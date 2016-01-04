NFL Releases Playoff Schedule

Following an exciting game on Sunday night with the Minnesota Vikings taking down the Green Bay Packers, the seeding is official and the schedule is set for the upcoming NFL Playoffs.

How The Playoffs Work

The first weekend of playoff games is Wild Card weekend where the three seed will host the six seed while the four seed will host the five seed in both the AFC and NFC. From there, the one seed will face the lowest seeded team remaining while the two seed will play the other team (highest seed remaining).

Following the Wild Card round is the divisional round and from there it is a bracket style tournament leading up to Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara at Levi's Stadium on February 7 on CBS.

Playoff Seeding

AFC:

Denver Broncos (12-4, AFC West Champions) New England Patriots (12-4, AFC East Champions) Cincinnati Bengals (12-4, AFC North Champions) Houston Texans (9-7, AFC South Champions) Kansas City Chiefs (11-5, Wild Card) Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6, Wild Card)

NFC:

Carolina Panthers (15-1, NFC South Champions) Arizona Cardinals (13-3, NFC West Champions) Minnesota Vikings (11-5, NFC North Champions) Washington Redskins (9-7, NFC East Champions) Green Bay Packers (10-6, Wild Card) Seattle Seahawks (10-6, Wild Card)

Playoff Schedule

Wild Card Weekend:

Saturday, January 9:

Kansas City at Houston (ESPN/ABC) - 4:35 p.m. EST

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (CBS) - 8:15 p.m. EST



Sunday, January 10:

Seattle at Minnesota (NBC) - 1:05 p.m. EST

Green Bay at Washington (FOX) - 4:40 p.m. EST



Divisional Weekend:

Saturday, January 16:

(AFC highest remaining seed) at New England (CBS) - 4:35 p.m. EST

(NFC highest remaining seed) at Arizona (NBC) - 8:15 p.m. EST



Sunday, January 17:

(NFC lowest remaining seed) at Carolina (FOX) - 1:05 p.m. EST

(AFC lowest remaining seed) at Denver (CBS) - 4:40 p.m. EST



Championship Weekend:

Sunday, January 24:

AFC Championship (CBS) - 3:05 p.m. EST

NFC Championship (FOX) - 6:40 p.m. EST



When all of this is set and done and left with a representative from both the AFC and NFC, they will both meet at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on February 7.



Big Questions

Will the Seahawks make their third straight Super Bowl? Who will be at quarterback for the Broncos? Can the Bengals finally win a playoff game? Could the Super Bowl be a matchup of six seeds?

There are so many great storylines in the playoffs this season. Should be a fun month of football to wrap up the season.