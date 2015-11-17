NFL Quick Pick: Complete Week Eleven Schedule, Vegas Lines, Stats, VAVEL Picks

It's Week 11 in the NFL and the last week for scheduled byes. There are 14 games on the schedule featuring a battle for first-place in the NFC North between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, as well as an inter conference showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.

Quarterback changes are big news in the NFL as Brock Osweiler starts for the Denver Broncos in place of the injured Peyton Manning, Matt Hasselbeck once again gets the start an injured Andrew Luck, T.J. Yates takes the starting reigns from injured Houston Texans starter Brian Hoyer, and Tony Romo returns off the injured reserve list for the Dallas Cowboys.

Quarterback #17 Brock Osweiler of the Denver Broncos will make his first NFL start against the Chicago Bears as he replaces the injured Peyton Manning. Photo: Getty Images.

NFL Week 11 Schedule (Byes: Browns, Giants, Saints, Steelers Thursday, November 19 Time TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Titans (2-7) @ Jaguars (3-6) 8:25 PM NFLN Jaguars 19 Titans 13 Sunday, November 22 Time TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Raiders (4-5) @ Lions (2-7) 1:00 PM CBS Pick Colts (4-5) @ Falcons (6-3) 1:00 PM CBS Falcons -5 Rams (4-5) @ Ravens (2-7) 1:00 PM FOX Ravens -2.5 Buccaneers (4-5) @ Eagles (4-5) 1:00 PM FOX Eagles -5.5 Broncos (7-2) @ Bears (4-5) 1:00 PM CBS Broncos -1 Jets (5-4) @ Texans (4-5) 1:00 PM CBS Jets -3.5 Redskins (4-5) @ Panthers (9-0) 1:00 PM FOX Panthers -7 Cowboys (2-7) @ Dolphins (4-5) 1:00 PM FOX Cowboys -1 Chiefs (4-5) @ Chargers (2-7) 4:05 PM CBS Chiefs -3.5 Packers (6-3) @ Vikings (7-3) 4:25 PM FOX Vikings -1 49ers (3-6) @ Seahawks (4-5) 4:25 PM FOX Seahawks -13 Bengals (8-1) @ Cardinals (7-2) 8:30 PM NBC Cardinals -4.5 Monday, November 23 Time TV Line (Westgate Superbook) Bills (5-4) @ Patriots (9-0) 8:30 PM ESPN Patriots -7

Spotlight Game:

Green Bay Packers - Minnesota Vikings

A battle for first place in the NFC North shapes up as the big game of Week 11.

The struggling Packers, losers of their past three games, comes into Sunday one-game back of the surprising Vikings. Green Bay has been struggling on both sides of the ball and Aaron Rodgers has not been the same quarterback since the overwhelming defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos in Week 8. The run game has been stalled and the effects of the loss of wide receiver Jordy Nelson has become more apparent.

The Vikings were a popular pick for a wild card this season. However, the Vikings have put together a stingy defense to go along with an offense that has been clicking with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback and the always dominant Adrian Peterson at running back. Minnesota has a chance to put some distance between themselves and the Packers with a win at home on Sunday. A loss would put Green Bay back in control of the division with a Week 17 date at Lambeau Field coming.

Stats:

AFC Playoff Chase Seed Team Overall Record Conference Record How They Got Here Wild Card Round 1 New England Patriots 9-0 6-0 AFC East Leader Bye 2 Cincinnati Bengals 8-1 7-1 AFC North Leader Bye 3 Denver Broncos 7-2 4-2 AFC West Leader vs Buffalo Bills 4 Indianapolis Colts 4-5 4-3 AFC South Leader/Wins head-to-head tiebreaker over Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers 5 Pittsburgh Steelers 6-4 3-4 First Wild Card Leader @ Indianapolis Colts 6 Buffalo Bills 5-4 4-3 Second Wild Card Leader/Wins head-to-head tiebreaker over New York Jets @ Denver Broncos

NFC Playoff Chase Seed Team Overall Record Conference Record How They Got Here Wild Card Round 1 Carolina Panthers 9-0 5-0 NFC South Leader Bye 2 Arizona Cardinals 7-2 5-1 NFC West Leader/Better conference record over Minnesota Vikings Bye 3 Minnesota Vikings 7-2 4-1 NFC North Leader vs Atlanta Falcons 4 New York Giants 5-5 4-4 NFC East Leader vs Green Bay Packers 5 Green Bay Packers 6-3 4-2 First wild card leader/Better conference record over Atlanta Falcons @ New York Giants 6 Atlanta Falcons 6-3 4-3 Second Wild Card Leader @ Minnesota Vikings

League Leaders Passing Team Yards Tackles Team Total Tom Brady NE 3,043 Telvin Smith JAC 97 Rushing Sacks Adrian Peterson MIN 961 Chandler Jones NE 10.5 Receiving Interceptions Antonio Brown PIT 1,141 Mike Adams IND 5 Charles Woodson OAK 5



Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls out the play in the final minute of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The New England Patriots defeated the New York Giants 27-26.

