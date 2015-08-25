Vegas Puts Their Bets On Indianapolis Colts Vs Seattle Seahawks In Super Bowl 50

If Las Vegas odd makers at Westgate Superbook are right, Russell Wilson will be paying dividends on the new contract he signed right away as the Seattle Seahawks at 9-to-2 odds are looked upon as the best bet to raise the Lombardi Trophy at Levi Stadium, the home of their chief rival, the San Francisco 49ers.

Caption

If odd makers get it right, this would be the third straight appearance in the Super Bowl for the Seahawks, who are 1-1 in the big game.

The Indianapolis Colts at 7-to-1 are the best bet to come out of the AFC to face the Seahawks in Super Bowl 50. The Colts with Andrew Luck at quarterback made it to the AFC Championship last year before falling to the eventual Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots 45-7.


Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts attempts a pass in the first quarter of the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 16, 2015 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Aug. 15, 2015 - Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images North America)

The loss of wide receiver Jordy Nelson for the year with a torn ACL has soured the Green Bay Packers' odds. Before the injury to Nelson in a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday, the Packers were a leading pick at 9-to-2. Since then, the Packers have been moved to 6-to-1 odds, good for the second-best bet in the NFL.

The Denver Broncos have seen their Super Bowl odds improve over the last couple of weeks. The Broncos were set with 14-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl 50. Since then, Denver's odds have moved to 8-to-1 for fourth best in the NFL, tied with the Patriots.

Odd makers give the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans the longest odds of ending up Super Bowl champs at 200-to-1.

As the season progresses, wins and losses accumulate, and injuries mount, the odds are sure to change several times before the NFL convenes in Santa Clara, CA on February 7 for the Super Bowl's golden anniversary.

Super Bowl 50 Odds as of 08/25/15 (Westgate Superbook)
Team Odds
Seattle Seahawks 9-2
Green Bay Packers 6-1
Indianapolis Colts 7-1
Denver Broncos 8-1
New England Patriots 8-1
Philadelphia Eagles 12-1
Dallas Cowboys 14-1
Baltimore Ravens 16-1
Detroit Lions 20-1
Miami Dolphins 25-1
Pittsburgh Steelers 25-1
Arizona Cardinals 30-1
Atlanta Falcons 30-1
Kansas City Chiefs 30-1
Buffalo Bills 40-1
Cincinnati Bengals 40-1
Houston Texans 40-1
Minnesota Vikings 40-1
New Orleans Saints 40-1
New York Giants 40-1
San Diego Chargers 40-1
Carolina Panthers 50-1
St. Louis Rams 50-1
Chicago Bears 80-1
Cleveland Browns 100-1
New York Jets 100-1
Oakland Raiders 100-1
San Francisco 49ers 100-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 100-1
Washington Redskins 100-1
Jacksonville Jaguars 200-1
Tennessee Titans 200-1
VAVEL Logo