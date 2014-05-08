Rangers Put On Brink Of Elimination, Canadiens Prepare For Pivotal Game 4

The Pittsburgh Penguins put the New York Rangers on the brink of elimination after a 4-2 victory last night. The Rangers trail their second round series 3-1 and will face elimination in Pittsburgh Friday night.

Last night for the third straight game, the Rangers failed to generate anything truly dangerous offensively. The Penguins were the better team holding the Rangers to a mere 15 shots on net while pumping 27 shots of their own on Henrik Lundqvist. This Rangers team has hit a wall mentally. They are not getting it done in any area of the ice. They finally beat Marc Andre Fleury at 5:30 of the second period on a goal by Carl Hagelin. At the time of the goal the game was 1-1 and could have gone either way, but a shorthanded goal by Brandon Sutter with under two minutes to play in the second period eliminated any momentum New York may have had.

Jussi Jokinen continued his impressive playoffs with his sixth goal, tying him with Marian Gaborik of LA for first in the playoff goal scoring race. Everything is going right for Jokinen right now, as he continues to find the back of the net.

"Obviously if you do that shot, you hope for a rebound or you have a guy there," Jokinen said. "Sometimes they can go in off their own guy. Good things happen when you throw pucks at the net."

The New York Rangers continued to get nothing from their star players as both Nash (no goals in his last 14 playoff games) and Marty St. Louis were once again held scoreless. Nash was shouldering the blame for the Pens shorthanded goal in the postgame scrum:

"It definitely gave them momentum," he said. "It's a play where maybe I can't try to make something out of nothing. I've just got to turn back and take my ice. It's a tough situation. I've got to be better."

The Rangers have their backs against the wall and with the experience of Pittsburgh closing out series, it is highly unlikely this series goes beyond the weekend. The only chance New York has rests on the shoulders of their big name players to shake loose and put some doubt in the mind of Fleury. Fleury, while historically fragile, looks unbeatable in this series.

Boston Bruins @ Montreal Canadiens

The Bruins have a must-win game tonight in Montreal. The Canadiens hold a 2-1 series lead over Boston, and with a win tonight on home ice they could have the defending Eastern Conference Champions looking down the barrel of an upset.

Carey Price and P.K. Subban are willing the Canadiens to victory right now. Price has a .912% save percentage heading into tonights game. The Bruins need to find a way to get in the head of Carey Price if they have any chance in this series. In Game 3 we saw Boston driving the net, getting in his face and trying to rattle him. It wasn’t enough to get the victory, but the smart bet is they will ramp this type of play up as the series goes along.

P.K. Subban is playing out of his mind right now. He is making smart plays with the puck, getting shots through to the net and leading this Montreal team offensively. With a Corsi of 51.1% and 11 points in 7 games, Subban is playing absolutely outstanding. The player usage chart highlights just how important Subban and Gorges have been in these playoffs. Subban and Gorges are playing the most minutes for Montreal and are the only two defenseman with a positive Corsi rating. Markov and Emelin take their fair share of defensive zone starts, but have been getting buried in this spot. Just another example of how important Subban has been for Montreal.

Player TOI% OZS% DZS% ZS% Rel CF% FF% Rel QoC TOI% Subban 39.7% 27.1% 31.1% +5.6% 51.1% +3.0% 29.0% Gorges 37.4% 26.4% 30.3% +5.4% 52.1% +3.4% 29.0% Markov 37.2% 27.3% 34.0% +2.1% 45.4% +0.1% 29.7% Emelin 37.4% 27.0% 33.6% +2.1% 46.2% +0.1% 29.7% Bouillon 25.3% 31.4% 40.0% -1.6% 44.9% -0.5% 27.3% Weaver 23.8% 26.7% 47.7% -9.7% 39.0% -6.0% 27.3%

With Carey Price outplaying Rask and P.K. Subban playing out of his mind, the Montreal Canadiens are flying high right now. Boston needs to stay patient and not lose focus on their game plan. They are dominating the hockey games. They need to focus on continually wearing down the Canadiens, specifically Price and Subban, by playing physically, controlling the puck, and forcing the play down low in Montreal’s end of the ice. They trail this series, but they are one victory away from taking control of this series mentally.

If Price steals the game tonight, Boston may deflate mentally which would result in a massive upset in this Eastern Conference matchup and send the hockey world into a frenzy. Something to keep in mind, the last time only one Canadian team made the Playoffs? The Montreal Canadiens in 1973 were the Stanley Cup winners…

This article uses information and photos from NHL.com and extraskater.com