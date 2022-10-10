Big fourth quarter propels Jets past Dolphins in AFC East showdown

The New York Jets are over .500 for the first time since 2018 following a 40-17 victory over their archrival Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.

New York ran for five touchdowns while the defense harassed third-string Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson, forcing him into two turnovers.

The rookie from Kansas State was forced into action after Teddy Bridgewater was knocked out of the game on the first play from scrimmage.

Breece Hall totaled 197 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown while backfield mate Michael Carter punched it in twice as the Jets stand at 3-2 after five games for the first time since 2017.

"We know that we have a really explosive offense and we know we can do some real damage in this league", Hall said. "We've just got to be consistent and not shoot ourselves in the foot so much.

"We still felt like we left some yards out there today, but it's not really a surprise to us. We feel like we can do this pretty often. It was good that we finally put it all together today."

Potent ground game, and opportunistic defense lift Jets

Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, was sent to the MetLife stadium turf by Sauce Gardner in the end zone, hitting his head hard and not returning.

The safety gave New York a 2-0 lead and they would add to that when Greg Zuerlein connected on a 34-yard field goal.

Towards the end of the first quarter, Zach Wilson, who threw for 210 yards on 14 of 21 passing, found Hall up the right sideline and the running back scampered 79 yards to the Dolphins' one with Carter finishing the drive off.

Miami (3-2) would strike back with help from the officials as D.J. Reed was whistled for pass interference while trying to cover Tyreek Hill. The 75-yard drive was capped by a Raheem Mostert 12-yard TD run to cut the lead to 12-7.

New York would go back up by 12, Gardner picking off Thompson after jumping in front of intended receiver River Cracraft and the turnover resulted in a five-yard touchdown by Wilson.

The lead was back down to five as the Dolphins put together an 11-play, 75-yard drive, tight end Durham Smythe motioning under center taking the snap and sneaking into the end zone.

Jason Sanders' 46-yard field goal in the third quarter trimmed the New York lead to 19-17, but he set the stage for the Jets' final outburst after missing a 54-yarder that would have put Miami in front.

Wilson hit Hall and Corey Davis for gains of 21 yards each and Carter found the end zone for the second time in the game, taking it in from a yard out.

On the Dolphins' next drive, Thompson was strip-sacked by Carl Lawson that Quinnen Williams recovered. Hall punched it in from five yards away to stretch the lead to 33-17.

Braxton Berrios capped off the scoring with 4:24 remaining, recording the Jets fifth and final rushing touchdown on the afternoon as the wide receiver took it in from 15 yards away to give New York its largest margin of victory since October of 2019.

"We;ve got a great mindset. We have a young group that does not flinch", said New York head coach Robert Saleh. "We get stronger as we go. Especially with a young group, the more they see, the faster they get, it's everything I talked about."