Pendergraft
|Dan Schmelzer
|Mitchell Evans
|Addison Hunsicker
|Caleb Wahlgren
|Harold Connett
|Jon-Michael Bagay
|Matthew Evans
|MIN at GB
|GB
|GB
|MIN
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|CHI at CAR
|CHI
|CHI
|CHI
|CAR
|CHI
|CHI
|CHI
|CAR
|CAR
|CLE at TEN
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|Ten
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|STL at PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|ATL at NYG
|ATL
|NYG
|ATL
|ATL
|NYG
|NYG
|NYG
|NYG
|NYG
|TB at NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|HOU at DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|HOU
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|BUF at DET
|DET
|DET
|DET
|DET
|DET
|DET
|DET
|DET
|DET
|BAL at IND
|IND
|IND
|IND
|IND
|BAL
|IND
|IND
|IND
|IND
|PIT at JAX
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|JAX
|JAX
|ARI at DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|ARI
|DEN
|KC at SF
|SF
|SF
|SF
|KC
|KC
|KC
|SF
|SF
|SF
|NYJ at SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|CIN at NE
|CIN
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|CIN
|NE
|CIN
|CIN
|SEA at WSH
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|Last Week
|7-6
|7-6
|6-7
|5-8
|6-7
|6-7
|5-8
|-
|-
|This Week
|11-4
|13-2
|11-4
|12-3
|9-6
|11-4
|13-2
|11-4
|12-3
|Total
|50-26
|50-26
|45-31
|45-31
|40-36
|41-35
|42-34
|11-4
|12-3
*Picks in BOLD denotes correct pick.
|Total Offense
|Last Week
|Team
|YDS
|1
|1
|Atlanta Falcons
|1776
|1
|3
|Indianapolis Colts
|1776
|3
|4
|New Orleans Saints
|1703
|4
|2
|Washington Redskins
|1661
|5
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1648
|Total Defense
|Last Week
|Team
|YDS Allowed
|1
|-
|Arizona Cardinals
|949
|2
|-
|Seattle Seahawks
|964
|3
|-
|St. Louis Rams
|1027
|4
|-
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1058
|5
|1
|Detroit Lions
|1069
|Passing
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|YDS
|1
|3
|Andrew Luck
|Indianapolis Colts
|1305
|2
|2
|Matt Ryan
|Atlanta Falcons
|1263
|3
|5
|Drew Brees
|New Orleans Saints
|1203
|4
|4
|Matthew Stafford
|Detroit Lions
|1176
|5
|1
|Nick Foles
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1173
|Rushing
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|YDS
|1
|1
|DeMarco Murray
|Dallas Cowboys
|534
|2
|2
|Le'Veon Bell
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|378
|3
|3
|Rashad Jennings
|New York Giants
|341
|4
|-
|Knile Davis
|Kansas City Chiefs
|321
|5
|4
|Alfred Morris
|Washington Redskins
|316
|Receiving
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|YDS
|1
|2
|Jordy Nelson
|Green Bay Packers
|459
|2
|1
|Julio Jones
|Atlanta Falcons
|447
|3
|-
|Steve Smith
|Baltimore Ravens
|429
|4
|5
|Antonio Brown
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|427
|5
|-
|Jeremy Maclin
|Philadelphia Eagles
|353
|Tackles
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|Total
|1
|4
|Luke Kuechly
|Carolina Panthers
|46
|2
|1
|Paul Worrilow
|Atlanta Falcons
|44
|3
|-
|Paul Posluszny
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|41
|4
|-
|Jerod Mayo
|New England Patriots
|40
|4
|5
|Preston Brown
|Buffalo Bills
|40
|Sacks
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|Total
|1
|-
|Justin Houston
|Kansas City Chiefs
|5.0
|1
|1
|Ryan Kerrigan
|Washington Redskins
|5.0
|3
|1
|Willie Young
|Chicago Bears
|4.0
|4
|-
|Elvis Dumervil
|Baltimore Ravens
|3.5
|4
|3
|Mario Addison
|Carolina Panthers
|3.5
|Interceptions
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|Total
|1
|-
|Malcolm Jenkins
|Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|1
|1
|Kyle Fuller
|Chicago Bears
|3
|3
|-
|Harrison Smith
|Minnesota Vikings
|2
|3
|2
|Tashaun Gipson
|Cleveland Browns
|2
|3
|-
|Antrel Rolle
|New York Giants
|2