NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Ten weeks have now gone by in the NFL. Now that we have turned the calendar to November, teams are starting to push for their playoff seeding while others are starting to shape up the draft board.

Meanwhile, future NFL stars are updating their college resumes with impressive showings. College programs across the country are also making a push for a seat at the Bowl game seeding table.

General managers have taken notice of some of the weaknesses of their rosters, forming some of their offseason plans. If they miss their need in free agency, the draft will be the next step.

Here is our first look at the 2019 NFL Draft.

1) Oakland Raiders

Nick Bosa| Ohio State| DE

After the fire sale that included pass rusher Khalil Mack, The Oakland Raiders are in desperate need of a skilled rusher. Insert Nick Bosa and the pass rush already sees improvement. In his first two seasons, Bosa accumulated 17.5 sacks with 29 tackles for a loss for the Buckeyes. After having surgery due to a core muscle injury sustained during Ohio State's third game of the season against TCU, Bosa did not return to the school. Instead he missed the remainder of the season to focus on the NFL Draft. With the same passion and work as his brother Joey Bosa, Raiders fans are in for a real treat.

2) San Francisco 49ers

Jonah Williams| Alabama| OT

After signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a five-year contract, many though the 49ers would emerge as a key player in the NFC West. However, Garoppolo went down with a torn ACL in week three. If this season is any indication, the Niners are in desperate need of some o-line help.

Considered the best offensive lineman in this year's class, Jonah Williams has started every game since his freshman season, going up against some of the best the SEC has to offer. He will need to develop his strength, athleticism and his technique at the next level but will be an upgrade over the 34-year-old Joe Staley.

3) New York Giants

Deandre Baker| Georgia| CB

The Giants have needs all over the roster. With their biggest need being quarterback, there are still plenty of question marks surrounding which quarterbacks are staying in school or coming out.

The New York football Giants currently have one of the league's worst defenses. With Eli Apple being traded to the New Orleans Saints, the Giants have a huge whole to file at corner.

Deandre Baker exemplifies shut down corner, allowing a passer rating of 31.3, according to Pro Football Focus. Since his sophomore year, Baker has accumulated seven interceptions for 145 yards and 23 passes defended. He would be a welcomed addition to a defense that already features Landon Collins and Janoris Jenkins.

4) Arizona Cardinals

Ed Oliver|Houston| DT

The Cardinals follow the trend of top-10 teams that have holes everywhere in the roster. With the best offensive lineman taken, the Cardinals can make selections at wide receiver, corner, or defensive line.

Taking Ed Oliver here will be the safe pick. Since letting Calais Campbell walk in free agency, they have not been able to find a suitable replacement for him. Robert Nkemdiche, Rodney Gunter and Olsen Pierre have not filled the gap left behind by Campbell but Oliver can fill those shoes almost immediately.

At 6-3, 292 pounds, the Houston Cougar has 189 tackles, 13.5 sacks and five forced fumbles for his career. He would be very disruptive with a line that includes Chandler Jones, Markus Golden and Corey Peters.

5) New York Jets

Greg Little| Ole Miss| OT

With Sam Darnold set as the franchise quarterback, the Jets need to find him some protection. At 6-6, 325 pounds, Little could be the right guy for the job.

Like Williams, Little is another SEC product who's played since his days as a freshman. He has tremendous footwork for a guy his size and has gone up against some of the best pass rush talent. He's been the anchor of an offensive line tasked with plenty of pass-blocking which means he would be a great asset for the Jets and Darnold. When it comes to run blocking, he can create room for running backs to run at the second level.

The thing that might hurt Little is he is not consistent in his play. There are times where it appears Little is taking a play off. He flashes top player potential that could help the Jets immediately, but he will have to be more consistent at the next level.

6) Buffalo Bills

Quinnen Williams| Alabama| DL

It has been a complete disaster of a season for the Buffalo Bills. Most of it is at the offensive side of the ball but it is a shame talented guys like LeSean McCoy, Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones and ​Terrelle Pryor are being limited because of poor quarterback and offensive line play.

Their defense has been rather strong compared to the offense. But with Kyle Williams set to become a free agent and Star Lotulelei not living up to the hype, the Bills will have to address the position in the offseason. If they decided to do so via the draft, Quinnen Williams should be their guy.

