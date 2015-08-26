San Francisco 49ers Take On Denver Broncos In Week Three Preseason Game
It's Week 3 in the NFL's preseason and it's the final tune up for the starters before the start of the season. For the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos that final tune-up comes Saturday night at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Both teams have new head coaches who's predecessors (Jim Harbaugh and John Fox) had their teams in the Super Bowl just a few years ago.

49ers first year head coach Jim Tomsula has the bigger challenge in matching the success of previous seasons. San Francisco went through a very difficult offseason as free agency, retirements and off field issues decimated their roster, costing them several Pro Bowl players. The 49ers, coming off a 8-8 season, were expected to go through a make over but nobody expected it to be on the scale that it has become. Tomsula's first priority will be rebuilding a defense that took most of the hits in the offseason.


Head coach Jim Tomsula of the San Francisco 49ers watches his team right after giving up a touchdown to the Dallas Cowboys late in the fourth quarter of a preseason game on August 23, 2015 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers won 23-6.
Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak owns three Super Bowl rings as an assistant and took the Houston Texans, his first tenure as a head coach, to the playoffs. He brings his success as a coach to a Broncos team that has won the AFC West four years in a row. Kubiak quickly went to work transforming a pass-oriented offense with Peyton Manning working out of the shotgun, into one that relies more on the running game and has Manning operating mainly behind center.


Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak walks off the field before the start of their game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 22, 2015 in Houston, Texas.
San Francisco 49ers (1-1) vs Denver Broncos (2-0)

Preseason Week 3 - 08/29/15

Time: 9 PM ET/ 7 PM MT

TV: KTVD in Denver; KPIX in San Francisco

Location: Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium

Line: Broncos -6 (Westgate Superbook)


Fans cheer during the AFC Championship game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 19, 2014 in Denver, Colorado.
San Francisco 49ers

2015 Preseason Record

Overall:

1-1 (First, NFC West)

Home:

1-0

Road:

0-1

Last Game: Dallas Cowboys 6 San Francisco 49ers 23

A second quarter pick-six by defensive tackle Mike Purcell and a blocked punt by Quinton Patton, who recovered it in the endzone for a touchdown, highlighted the 49ers first win of the preseason.

Denver Broncos

201 Preseason Record

Overall:

2-0 (First, AFC West)

Home:

0-0

Road:

2-0

Last Game: Denver Broncos 14 Houston Texans 10


Corbin Louks #6 of the Denver Broncos gets hugged by his teammate Marcel Jensen #89 after scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the second half of their game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 22, 2015 in Houston, Texas.
Down 10-7 late in the fourth quarter, third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian connected with Corbin Loucks on a 26-yard touchdown to give the Broncos their second straight win in preseason play.

Last Meeting:

10/19/14 @ Sports Authority Field: 49ers 17 Broncos 42.

It was a record-breaking night for Peyton Manning the last time the Broncos faced the 49ers in Week 7 of the 2014 season. Heading into the game Manning was two touchdowns shy of Brett Favre's all-time touchdown record of 508. Manning (22-of-26 for 318 yards) threw the two touchdowns and then some as he ended the night with four, including a 40-yard touchdown to Demaryius Thomas in the third quarter. The Broncos improved their record to 5-1.

The loss to the Broncos snapped the 49ers three-game winning streak and dropped their record to 4-3. Colin Kaepernick (24-of-39, 263 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.) was harassed all night by the Denver defense, sacking the 49ers quarterback six times.

What to watch for:

49ers continue to search for a pass rush:

The 49ers defense, particularly it's pass rush, has been gutted by the retirements of linebackers Chris Borland, Justin Smith and Patrick Willis, as well as off-the-field issues that resulted in the release of linebacker Aldon Smith and the banishment of defensive end Ahmad Brooks back to San Francisco after being charged with sexual assault this week.

Those to watch in Saturday's preseason game will be linebackers Aaron Lynch, Corey Lemonier and rookie Eli Harold. Lynch had been slotted as the backup to Brooks and Harold was listed on the depth chart as the backup to Smith. In today's NFL it's imperative that a team be able to rush the passer. If the 49ers can't put pressure on quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson and Carson Palmer, it will be a very long season.

