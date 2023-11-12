Colts vs Patriots Preview: A Future Death Pronounced

Background

Historically the Patriots have always had a paternity over the Colts since the golden era in which the confrontations between the greatest QBs that have come out of the NFL such as Tom Brady and Peyton Manning were year after year, since of the last 10 meetings they have only been able to beat Indianapolis 2 times to New England being the last one in 2021 when they beat the Patriots 27 to 17. Another point to highlight in this match is that the New England Patriots playing outside the United States have never lost a game and even have a 3-0 record.

Photo: On3

How both teams are coming in

The Patriots come from losing their last game against the Washington Commanders who had the same deficiencies as New England, a game that they were winning comfortably before halftime, but in the third quarter changed drastically, with the Commanders who had a good rest, they began to stop the offensive series of the Patriots. At the end of the game, with an interception to Mac Jones on the last play of the game, the Washington Commanders won the game. A very close game on the defensive side, but with many deficiencies on the offensive side of both teams.

The Colts come from winning their game against the Carolina Panthers, where in the first two quarters had a wide advantage of 20 points, the Colts offensive game was very decisive, but returning from halftime the defense began to wobble letting the Panthers play their game, although they began to tighten at the end, they were not enough to win the game, but the Colts team left much to be desired in the closing of the game.

Photo: Entertainment Tonight

Strengths and weaknesses of each team

Patriots

Strengths: Defensive Line and Special Teams.

Weaknesses: Offensive Line.

Colts

Strengths: Offensive Line.

Weaknesses: Defensive Line, Special Teams.