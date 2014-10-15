NFL Quick Pick-Week 7

It's Week 7 in the NFL with 15 games on the schedule and byes scheduled for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
|Thursday, October 16
|Time (EDT)
|TV
|Line (Westgate Superbook)
|Jets (1-5) at Patriots (4-2)
|8:25 PM
|CBS/NFL Network
|Patriots -9.5
|Sunday, October 19
|Falcons (2-4) at Ravens (4-2)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Ravens -6.5
|Titans (2-4) at Redskins (1-5)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Redskins -6
|Seahawks (3-2) at Rams (1-4)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Seahawks -7
|Browns (3-2) at Jaguars (0-6)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Browns -4
|Bengals (3-1-1) at Colts (4-2)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Colts -3.5
|Vikings (2-4) at Bills (3-3)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Bills -6.5
|Dolphins (2-3) at Bears (3-3)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Bears -3
|Saints (2-3) at Lions (4-2)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Lions -1.5
|Panthers (3-2-1) at Packers (4-2)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Packers -6.5
|Chiefs (2-3) at Chargers (5-1)
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|Chargers -3
|Cardinals (4-1) at Raiders (0-5)
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Cardinals -3.5
|Giants (3-3) at Cowboys (5-1)
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Cowboys -5
|49ers (4-2) at Broncos (4-1)
|8:30 PM
|NBC
|Broncos -6.5
|Monday, October 20
|Texans (3-3) at Steelers (3-3)
|8:30 PM
|ESPN
|Steelers -3
Game of the Week:
San Francisco 49ers - Denver Broncos
The biggest clash of the week takes place Sunday night as the 4-2 San Francisco 49ers make their second straight road trip east to take on the 4-1 Denver Broncos. Both teams are just a 1/2 game out of their respective divisions.
The 49ers are coming off their first game of the season scoring 30 or more points in their Monday night come-from-behind win over the St. Louis Rams. The Rams jumped out to a quick 14-0 first quarter lead but the 49ers were able to right the ship and pour it on with 24 unanswered points in their 31-17 win. Colin Kaepernick passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns. The defense contributed with a touchdown of their own with :53 remaining in the game when Dontae Johnson intercepted Austin Davis for a 20-yard pick-6.
The 49ers defense will have a laser focus on Peyton Manning as his march toward Brett Favre's 508 career touchdown passes continues. Manning is just two touchdowns away from tying Favre's record. Last week, Manning threw three touchdowns in Denver's 31-17 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and is averaging 2 TD's per game.
The 49ers will have their hands full with the Broncos receiving corps but special attention will need to be made in containing Julius Thomas, who has caught nine touchdown passes this season and is well on his way to shattering Rob Gronkowski's single season record for tight ends with 17. Thomas caught two last week against the Jets.
The Broncos have already faced three quarterbacks who have rushed for more than a 100 yards this season in Alex Smith (108 yards), Geno Smith (102 yards) and Russell Wilson (221 yards). Sunday night they will take on Kaepernick and his 242 rushing yards. The Broncos defense will have their hands full containing Kaepernick. Sealing off the edges and keeping Kaepernick in the pocket, especially on third downs, will be of prime importance.
|Jarrod Taylor
|Michael Pendergraft
|Dan Schmelzer
|Mitchell Evans
|Harold Connett
|
Caleb
Wahlgren
|Jon-Michael Bagay
|Addison Hunsicker
|Matthew Evans
|NYJ at NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|NE
|ATL at BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|ATL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|TEN at WSH
|TEN
|WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|WSH
|TEN
|TEN
|SEA at STL
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|CLE at JAX
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|CLE
|JAX
|CLE
|CLE
|CIN at IND
|IND
|IND
|CIN
|CIN
|IND
|IND
|IND
|IND
|CIN
|MIN at BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|MIN
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|MIA at CHI
|CHI
|MIA
|CHI
|CHI
|CHI
|CHI
|CHI
|CHI
|CHI
|NO at DET
|DET
|DET
|NO
|NO
|DET
|NO
|DET
|NO
|DET
|CAR at GB
|CAR
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|GB
|KC - SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|SD
|KC
|SD
|ARI at OAK
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|ARI
|NYG at DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|NYG
|DAL
|SF at DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|SF
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|HOU at PIT
|HOU
|PIT
|PIT
|PIT
|HOU
|HOU
|PIT
|PIT
|HOU
|Last Week
|13-1
|11-3
|12-2
|9-5
|11-3
|10-4
|8-6
|9-5
|6-8
|This Week
|8-7
|12-3
|7-8
|8-7
|10-5
|9-6
|12-3
|9-6
|8-7
|Total
|71-34
|73-32
|64-41
|62-43
|63-42
|60-45
|61-44
|58-47
|56-49
*Picks in BOLD denotes correct pick.
|Total Offense
|Team
|YPG
|1
|Indianapolis Colts
|444.0
|2
|New Orleans Saints
|442.8
|3
|Atlanta Falcons
|410.0
|4
|Dallas Cowboys
|398.7
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|397.0
|Total Defense
|Team
|YPG
|1
|Detroit Lions
|270.7
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|287.2
|3
|San Diego Chargers
|308.3
|4
|Denver Broncos
|318.2
|5
|New England Patriots
|319.5
|Passing
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|Yards
|1
|1
|Andrew Luck
|Indianapolis Colts
|1987
|2
|2
|Matt Ryan
|Atlanta Falcons
|1850
|3
|4
|Philip Rivers
|San Diego Chargers
|1756
|4
|-
|Jay Cutler
|Chicago Bears
|1676
|5
|-
|Nick Foles
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1628
|Rushing
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|YDS
|1
|1
|DeMarco Murray
|Dallas Cowboys
|785
|2
|2
|Le'Veon Bell
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|542
|3
|3
|Arian Foster
|Houston Texans
|513
|4
|-
|Lesean McCoy
|Philadelphia Eagles
|422
|5
|-
|Justin Forsett
|Baltimore Ravens
|408
|Receiving
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|YDS
|1
|2
|Jordy Nelson
|Green Bay Packers
|632
|2
|3
|Antonio Brown
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|629
|3
|1
|Julio Jones
|Atlanta Falcons
|620
|4
|-
|T.Y. Hilton
|Indianapolis Colts
|604
|5
|4
|Steve Smith
|Baltimore Ravens
|573
|Tackles
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|Total
|1
|1
|Luke Kuechly
|Carolina Panthers
|74
|2
|4
|Lavonte David
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|66
|3
|2
|Paul Worrilow
|Atlanta Falcons
|64
|4
|5
|DeAndre Levy
|Detroit Lions
|58
|5
|3
|Paul Posluzny
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|57
|Sacks
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|Total
|1
|3
|Willie Young
|Chicago Bears
|7.0
|2
|1
|Ryan Kerrigan
|Washington Redskins
|6.5
|3
|-
|Von Miller
|Denver Broncos
|6.0
|3
|-
|Connor Barwin
|Philadelphia Eagles
|6.0
|3
|1
|Justin Houston
|Kansas City Chiefs
|6.0
|Interceptions
|Last Week
|Player
|Team
|Total
|1
|1
|Harrison Smith
|Minnesota Vikings
|3
|1
|-
|Antrel Rolle
|New York Giants
|3
|1
|1
|Malcolm Jenkins
|Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|1
|1
|Kyle Fuller
|Chicago Bears
|3
|1
|-
|Jerraud Powers
|Arizona Cardinals
|3