King Henrik Carries Rangers To Victory

It was what could be the start of the end for Montreal, with Carey Price out and Henrik Lundqvist playing incredible for New York, the Canadiens lost 3-1 and now trail the series 2-0 as they head to New York for Games 3 and 4.

The first period started with a definite nervous energy from both the Montreal players and fans as they waited to see just how Tokarski would react to the massive stage he was thrust upon. Well he came up big early making a great side to side save. Montreal seemed to build off that save and it was Max Pacioretty who scored the games opening goal. The building was electric, for about 17 seconds as Ryan McDonah threw the puck on net from the point, it would deflect off a Montreal defender and into the net.

Late in the first Rick Nash would score his second goal of the series off a cross-ice pass that Tokarski couldn’t get across in time for. The Canadiens were the better team in the first period as they controlled the play and generated most of the scoring opportunities. A couple missed opportunities and some even better saves from Lundqvist ensured the Rangers would carry the 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

The second period picked up right where the first period ended. Both teams exchanged chances, and Thomas Vanek had a great opportunity but passed up a shot on a breakaway, immediately following that Alex Galchenyuk who was returned to the lineup just tonight took a tripping penalty. Marty St. Louis would score on that powerplay to make it 3-1.

The third period saw the Rangers cling to their 3-1 lead as Henrik Lundqvist continued his sublime game. Lundqvist would end up with 40 saves on the evening, just emphasizing the fact that with Price injured we are missing a classic goalie duel.

Tokarski played decent, but he was victimized on a couple unlucky bounces and some coverage breakdowns. The Canadiens’ PP was simply not good enough and is now 0 for 7 in the series. They will need to get their PP in order if they have any chance in this series. The Canadiens carried the play all night long but missed opportunities were costly.

New York takes home a 2-0 series lead and despite being outplayed in Game 2 will be riding the momentum of taking two on the road. For Montreal Game 3 on Thursday evening will be make or break. Therrien may consider going to Budaj, but Tokarski should not be blamed for the loss tonight.

