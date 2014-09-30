NFL Quick Pick-Week 5

It's Week 5 in the NFL and every team will have reached the quarter point of their season following the Monday night game between the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins. We are now beginning to get a good idea of the strengths and weaknesses for each team heading forward this year.

Teams many felt were a lock for the playoffs, like the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, are scrambling to figure out their issues before they find themselves too far behind to recover for a playoff push.

Then there are division leaders like the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans who have surprised with their quality of play so far this season. It will be a Texas showdown this Sunday as they will meet up in Dallas in what will be a barometer game for both teams.


J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the first quarter on September 14, 2014 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Texans lead 17-0 in the second quarter.
(September 13, 2014 - Source: Brian Bahr/Getty Images North America)
NFL Week 5 Schedule (Bye Week: Dolphins and Raiders)
Thursday, October 2 Time (EDT) TV Line (Bovada)
Vikings (2-2) at Packers (2-2) 8:25 PM CBS/NFL Network Packers -9
Sunday, October 5
Bears (2-2) at Panthers (2-2) 1:00 PM FOX Panthers -2.5
Browns (1-2) at Titans (1-3) 1:00 PM CBS Titans -1
Rams (1-2) at Eagles (3-1) 1:00 PM FOX Eagles -7
Falcons (2-2) at Giants (2-2) 1:00 PM FOX Giants -4
Buccaneers (1-3) at Saints (1-3) 1:00 PM FOX Saints -11
Texans (3-1) at Cowboys (3-1) 1:00 PM CBS Cowboys -6
Bills (2-2) at Lions (3-1) 1:00 PM FOX Lions -6.5
Ravens (3-1) at Colts (2-2) 1:00 PM CBS Colts -3
Steelers (2-2) at Jaguars (0-4) 1:00 PM CBS Steelers -7
Cardinals (3-0) at Broncos (2-1) 4:05 PM FOX Broncos -7.5
Chiefs (2-2) at 49ers (2-2) 4:25 PM CBS 49ers -6
Jets (1-3) at Chargers (3-1) 4:25 PM CBS Chargers -7
Bengals (3-0) at Patriots (2-2) 8:30 PM NBC Bengals -1.5
Monday, October 6
Seahawks at Redskins 8:30 PM ESPN Seahawks -7.5

Game of the Week:

Cincinnati Bengals - New England Patriots

This game could signal the changing of the guard in the AFC. For the last decade it's been the Patriots who have dominated the AFC, with a terrific offense leading the way. This year, the Patriots have been struggling in all phases of their game. Offensive line problems have led to Tom Brady being unable to get the ball off and a lack of talent around the future Hall of Famer raises questions about the direction this team is headed.


Quarterback Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks for running room near the end zone in the fourth quarter as a host of New England Patriots surround Dalton at Paul Brown Stadium on October 6, 2013 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated New England 13-6.
(October 5, 2013 - Source: Jamie Sabau/Getty Images North America)

The Cincinnati Bengals have been playing well in all phases, with a smothering defense and a potent offense. Most NFL observers have been waiting for the Bengals to take that next step by securing a playoff win. Until January, all the Bengals can do is keep playing their brand of football which has led to a 3-0 start. A win in Foxboro on Sunday night would signal that the Bengals have arrived as the main challenger to the Denver Broncos in the AFC.

*Vavel NFL Writers Picks
Jarrod Taylor Michael Pendergraft Dan Schmelzer Mitchell Evans Addison Hunsicker Caleb Wahlgren Harold Connett Jon-Michael Bagay Matthew Evans
MIN at GB GB GB MIN GB GB GB GB GB GB
CHI at CAR CHI CHI CHI CAR CHI CHI CHI CAR CAR
CLE at TEN CLE CLE CLE CLE Ten CLE CLE CLE CLE
STL at PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI
ATL at NYG ATL NYG ATL ATL NYG NYG NYG NYG NYG
TB at NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO
HOU at DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL HOU DAL DAL DAL DAL
BUF at DET DET DET DET DET DET DET DET DET DET
BAL at IND IND IND IND IND BAL IND IND IND IND
PIT at JAX PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT JAX JAX
ARI at DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN ARI DEN
KC at SF SF SF SF KC KC KC SF SF SF
NYJ at SD SD SD SD SD SD SD SD SD SD
CIN at NE CIN NE NE NE NE CIN NE CIN CIN
SEA at WSH SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA
Last Week 7-6 7-6 6-7 5-8 6-7 6-7 5-8 - -
This Week 11-4 13-2 11-4 12-3 9-6 11-4 13-2 11-4 12-3
Total 50-26 50-26 45-31 45-31 40-36 41-35 42-34 11-4 12-3

*Picks in BOLD denotes correct pick.

NFL Team Leaders
Total Offense Last Week Team YDS
1 1 Atlanta Falcons 1776
1 3 Indianapolis Colts 1776
3 4 New Orleans Saints 1703
4 2 Washington Redskins 1661
5 5 Pittsburgh Steelers 1648
Total Defense Last Week Team YDS Allowed
1 - Arizona Cardinals 949
2 - Seattle Seahawks 964
3 - St. Louis Rams 1027
4 - Cincinnati Bengals 1058
5 1 Detroit Lions 1069

Individual Leaders
Passing Last Week Player Team YDS
1 3 Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts 1305
2 2 Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons 1263
3 5 Drew Brees New Orleans Saints 1203
4 4 Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions 1176
5 1 Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles 1173
Rushing Last Week Player Team YDS
1 1 DeMarco Murray Dallas Cowboys 534
2 2 Le'Veon Bell Pittsburgh Steelers 378
3 3 Rashad Jennings New York Giants 341
4 - Knile Davis Kansas City Chiefs 321
5 4 Alfred Morris Washington Redskins 316
Receiving Last Week Player Team YDS
1 2 Jordy Nelson Green Bay Packers 459
2 1 Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons 447
3 - Steve Smith Baltimore Ravens 429
4 5 Antonio Brown Pittsburgh Steelers 427
5 - Jeremy Maclin Philadelphia Eagles 353
Tackles Last Week Player Team Total
1 4 Luke Kuechly Carolina Panthers 46
2 1 Paul Worrilow Atlanta Falcons 44
3 - Paul Posluszny Jacksonville Jaguars 41
4 - Jerod Mayo New England Patriots 40
4 5 Preston Brown Buffalo Bills 40
Sacks Last Week Player Team Total
1 - Justin Houston Kansas City Chiefs 5.0
1 1 Ryan Kerrigan Washington Redskins 5.0
3 1 Willie Young Chicago Bears 4.0
4 - Elvis Dumervil Baltimore Ravens 3.5
4 3 Mario Addison Carolina Panthers 3.5
Interceptions Last Week Player Team Total
1 - Malcolm Jenkins Philadelphia Eagles 3
1 1 Kyle Fuller Chicago Bears 3
3 - Harrison Smith Minnesota Vikings 2
3 2 Tashaun Gipson Cleveland Browns 2
3 - Antrel Rolle New York Giants 2
