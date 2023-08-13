San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Preseason NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
Kyle Shanahan!
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan heaped praise on Sam Darnold, praising the player and even pegging a possible MVP for the QB: "Steve Young also took a while to get on track, and today he's one of the best quarterbacks in history," he began. "I don't like to make comparisons with Steve because he was a level, really, far above, but why couldn't Sam reach him? He has that kind of ability, he's that kind of person. I'm glad we had the opportunity to bring in someone as talented as him. Look at the history of the league. Quarterbacking doesn't just depend on one person. You have to put good players around him, which is always difficult."
Josh McDaniels!
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels talked about whether or not to keep Jimmy Garopollo, who was injured and may sit out the start of the season: "I don't worry about the things I can't control. I have very good information that says we're going to be fine. I don't have anxiety, you guys can have anxiety. I don't. I'm not going to put a deadline or a day on anything."
Transfers: 49ers
The 49ers have also made a lot of moves, including Jeremy McNichols, Daelin Hayes, Anthony Averett, Taco Charlton, Terrance Mitchell and Darryl Johnson. The departures in recent months have been Daelin Hayes, Avery Young and Mariano Sori-Marin.
Transfers: Raiders
The Raiders have had a busy transaction window, bringing in Damien Williams, Jacob Hollister, Marcus Peters, Jakorain Bennett, Van Rote, Brock Martin, Byron Young, Kristian Wilkerson, Amauri Burney, Chase Garbers, Darius Harris and Michael Mayer in recent months, as well as releasing Tyler Johnson, OJ Howard, Kana Mauga and Justin Murray.
2022-23: 49ers
With 13 wins and four losses the 49ers led the NFC West, above the Seahawks, Rams and Cardinals. In the Conference semi-final the 49ers got past the Cowboys, winning 19-12, and in the NFC Conference final they were beaten 31-7 by the Eagles.
2022-23: Raiders
The Raiders in the 2022-23 season closed the AFC West standings with six wins and 11 losses, in third place, below the Chiefs and Chargers but above the Broncos.