Broncos first-team offense running the new offense:


Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass in the first half of their game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 22, 2015 in Houston, Texas.
Dropped passes and penalties stalled the Broncos first-team offense last week against the Houston Texans. Manning made his preseason debut against the Texans and worked the first four drives, scoring no touchdowns. Head coach Gary Kubiak came away from the game feeling good about Manning's performance. Saturday against the 49ers, Manning and company will be looking to iron out their mistakes from a week ago and get the new offense humming before the starters hit the field for opening day against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13th.

Spotlight on:

Jarryd Hayne (RB, 49ers)


Jarryd Hayne #38 of the San Francisco 49ers runs drills during a practice session at Levi's Stadium on August 7, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. Hayne formerly played professional rugby in Australia.
(Aug. 6, 2015 - Source: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images North America)

Jarrod Hayne, a former Australian player, has created a stir in 49ers camp this preseason as he continues to build a good case to make the final 53-man roster as a punt returner. Hayne has never played football before, yet he leads the team in rushing (13 carries for 117 yards) and punt returns ( five returns, 21.6 yds avg.).

Ty Sambrailo (LT, Broncos)

Left tackle Ty Sambrailo #74 of the Denver Broncos. Photo: Ron Chenoy

A rookie at left tackle protecting a 39-year old quarterback, who is a lock for the Hall of Fame, will put the spotlight on you every week. Ty Sambrailo, the Broncos second round pick, has been coming along well in the preseason. Last week against the Texans he kept Manning upright and used his athleticism and speed to move downfield while blocking for what looks to be a potent run game. Sambrailo is under a lot of pressure this season to succeed.

Team Leaders
Passing C/ATT YDS COMP % YDS/ATT TD INT Sacks Rating
Blaine Gabbert 14/17 107 82.4 6.3 1 0 3 112.5
Brock Osweiler 22/36 272 61.1 7.6 2 1 1 91.4
Rushing CAR YDS YDS/ATT Long TD
Jarryd Hayne 13 117 9 53 0
Ronnie Hillman 16 120 7.5 23 0
Receiving REC YDS YDS/REC Long TD
Jerome Simpson 3 40 13.3 25 0
Virgil Green 6 59 9.8 17 1
Tackles Total Solo
Shayne Skov 14 9
Corey Nelson 8 6
Sacks Total
Desmond Bishop 1
Shaquil Barrett 2
Interceptions Total YDS YDS/INT Long TD
Mike Purcell 1 37 37 37 1
None 0 0 0 0 0
Kick Returns Number Yards AVG Long TD
DeAndrew White 3 55 18.3 20 0
Jordan Norwood 2 53 26.5 32 0
Punt Returns Number Fair Catch AVG Long TD
Jarryd Hayne 5 0 21.6 34 0
Omar Bolden 2 0 0.5 7 0
Kicking FGM/ATT PCT Long XPM/ATT PCT PTS
Phil Dawson 3/3 100 37 2/2 `100 11
Brandon McManus 3/3 100 52 1/1 100 10
Punting Punts AVG TB Long
Bradley Pinion 13 47.3 0 58
Britton Colquitt 9 41.8 0 53

Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos waves to fans as he walks off the field after a 35-21 win over the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 23, 2014 in Denver, Colorado.
Standings
NFC West W L T PCT PF PA Home Road Streak
San Francisco 49ers 1 1 0 .500 33 29 1-0 0-1 W1
Arizona Cardinals 0 2 0 .000 38 56 0-2 0-0 L2
Seattle Seahawks 0 2 0 .000 33 36 0-1 0-1 L2
St. Louis Rams 0 2 0 .000 17 45 0-0 0-2 L2
AFC West W L T PCT PF PA Home Road Streak
Denver Broncos 2 0 0 1.000 36 30 0-0 2-0 W2
Kansas City Chiefs 2 0 0 1.000 48 32 1-0 1-0 W2
San Diego Chargers 2 0 0 1.000 39 26 1-0 1-0 W2
Oakland Raiders 1 1 0 .500 30 23 1-0 0-1 L1
