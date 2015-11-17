NFL Quick Pick: Complete Week Eleven Schedule, Vegas Lines, Stats, VAVEL Picks

It's Week 11 in the NFL and the last week for scheduled byes. There are 14 games on the schedule featuring a battle for first-place in the NFC North between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, as well as an inter conference showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.
Quarterback changes are big news in the NFL as Brock Osweiler starts for the Denver Broncos in place of the injured Peyton Manning, Matt Hasselbeck once again gets the start an injured Andrew Luck, T.J. Yates takes the starting reigns from injured Houston Texans starter Brian Hoyer, and Tony Romo returns off the injured reserve list for the Dallas Cowboys.
Quarterback #17 Brock Osweiler of the Denver Broncos will make his first NFL start against the Chicago Bears as he replaces the injured Peyton Manning. Photo: Getty Images.
|Thursday, November 19
|Time
|TV
|Line (Westgate Superbook)
|Titans (2-7) @ Jaguars (3-6)
|8:25 PM
|NFLN
|Jaguars 19 Titans 13
|Sunday, November 22
|Time
|TV
|Line (Westgate Superbook)
|Raiders (4-5) @ Lions (2-7)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Pick
|Colts (4-5) @ Falcons (6-3)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Falcons -5
|Rams (4-5) @ Ravens (2-7)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Ravens -2.5
|Buccaneers (4-5) @ Eagles (4-5)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Eagles -5.5
|Broncos (7-2) @ Bears (4-5)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Broncos -1
|Jets (5-4) @ Texans (4-5)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Jets -3.5
|Redskins (4-5) @ Panthers (9-0)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Panthers -7
|Cowboys (2-7) @ Dolphins (4-5)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Cowboys -1
|Chiefs (4-5) @ Chargers (2-7)
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|Chiefs -3.5
|Packers (6-3) @ Vikings (7-3)
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Vikings -1
|49ers (3-6) @ Seahawks (4-5)
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Seahawks -13
|Bengals (8-1) @ Cardinals (7-2)
|8:30 PM
|NBC
|Cardinals -4.5
|Monday, November 23
|Time
|TV
|Line (Westgate Superbook)
|Bills (5-4) @ Patriots (9-0)
|8:30 PM
|ESPN
|Patriots -7
Spotlight Game:
Green Bay Packers - Minnesota Vikings
A battle for first place in the NFC North shapes up as the big game of Week 11.
The struggling Packers, losers of their past three games, comes into Sunday one-game back of the surprising Vikings. Green Bay has been struggling on both sides of the ball and Aaron Rodgers has not been the same quarterback since the overwhelming defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos in Week 8. The run game has been stalled and the effects of the loss of wide receiver Jordy Nelson has become more apparent.
The Vikings were a popular pick for a wild card this season. However, the Vikings have put together a stingy defense to go along with an offense that has been clicking with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback and the always dominant Adrian Peterson at running back. Minnesota has a chance to put some distance between themselves and the Packers with a win at home on Sunday. A loss would put Green Bay back in control of the division with a Week 17 date at Lambeau Field coming.
Stats:
|Seed
|Team
|Overall Record
|Conference Record
|How They Got Here
|Wild Card Round
|1
|New England Patriots
|9-0
|6-0
|AFC East Leader
|Bye
|2
|Cincinnati Bengals
|8-1
|7-1
|AFC North Leader
|Bye
|3
|Denver Broncos
|7-2
|4-2
|AFC West Leader
|vs Buffalo Bills
|4
|Indianapolis Colts
|4-5
|4-3
|AFC South Leader/Wins head-to-head tiebreaker over Texans
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|6-4
|3-4
|First Wild Card Leader
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|6
|Buffalo Bills
|5-4
|4-3
|Second Wild Card Leader/Wins head-to-head tiebreaker over New York Jets
|@ Denver Broncos
|Seed
|Team
|Overall Record
|Conference Record
|How They Got Here
|Wild Card Round
|1
|Carolina Panthers
|9-0
|5-0
|NFC South Leader
|Bye
|2
|Arizona Cardinals
|7-2
|5-1
|NFC West Leader/Better conference record over Minnesota Vikings
|Bye
|3
|Minnesota Vikings
|7-2
|4-1
|NFC North Leader
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|4
|New York Giants
|5-5
|4-4
|NFC East Leader
|vs Green Bay Packers
|5
|Green Bay Packers
|6-3
|4-2
|First wild card leader/Better conference record over Atlanta Falcons
|@ New York Giants
|6
|Atlanta Falcons
|6-3
|4-3
|Second Wild Card Leader
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|Passing
|Team
|Yards
|Tackles
|Team
|Total
|Tom Brady
|NE
|3,043
|Telvin Smith
|JAC
|97
|Rushing
|Sacks
|Adrian Peterson
|MIN
|961
|Chandler Jones
|NE
|10.5
|Receiving
|Interceptions
|Antonio Brown
|PIT
|1,141
|Mike Adams
|IND
|5
|Charles Woodson
|OAK
|5
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls out the play in the final minute of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The New England Patriots defeated the New York Giants 27-26.
(Nov. 14, 2015 - Source: Elsa/Getty Images North America)
|Offense
|YPG
|Defense
|YPG
|Total Offense
|Total Defense
|Arizona Cardinals
|421.1
|Denver Broncos
|277.3
|Passing
|Passing
|San Diego Chargers
|328.6
|Denver Broncos
|182.8
|Rushing
|Rushing
|Minnesota Vikings
|147.2
|New York Jets
|88.1
Stats via nfl.com
Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals is hit by Jordan Hill #97 of the Seattle Seahawks as he passes the ball at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2015 in Seattle, Washington.
(Nov. 14, 2015 - Source: Steve Dykes/Getty Images North America)
Pick in BOLD denotes a correct pick. *Did not pick in Week 1. **Did not pick in Week 1 and Week 3. +Did not pick in Week 1-3. #Did not pick in Week 6 and Week 10.