Williams has become one of the best defensive linemen in the country and has become the anchor of the Crimson Tide's defense. Williams has 69 total tackles for 20.5 for a loss. He currently boosts seven career sacks and has one pass defended against.

7) Detroit Lions

Rashan Gary| Michigan| DL

Per Football Outsiders, the Detroit Lions defensive line ranks first in rushing the passer this season. Head coach Matt Patricia and defensive line coach Bo Davis have been hard at work transitioning this defense as a whole.

At the end of the season, the Lions will have to make a decision whether or not to keep Ziggy Ansah long term. If they don't, Rashan Gray would be a good replacement.

Gray can play both interior and on the edge on the line. Gray currently has 105 tackles with 20.5 tackles for a loss with eight sacks. Many would love this move as Gray plays down the road in Ann Arbor.

If Gary develops into the player that many believe he could be, the Lions could have a disruptive member on the defensive line that fills in the gap left by Ndamukong Suh.

8) Denver Broncos

Andraez "Greedy" Williams| LSU| CB

With Tremaine Brock and Bradley Roby set to hit free agency, it is unlikely that they keep both of them. Greedy Williams would be the pick here to fill the need.

Andraez grandmother nicknamed him Greedy when he was young, the nickname just stuck. His older brother Rodarius is a starting cornerback for Oklahoma State and he grew up playing youth league football with Devin White.

During his tenure at LSU, Williams has totaled 66 tackles with eight interceptions and 18 passes defended. Given the reputation of great LSU defensive backs, Williams has the talent to follow the footsteps of Jamal Adams, Morris Claiborne, Donte Jackson, Tyrann Mathieu, Jalen Mills and Patrick Peterson.

9) Jacksonville Jaguars

A.J. Brown| Ole Miss| WR

With the ninth pick, the Jaguars take the first wide receiver off the board in A.J. Brown.

At 6-1, 230 pounds, Brown has size for the wide receiver position. As a true freshman at Ole Miss in 2016, Brown played in all 12 games with one start and recorded 29 receptions for 412 yards and two touchdowns. During the first game of his sophomore season in 2017, he set the school record for receiving yards in a game with 233.Through 10 games, Brown has 72 catches for 1,047 yards and five touchdowns.

With the Jags desperately needing to address the quarterback situation, the Jags could make a run at Tyrod Taylor or Teddy Bridgewater to be their next gap quarterback.

With the addition of Brown, the Jags would have a group of young playmakers that include Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and DJ Chark. With Donte Moncrief set for free agency, the move makes sense.

10) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Drew Lock| Missouri| QB

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Once considered the future of the franchise, Jameis Winston has fallen on hard times. After being suspended the first four games of the season, Winston has only played in four games this season, throwing for 1,181 yards, six touchdowns and a QBR of 62.7. Winston has lost his job to Ryan Fitzgerald, who has been good in small doses.

Drew Lock could be an option for the Bucs. Like Winston was, Lock would be a project for the Tampa Bay. Through three seasons, Lock has completed 53.8% of his passes for 8,695 yards and 71 touchdowns. His junior season, he set career highs for completion percentage, yards, touchdowns and yards per attempt. He has the arm that some coaches dream about as he makes 50-yard completions look easy. He threw two 63-yard touchdowns a year ago against Georgia, making it look easy.

As a dual threat quarterback, Lock has rushed for 379 yards and seven rushing touchdowns for his career at Missouri.

With vertical threats Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson on the roster, Lock could be the quarterback that the Tampa Bay needs.

11) Cleveland Browns

​Dexter Lawrence| Clemson| DT

At the point, Lawrence would be the fifth defensive lineman taken off the board. With Myles Garrett​, Larry Ogunjobi and Emmanuel Ogbah starting on the defensive line, they could use one more person to strengthen and solidify Cleveland's defensive front.

Lawrence as totaled 119 total tackles for his career with 13.5 tackles for a loss and nine sacks.

Lawrence has outstanding size and power. Against the run, he is tough to move off the line of scrimmage and flashes surprising quickness once he gets off blocks. As a pass rusher he can generate pocket push because of his raw power and size.

Though he is considered a work in progress, Lawrence would fit in perfectly with the Browns, giving him time to adjust to the speed of the NFL.

12) Indianapolis Colts

​Anthony Johnson| Buffalo| WR

As is stands, Andrew Luck feels comfortable throwing to T.Y. Hilton, Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron. Ryan Grant has been a disappointment for the Colts with Chester Rogers, Dontrelle Inman and Zach Pascal being nonexistent in the passing game.

