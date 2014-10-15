NFL Quick Pick-Week 7

It's Week 7 in the NFL with 15 games on the schedule and byes scheduled for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Week 7 Schedule (Byes: Eagles and Buccaneers)
Thursday, October 16 Time (EDT) TV Line (Westgate Superbook)
Jets (1-5) at Patriots (4-2) 8:25 PM CBS/NFL Network Patriots -9.5
Sunday, October 19
Falcons (2-4) at Ravens (4-2) 1:00 PM FOX Ravens -6.5
Titans (2-4) at Redskins (1-5) 1:00 PM CBS Redskins -6
Seahawks (3-2) at Rams (1-4) 1:00 PM FOX Seahawks -7
Browns (3-2) at Jaguars (0-6) 1:00 PM CBS Browns -4
Bengals (3-1-1) at Colts (4-2) 1:00 PM CBS Colts -3.5
Vikings (2-4) at Bills (3-3) 1:00 PM FOX Bills -6.5
Dolphins (2-3) at Bears (3-3) 1:00 PM CBS Bears -3
Saints (2-3) at Lions (4-2) 1:00 PM FOX Lions -1.5
Panthers (3-2-1) at Packers (4-2) 1:00 PM FOX Packers -6.5
Chiefs (2-3) at Chargers (5-1) 4:05 PM CBS Chargers -3
Cardinals (4-1) at Raiders (0-5) 4:25 PM FOX Cardinals -3.5
Giants (3-3) at Cowboys (5-1) 4:25 PM FOX Cowboys -5
49ers (4-2) at Broncos (4-1) 8:30 PM NBC Broncos -6.5
Monday, October 20
Texans (3-3) at Steelers (3-3) 8:30 PM ESPN Steelers -3

Game of the Week:

San Francisco 49ers - Denver Broncos

The biggest clash of the week takes place Sunday night as the 4-2 San Francisco 49ers make their second straight road trip east to take on the 4-1 Denver Broncos. Both teams are just a 1/2 game out of their respective divisions.

The 49ers are coming off their first game of the season scoring 30 or more points in their Monday night come-from-behind win over the St. Louis Rams. The Rams jumped out to a quick 14-0 first quarter lead but the 49ers were able to right the ship and pour it on with 24 unanswered points in their 31-17 win. Colin Kaepernick passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns. The defense contributed with a touchdown of their own with :53 remaining in the game when Dontae Johnson intercepted Austin Davis for a 20-yard pick-6.


Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to their game against the St. Louis Rams at Edward Jones Dome on October 13, 2014 in St Louis, Missouri.
(October 12, 2014 - Source: Michael Thomas/Getty Images North America)

The 49ers defense will have a laser focus on Peyton Manning as his march toward Brett Favre's 508 career touchdown passes continues. Manning is just two touchdowns away from tying Favre's record. Last week, Manning threw three touchdowns in Denver's 31-17 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and is averaging 2 TD's per game.

The 49ers will have their hands full with the Broncos receiving corps but special attention will need to be made in containing Julius Thomas, who has caught nine touchdown passes this season and is well on his way to shattering Rob Gronkowski's single season record for tight ends with 17. Thomas caught two last week against the Jets.


Julius Thomas #80 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 12, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(October 11, 2014 - Source: Elsa/Getty Images North America)

The Broncos have already faced three quarterbacks who have rushed for more than a 100 yards this season in Alex Smith (108 yards), Geno Smith (102 yards) and Russell Wilson (221 yards). Sunday night they will take on Kaepernick and his 242 rushing yards. The Broncos defense will have their hands full containing Kaepernick. Sealing off the edges and keeping Kaepernick in the pocket, especially on third downs, will be of prime importance.

*Vavel NFL Writers Picks
Jarrod Taylor Michael Pendergraft Dan Schmelzer Mitchell Evans Harold Connett

Caleb

Wahlgren

 Jon-Michael Bagay Addison Hunsicker Matthew Evans
NYJ at NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE
ATL at BAL BAL BAL ATL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL BAL
TEN at WSH TEN WSH WSH WSH WSH WSH WSH TEN TEN
SEA at STL SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA
CLE at JAX CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE CLE JAX CLE CLE
CIN at IND IND IND CIN CIN IND IND IND IND CIN
MIN at BUF BUF BUF MIN BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF
MIA at CHI CHI MIA CHI CHI CHI CHI CHI CHI CHI
NO at DET DET DET NO NO DET NO DET NO DET
CAR at GB CAR GB GB GB GB GB GB GB GB
KC - SD SD SD SD SD SD SD SD KC SD
ARI at OAK ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI
NYG at DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL NYG DAL
SF at DEN DEN DEN DEN SF DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN
HOU at PIT HOU PIT PIT PIT HOU HOU PIT PIT HOU
Last Week 13-1 11-3 12-2 9-5 11-3 10-4 8-6 9-5 6-8
This Week 8-7 12-3 7-8 8-7 10-5 9-6 12-3 9-6 8-7
Total 71-34 73-32 64-41 62-43 63-42 60-45 61-44 58-47 56-49

*Picks in BOLD denotes correct pick.

NFL Team Leaders
Total Offense Team YPG
1 Indianapolis Colts 444.0
2 New Orleans Saints 442.8
3 Atlanta Falcons 410.0
4 Dallas Cowboys 398.7
5 Cincinnati Bengals 397.0
Total Defense Team YPG
1 Detroit Lions 270.7
2 San Francisco 49ers 287.2
3 San Diego Chargers 308.3
4 Denver Broncos 318.2
5 New England Patriots 319.5

Individual Leaders
Passing Last Week Player Team Yards
1 1 Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts 1987
2 2 Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons 1850
3 4 Philip Rivers San Diego Chargers 1756
4 - Jay Cutler Chicago Bears 1676
5 - Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles 1628
Rushing Last Week Player Team YDS
1 1 DeMarco Murray Dallas Cowboys 785
2 2 Le'Veon Bell Pittsburgh Steelers 542
3 3 Arian Foster Houston Texans 513
4 - Lesean McCoy Philadelphia Eagles 422
5 - Justin Forsett Baltimore Ravens 408
Receiving Last Week Player Team YDS
1 2 Jordy Nelson Green Bay Packers 632
2 3 Antonio Brown Pittsburgh Steelers 629
3 1 Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons 620
4 - T.Y. Hilton Indianapolis Colts 604
5 4 Steve Smith Baltimore Ravens 573
Tackles Last Week Player Team Total
1 1 Luke Kuechly Carolina Panthers 74
2 4 Lavonte David Tampa Bay Buccaneers 66
3 2 Paul Worrilow Atlanta Falcons 64
4 5 DeAndre Levy Detroit Lions 58
5 3 Paul Posluzny Jacksonville Jaguars 57
Sacks Last Week Player Team Total
1 3 Willie Young Chicago Bears 7.0
2 1 Ryan Kerrigan Washington Redskins 6.5
3 - Von Miller Denver Broncos 6.0
3 - Connor Barwin Philadelphia Eagles 6.0
3 1 Justin Houston Kansas City Chiefs 6.0
Interceptions Last Week Player Team Total
1 1 Harrison Smith Minnesota Vikings 3
1 - Antrel Rolle New York Giants 3
1 1 Malcolm Jenkins Philadelphia Eagles 3
1 1 Kyle Fuller Chicago Bears 3
1 - Jerraud Powers Arizona Cardinals 3
