Atlanta Falcons Rise Up, Defeat New Orleans Saints In Must Win Game

In a game where both sides had to win to keep their divisional dreams alive, the Atlanta Falcons outplayed the New Orleans Saints in all facets of the game to come away with the 30-14 victory and keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Saints, who had lost four home games in a row prior to yesterday’s matchup, entered the game as the favourites. With head coach Mike Smith only winning once in his tenure with the Falcons in the Superdome, this victory was a 27-24 win back in 2010. But it was a night for the highly criticized Falcons defence to remember for all the right reasons.

Things did not start well for the Falcons with the opening kick-off being returned 99 yards to the one yard line by the Saints. Mark Ingram scored from a yard out on the very next play to give the Saints a 7-0 lead. It was an awful start for the Falcons and the remainder of the game looked like it was going to be a bleak one for the few traveling Falcons' fans. On their first possession the Falcons were able to set up Matt Bryant for a 44 yard field goal to narrow the lead. But the first major play from the Falcons defence came on a fourth and seven play where Desmond Trufant picked off quarterback Drew Brees.

No more points were scored in the first quarter, but the second quarter was dominated by the Falcons. Matt Bryant kicked a 50 yarder to reduce the deficit to just one. Then with eight seconds remaining before the halftime interval, Matt Ryan was able to hit Eric Weems on a shuffle pass for a short yardage touchdown. The Saints had scored on the first offensive play of the game, but it had been all Falcons since.

The third quarter started slowly. The Falcons didn’t make anything happen and Drew Brees was being manhandled by the surprisingly dominant defensive line of the Falcons. But the game exploded into life when rookie running back Devonta Freeman was handed the ball on the New Orleans 31 yard line. The rookie was handed the ball on the 31 yard line and went untouched into the endzone to make it 20-7.

The next major talking point was yet again another turn over by the Falcons defence. Jimmy Graham received the ball near the endzone and was supposedly stopped prior the line. Reserve safety Southward hit Graham and fellow safety Ishmael was able to rip the ball out of Graham's grasp. The ball was ruled a fumble on the field and Ishmael was able to return it for ten yards.

Graham was able to make up for this debatable fumble call scoring a touchdown later in the fourth quarter to tighten up the match. He received an easy four yard reception for the score. The must win fixture was now only a six point difference with the Falcons leading 20-14. Brees then got the ball back with several minutes to go on his own ten. But two plays later the resurgent Falcons defence who had been labelled the worst defence in the league all year came away with another takeaway. Robert McClain got in front of the pass intended for Toon for a five yard gain. The Falcons ran every play after this to burn all three of the Saints timeouts and then kicked a field goal over to make it a two score game.

The Saints had one minute and thirty seconds to score twice, Brees led his side to the Falcons redzone but then the Saints season was summed up in one play. Brees dropped into the pocket and was sacked again, he fumbled the ball and Osi Umenyiora recovered for an 89 yard touchdown. The game ended 30-14.

Matt Ryan went 30-40, 322 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Drew Brees went 30-47, 313, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Julio Jones who admitted after the game to not even being fully fit got over 100 yards on the night.

The Saints defence did not make a single play or register a single sack. The Falcons defence on the other hand made five plays, turning the ball over four times alongside getting five sacks in the game.

The Falcons now face the Panthers at home in a winner takes all game whereas the Saints are officially out of playoff contention.