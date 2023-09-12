NFL: New York Jets season takes flight with overtime win against Buffalo Bills

Wide receiver Xavier Gipson #82 of the New York Jets celebrates with Allen Lazard #10, Michael Carter II #30 and head coach Robert Saleh after scoring the game winning touchdown on a 65-yard punt return during the overtime quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Bills 22-16 in overtime. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Jets came from behind to beat the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime on Tuesday thanks to a spectacular 65-yard kick return touchdown by rookie Xavier Gipson.

Even though the Jets defeated the Bills at home, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was forced to leave the game after due to a potential Achilles tendon injury.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field after suffering an apparent injury after being sacked by Leonard Floyd #56 of the Buffalo Bills during a game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Story of the game:

Aaron Rodgers' 2023 campaign as the New York Jets quarterback could end before it even began. Aa after the game, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that they suspect the four-time NFL MVP tore his Achilles after the quarterback was hurt on his fourth play of the season. An MRI scan is planned for later on Tuesday which will confirm whether Rodgers' season is over or not.

Leonard Floyd, an experienced pass rusher, sacked Aaron Rodgers on a first-and-10 with 11:40 remaining in the first quarter. When the game was stopped by officials, Rodgers later returned to the ground after initially appearing to be alright.

Zach Wilson, the Jets' starting quarterback for the previous two seasons, took over once more and finished 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets scrambles with the football during the third quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Additionally, kicker Greg Zuerlein converted three field goals for the Jets, safety Jordan Whitehead had a career-high three interceptions, and wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a stunning touchdown catch. Running back Breece Hall amassed 127 yards on 10 carries.

For 236 yards and one touchdown, Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 29 of his 41 passes. However, Allen lost the ball on one fumble and threw three interceptions before Gipson returned along the left sideline, tying his career-worst of four turnovers.

Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for the Bills for 102 yards and a touchdown. James Cook, the running back, covered 46 yards in 12 carries.

After Whitehead's third interception, New York was in possession of the ball at its own 43 with 9:43 left in the contest. With 4:55 remaining, Wilson scored a touchdown on a spectacular touchdown catch on second-and-goal from the 3 to knot the score at 13.

On the Bills' next play from scrimmage, Allen fumbled and it was recovered by Quinnen Williams with 4:51 left to put the Jets at the Buffalo 27.

Eight plays later, with 1:48 left, Zuerlein converted a 30-yard field goal to give New York its first lead, 16-13.

However, Buffalo's Tyler Bass kicked a 50-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime. The ball bounced against the left upright and slid through.

Place kicker Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills kicks a game tying 50-yard field goal against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter of the NFL game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After Buffalo went three-and-out to begin overtime, Gipson took Sam Martin's subsequent 42-yard punt and found open ground down the left sideline, scurrying away for the game-winning touchdown and setting off loud celebrations from his teammates.

Wide receiver Xavier Gipson #82 of the New York Jets celebrates with Allen Lazard #10, Michael Carter II #30 and head coach Robert Saleh after scoring the game winning touchdown on a 65-yard punt return during the overtime quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Bills 22-16 in overtime. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Next Sunday is the first home game of the season for the Bills against the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Jets travel to face the Dallas Cowboys.