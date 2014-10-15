NFL Quick Pick-Week 7

It's Week 7 in the NFL with 15 games on the schedule and byes scheduled for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Week 7 Schedule (Byes: Eagles and Buccaneers) Thursday, October 16 Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Jets (1-5) at Patriots (4-2) 8:25 PM CBS/NFL Network Patriots -9.5 Sunday, October 19 Falcons (2-4) at Ravens (4-2) 1:00 PM FOX Ravens -6.5 Titans (2-4) at Redskins (1-5) 1:00 PM CBS Redskins -6 Seahawks (3-2) at Rams (1-4) 1:00 PM FOX Seahawks -7 Browns (3-2) at Jaguars (0-6) 1:00 PM CBS Browns -4 Bengals (3-1-1) at Colts (4-2) 1:00 PM CBS Colts -3.5 Vikings (2-4) at Bills (3-3) 1:00 PM FOX Bills -6.5 Dolphins (2-3) at Bears (3-3) 1:00 PM CBS Bears -3 Saints (2-3) at Lions (4-2) 1:00 PM FOX Lions -1.5 Panthers (3-2-1) at Packers (4-2) 1:00 PM FOX Packers -6.5 Chiefs (2-3) at Chargers (5-1) 4:05 PM CBS Chargers -3 Cardinals (4-1) at Raiders (0-5) 4:25 PM FOX Cardinals -3.5 Giants (3-3) at Cowboys (5-1) 4:25 PM FOX Cowboys -5 49ers (4-2) at Broncos (4-1) 8:30 PM NBC Broncos -6.5 Monday, October 20 Texans (3-3) at Steelers (3-3) 8:30 PM ESPN Steelers -3

Game of the Week:

San Francisco 49ers - Denver Broncos

The biggest clash of the week takes place Sunday night as the 4-2 San Francisco 49ers make their second straight road trip east to take on the 4-1 Denver Broncos. Both teams are just a 1/2 game out of their respective divisions.

The 49ers are coming off their first game of the season scoring 30 or more points in their Monday night come-from-behind win over the St. Louis Rams. The Rams jumped out to a quick 14-0 first quarter lead but the 49ers were able to right the ship and pour it on with 24 unanswered points in their 31-17 win. Colin Kaepernick passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns. The defense contributed with a touchdown of their own with :53 remaining in the game when Dontae Johnson intercepted Austin Davis for a 20-yard pick-6.

The 49ers defense will have a laser focus on Peyton Manning as his march toward Brett Favre's 508 career touchdown passes continues. Manning is just two touchdowns away from tying Favre's record. Last week, Manning threw three touchdowns in Denver's 31-17 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and is averaging 2 TD's per game.

The 49ers will have their hands full with the Broncos receiving corps but special attention will need to be made in containing Julius Thomas, who has caught nine touchdown passes this season and is well on his way to shattering Rob Gronkowski's single season record for tight ends with 17. Thomas caught two last week against the Jets.

The Broncos have already faced three quarterbacks who have rushed for more than a 100 yards this season in Alex Smith (108 yards), Geno Smith (102 yards) and Russell Wilson (221 yards). Sunday night they will take on Kaepernick and his 242 rushing yards. The Broncos defense will have their hands full containing Kaepernick. Sealing off the edges and keeping Kaepernick in the pocket, especially on third downs, will be of prime importance.

*Vavel NFL Writers Picks Jarrod Taylor Michael Pendergraft Dan Schmelzer Mitchell Evans Harold Connett Caleb Wahlgren Jon-Michael Bagay Addison Hunsicker Matthew Evans NYJ at NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE ATL at BAL BAL BAL ATL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL TEN at WSH TEN WSH WSH WSH WSH WSH WSH TEN TEN SEA at STL SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA CLE at JAX CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE JAX CLE CLE CIN at IND IND IND CIN CIN IND IND IND IND CIN MIN at BUF BUF BUF MIN BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF MIA at CHI CHI MIA CHI CHI CHI CHI CHI CHI CHI NO at DET DET DET NO NO DET NO DET NO DET CAR at GB CAR GB GB GB GB GB GB GB GB KC - SD SD SD SD SD SD SD SD KC SD ARI at OAK ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI NYG at DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL NYG DAL SF at DEN DEN DEN DEN SF DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN HOU at PIT HOU PIT PIT PIT HOU HOU PIT PIT HOU Last Week 13-1 11-3 12-2 9-5 11-3 10-4 8-6 9-5 6-8 This Week 8-7 12-3 7-8 8-7 10-5 9-6 12-3 9-6 8-7 Total 71-34 73-32 64-41 62-43 63-42 60-45 61-44 58-47 56-49

NFL Team Leaders Total Offense Team YPG 1 Indianapolis Colts 444.0 2 New Orleans Saints 442.8 3 Atlanta Falcons 410.0 4 Dallas Cowboys 398.7 5 Cincinnati Bengals 397.0 Total Defense Team YPG 1 Detroit Lions 270.7 2 San Francisco 49ers 287.2 3 San Diego Chargers 308.3 4 Denver Broncos 318.2 5 New England Patriots 319.5