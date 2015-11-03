NFL Quick Pick: Complete Week Nine Schedule, Vegas Lines, Stats, VAVEL Picks

It's Week 9 in the NFL and the playoff picture begins to come into view. After this week every team will have played half their games, with the contenders beginning to separate themselves from the pretenders.

For the first time in NFL history the league has four teams, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and New England Patriots, undefeated at 7-0.

Injuries to star players around the league are threatening to change the fortunes of teams who have been experiencing promising seasons.

Week 8 saw another devastating blow to the Pittsburgh Steelers and their playoff hopes as running back Le'Veon Bell was lost for the season after suffering a torn MCL in their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The New York Jets, who currently hold the second wildcard in the AFC, saw quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick go down after he suffered torn ligaments in his left thumb in their loss to the Oakland Raiders. Fitzpatrick hopes to avoid surgery until the offseason and make it back this Sunday to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars. How much pain Fitzpatrick can tolerate in the thumb of his non-throwing hand will determine how effective Fitzpatrick will be and how long the Jets will have their starting quarterback behind center.

NFL Week 9 Schedule (Byes: Cardinals, Chiefs, Lions, Ravens, Seahawks, Texans) Thursday, November 5 Time (EST) TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Browns (2-6) @ Bengals (7-0) 8:25 PM NFLN Bengals -11.5 Sunday, November 8 Time (EST) TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Packers (6-1) @ Panthers (7-0) 1:00 PM FOX Packers 2.5 Redskins (3-4) @ Patriots (7-0) 1:00 PM FOX Patriots 14 Titans (1-6) @ Saints (4-4) 1:00 PM CBS Saints -8 Dolphins (3-4) @ Bills (3-4) 1:00 PM CBS Bills -3 Rams (4-3) @ Vikings (5-2) 1:00 PM FOX Vikings -1.5 Jaguars (2-5) @ Jets (4-3) 1:00 PM CBS Jets -7.5 Raiders (4-3) @ Steelers (4-4) 1:00 PM CBS Steelers -4.5 Giants (4-3) @ Buccaneers (3-4) 4:05 PM FOX Giants -2.5 Falcons (6-2) @ 49ers (2-6) 4:05 PM FOX Falcons -7 Broncos (7-0) @ Colts (3-5) 4:25 PM CBS Broncos -5 Eagles (3-4) @ Cowboys (2-5) 8:30 PM NBC Eagles -2.5 Monday, November 9 Time (EST) TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Bears (2-5) @ Chargers (2-6) 8:30 PM ESPN Chargers -4

Spotlight Game:

Green Bay Packers - Carolina Panthers

The battle for home-field advantage positioning will be on the line as the Green Bay Packers head into Bank of America Stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers.

For the first time in franchise history, the Panthers find themselves undefeated at 7-0. The Panthers hold a one-game lead over the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South, and a one-game lead over the Packers for NFC home-field advantage.

The Panthers have been winning despite the loss of their top wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in training camp. Carolina remains undefeated thanks to their ninth-ranked defense (allowing 342.3 total yards per game) and the arm and legs of quarterback Cam Newton (117-216, 1,523 yds, 11 TD, 8 INT, 286 rushing yds). Their offense has been unconventional, but when you have a 6-foot-5, 240 lb quarterback who can throw from the pocket as well as barrel down the field like a fullback, you can throw conventionality out the window.

The Packers are 2.5-point favorite over the Panthers despite coming off their first loss of the year against the Denver Broncos. Aaron Rodgers played the worst game of his career on Sunday night as the Broncos defense held the reigning MVP to just 77 yards passing and no touchdowns. Head coach Mike McCarthy called the loss a "humbling experience."

Packers wide receivers were unable to get open against the Broncos secondary and the offensive line struggled to hold off the pass rush that led to Rodgers being sacked three times. This week, Green Bay has been concentrating on fixing the offensive problems that plagued them in the Mile High City. Going up against the Carolina defense won't be any easier for Green Bay on Sunday.