Marcus Johnson, Deon Cain and James Wright are out with injuries with the Colts tight ends also being hit with the injury bug.At 6-2, 210 pounds, Johnson would be a great addition to the Colts receiving core.

After playing at playing community college ball at Butler Community College in 2014 and Iowa Western Community College in 2015, Johnson transferred to the University of Buffalo and redshirted his first year. In 2017, he started all 12 games and had 76 receptions for 1,356 yards and a school record 14 touchdowns.

In a short amount of time, Johnson a quickly transformed himself into one of the best receivers in the country. Andrew Luck would love to have a deep threat such as Johnson in his arsenal.

13) Oakland Raiders (From Dallas Cowboys)

Deionte Thompson| Alabama| S

Thompson has been one of college football's breakout players in 2018 and has created first-round buzz for himself.

In 2017, Thompson finished the season with 27 tackles, four passes broken up and two interceptions. His numbers could have been inflated a little more had he not been the backup to Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Harrison. In 2018, he has two interceptions, five passes broken up, one forced fumble and 50 tackles.

With this selection, the Raiders will get a guy that takes away part of the field. Finding a safety that can cover all the ground that Thompson can cover is really hard to find. He can slide into either safety spot and contribute from day one. That is something that Jon Gruden needs for his defense.

14) Seattle Seahawks

Johnathan Abrams| Mississippi State| S

​With Kam Chancellor now retired and Earl Thomas set for free agency, the Seahawks biggest need will be at the safety position. They could attempt to bring in LaMarcus Joyner, Kenny Vaccaro, Tyrann Mathieu, Tre Boston, Eric Reid and or HaHa Clinton-Dix, but they should still consider adding talent via the draft.

On film, Johnathan Abrams looks to be a combination of Thomas and Chancellor. He has that fluent movement to patrol the field like Thomas does but can hit hard down in the box like Chancellor used to.

In 2017, Abrams totaled 71 tackles, with five tackles for a loss and two sacks. He has five passes defended and two forced fumbles. So far in 2018, Abrams has 77 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception and three passes defended.

With the addition of Abrams the Seahawks could be on their way to reimagining the Legion of Boom. With Shaquill Griffin in as the Richard Sherman role, Tre Flowers on the other side, Shaquem Griffin possibly into a solid player to join K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner, that is the makings of a solid defensive unit.

15) Atlanta Falcons

Josh Allen| Kentucky| Edge

This would be a gift for the Atlanta Falcons. Vic Beasley is having a rough year, only totaling one sack in the first 10 games of the season. It is crazy to think it was in 2016 that he totaled 15.5 sacks in a season. As it stands, Josh Allen has 11 sacks this season alone. He has more than Grady Jarrett, Takkarist McKinley, Duke Riley and De'Vondre Campbell combined.

Not only is Allen a gifted pass rush, he is also talented defending in coverage. He has four passes defended against and last year, he recorded one interception and returned it for 14-yards.

Just imagine what Allen could do in a defense that features Beasley, Jarrett, McKinley, Riley, Campbell and Deion Jones.

16) Baltimore Raves: N'Keal Harry| Arizona State| WR

17) Philadelphia Eagles: Trey Adams| Washington| OT

18) Miami Dolphins: Daniel Jones| Duke| QB

19) Green Bay Packers: Zach Allen| Boston College| DE

​20) Cincinnati Bengals: Mack Wilson| Alabama| LB

21) Tennessee Titans: Noah Fant| Iowa| TE

22) Houston Texans: Bobby Evans| Oklahoma| OT

23) Minnesota Vikings: Chris Lindstrom| Boston College| OG

24) Washington Redskins: Bryce Hall| Virginia| CB

25) Oakland Raiders (From Chicago Bears): Byron Murphy| Washington| CB

26) Carolina Panthers: David Edwards| Wisconsin| OT

27) Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin White| LSU| LB

28) Los Angeles Charger: Raekwon Davis| Alabama| DL

​29) New England Patriots: Jeffery Simmons| Mississippi State| DT

30) Green Bay Packers (From New Orleans Saints): Marquise Brown| Oklahoma| WR

31) Kansas City Chiefs: Amani Oruwariye|Penn State|CB

32) Los Angeles Rams: Montez Sweat| Mississippi State| DE