(Nov. 14, 2015 - Source: Elsa/Getty Images North America)

Team Leaders Offense YPG Defense YPG Total Offense Total Defense Arizona Cardinals 421.1 Denver Broncos 277.3 Passing Passing San Diego Chargers 328.6 Denver Broncos 182.8 Rushing Rushing Minnesota Vikings 147.2 New York Jets 88.1

Stats via nfl.com



Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals is hit by Jordan Hill #97 of the Seattle Seahawks as he passes the ball at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2015 in Seattle, Washington.

(Nov. 14, 2015 - Source: Steve Dykes/Getty Images North America)

VAVEL NFL Writers Picks Eastern Connett Wahlgren Bagay Barratt Williams Blakely Alberto Buckley Taylor TEN @ JAX JAX JAX JAX JAX JAX JAX JAX TEN JAX No Pick OAK @ DET OAK DET OAK DET OAK OAK OAK OAK OAK No Pick IND @ ATL IND ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL IND ATL IND No Pick STL @ BAL BAL STL STL STL STL STL STL STL BAL No Pick TB @ PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI TB PHI PHI PHI No Pick DEN @ CHI DEN DEN CHI CHI DEN DEN CHI DEN CHI No Pick NYJ @ HOU NYJ HOU HOU NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ HOU No Pick WSH @ CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR No Pick DAL @ MIA MIA DAL DAL DAL MIA MIA DAL DAL DAL No Pick KC @ SD KC SD KC KC KC KC KC SD KC No Pick GB @ MIN GB MIN GB MIN MIN MIN MIN GB GB No Pick SF @ SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA No Pick CIN @ ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI CIN ARI ARI No Pick BUF @ NE NE NE NE NE NE BUF BUF NE NE No Pick Last Week 4-10 5-9 7-7 6-8 6-8 6-8 5-9 3-11 6-8 4-10 This Week 10-4 9-5 9-5 8-6 7-7 7-7 6-8 7-7 11-3 - Overall 102-58 99-61 99-61 93-67 92-68 92-68 90-70 90-70 94-66 82-64

Zevchik Boal Bowen Hunsicker *Evans *Frank *Huff **Tall #Graham +White TEN @ JAX JAX JAX JAX JAX JAX JAX JAX JAX No Pick JAX OAK @ DET OAK DET OAK OAK OAK OAK OAK OAK No Pick OAK IND @ ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL No Pick IND STL @ BAL BAL STL STL BAL STL BAL BAL STL No Pick BAL TB @ PHI PHI PHI TB PHI PHI TB PHI TB No Pick PHI DEN @ CHI DEN DEN DEN CHI DEN CHI CHI DEN No Pick DEN NYJ @ HOU NYJ HOU HOU HOU NYJ NYJ NYJ NYJ No Pick NYJ WSH @ CAR CAR CAR CAR WSH CAR CAR CAR CAR No Pick CAR DAL @ MIA DAL MIA DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL No Pick MIA KC @ SD KC SD SD KC SD SD KC KC No Pick KC GB @ MIN GB MIN GB MIN MIN MIN GB GB No Pick MIN SF @ SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA No Pick SEA CIN @ ARI ARI ARI CIN ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI No Pick ARI BUF @ NE NE BUF NE NE NE NE NE NE No Pick NE Last Week 3-11 4-10 7-7 4-10 3-11 3-11 3-11 7-7 No Picks 4-10 This Week 10-4 7-7 9-5 8-6 7-7 8-6 9-5 10-4 - 8-6 Overall 92-68 87-73 88-72 84-76 81-64 82-63 76-69 74-53 71-45 62-51

Pick in BOLD denotes a correct pick. *Did not pick in Week 1. **Did not pick in Week 1 and Week 3. +Did not pick in Week 1-3. #Did not pick in Week 6 and Week 10.