Stats:

AFC Playoff Chase Seed Team Overall Record Conference Record How They Got Here Wildcard Round 1 Denver Broncos 7-0 4-0 AFC West leader. Wins strength of schedule tie breaker over New England and Cincinnati. Bye 2 New England Patriots 7-0 6-0 AFC East leader. Wins strength of schedule tie breaker over Cincinnati. Bye 3 Cincinnati Bengals 7-0 6-0 AFC North leader. vs Jets 4 Indianapolis Colts 3-5 3-3 AFC South leader. Wins head-to-head matchup versus Houston Texans. vs Raiders 5 Oakland Raiders 4-3 4-2 First wildcard. Defeated New York Jets in Week 7. At Colts 6 New York Jets 4-3 3-2 Second wildcard At Bengals

NFC Playoff Chase Seed Team Overall Record Conference Record How They Got Here Wildcard Round 1 Carolina Panthers 7-0 4-0 NFC South leaders Bye 2 Green Bay Packers 6-1 4-0 NFC North leaders Bye 3 Arizona Cardinals 6-2 4-1 NFC West leaders vs Vikings 4 New York Giants 4-4 3-4 NFC East leaders vs Falcons 5 Atlanta Falcons 6-2 4-2 First wildcard at Giants 6 Minnesota Vikings 5-2 3-1 Second wildcard at Vikings

Team Leaders Offense YPG Defense YPG Total Offense Total Defense San Diego Chargers 423.2 Denver Broncos 261.1 Passing Passing San Diego Chargers 336.9 Denver Broncos 171.9 Rushing Rushing Carolina Panthers 144.0 New York Jets 78.1

VAVEL NFL Writers Picks Eastern Connett Wahlgren Zevchik Alberto Barratt Bagay Boal Williams Blakely CLE @ CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CLE CIN CIN GB @ CAR GB CAR CAR GB CAR GB CAR GB CAR CAR WSH @ NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE TEN @ NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO MIA @ BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF MIA MIA BUF MIA MIA MIA STL @ MIN MIN MIN MIN STL STL MIN MIN STL MIN MIN JAX @ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ JAX NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ OAK @ PIT PIT OAK OAK PIT PIT OAK PIT PIT PIT OAK NYG @ TB NYG NYG TB NYG NYG TB TB NYG TB NYG ATL @ SF ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL DEN @ IND DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN PHI @ DAL PHI PHI PHI DAL PHI PHI DAL DAL PHI PHI CHI @ SD SD SD SD SD SD CHI SD SD SD CHI Last Week 8-6 11-3 12-2 7-7 8-6 6-8 10-4 9-5 9-5 10-4 This Week 8-5 8-5 7-6 5-8 7-6 6-7 7-6 4-9 7-6 8-5 Overall 88-44 85-47 83-49 79-53 80-52 79-53 79-53 76-56 79-53 79-53

Taylor Buckley Bowen Hunsicker #Graham *Evans *Frank *Huff **Tall +White CLE @ CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN GB @ CAR CAR GB GB GB GB GB GB GB CAR GB WSH @ NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE NE TEN @ NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO MIA @ BUF BUF BUF MIA BUF BUF BUF BUF BUF MIA BUF STL @ MIN STL STL STL STL STL STL STL MIN STL STL JAX @ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ OAK @ PIT PIT PIT OAK PIT OAK OAK PIT PIT OAK PIT NYG @ TB NYG NYG NYG TB TB NYG NYG NYG NYG TB ATL @ SF ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL DEN @ IND DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN DEN PHI @ DAL DAL PHI DAL PHI DAL PHI PHI DAL DAL DAL CHI @ SD SD SD SD SD SD SD SD SD CHI SD Last Week 9-5 8-6 6-8 10-4 8-6 9-5 8-6 10-4 9-5 8-6 This Week 7-6 7-6 4-9 6-7 4-9 6-7 7-6 7-6 5-7 5-8 Overall 78-54 77-55 72-60 72-60 71-45 71-46 71-46 64-53 57-42 50-35

Pick in BOLD denotes a correct pick. *Did not pick in Week 1. **Did not pick in Week 1 and Week 3. +Did not pick in Week 1-3. #Did not pick in Week 6.