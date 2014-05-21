Montreal Faces Must Win In New York

The Montreal Canadiens are in deep right now. Without superstar goaltender Carey Price in net there is nobody giving the Canadiens any hope to comeback from their 2-0 series deficit. Thursday night is make or break for Montreal, Game 3 in New York, and with a loss they would trail the Rangers 3-0 in the series, one loss away from massive disappointment.

When Price went down the hockey world turned on Montreal and decided the series was over before it was over. Through two games it appears as though the hockey world was right. Henrik Lundqvist has been lights out in this series. Lundqvist is making his own case for the Conn Smythe. Through 16 games he has a 93.4% SV% with only 1.9 GA/60 minutes of play. These numbers are incredible, and Monday night we saw Henrik make 40 saves in what was just a brilliant performance.

The Canadiens will likely go back to Dustin Tokarski in goal, who despite the loss played admirably for the situation he was thrust into. He may need to steal Game 3 if the Canadiens have any hope of coming back in this series. However, if Tokarski can play a solid game, with no huge costly gaffes, that may be enough for Montreal to win.

In terms of team play in this series, Montreal has actually carried the play for the most part. They have a significant advantage in both Fenwick and Corsi. However these stats are meaningless when up against a goaltender who is playing as well as Henrik Lundqvist is right now. When the difference in SV% is so massive it simply makes no difference how much you are controlling the play. The only way Montreal gets back in this series is if they find a way to beat Lundqvist.

5 on 5 Score Close Information from extraskater.com Team GP GF GA CF% FF% SV% PDO Montreal Canadiens 2 1 5 53.5% 54.7% 75.0% 80.9 New York Rangers 2 5 1 46.5% 45.3% 94.1% 119.1

Keys to the Game

Montreal needs to come out exactly like they did in Game 2. They owned the puck all night in that game and if not for Lundqvist playing extraordinary, this series would likely be tied at 1. They need to get more traffic in front of Lundqvist and try to expose some weaknesses. They have to get him moving side to side in his net and force him to give up rebounds. It won't be easy, but if they can convert on one of their early scoring chances it may give their offense a nice boost of confidence. Right now Lundqvist is living inside their heads, they need to find a way to get inside his.

The powerplay has been terrible in this series. In the Boston series the PP was a key in the games that Montreal won, so if they have any chance they need to find a way to convert with the man advantage. This responsibility falls on the big guns; Subban, Markov, Vanek, Pacioretty and Galchenyuk are all highly skilled players. They need to find their spot on the PP and get back to the simple play. Lots of traffic, quick puck-moving, and getting open shots for Subban and Vanek. Both guys have cannons with a deadeye like accuracy. The Canadiens need to get guys like Eller and Bourque in front of Lundqvist, if he can’t see it he can’t stop it (well most of the time).

New York needs to play a better game than they did in Game 2. They won the game of course but it wasn’t because of the team play. They took advantage of a rookie goaltender feeling the pressure of the big game, and a team that couldn’t score. Thursday night should be a different story. Tokarski will no doubt still be nervous, but with the first game out of the way, and being on the road, the pressure will be taken down a notch. The key for New York is to rattle him early with some high quality scoring chances. If they can score within the first five minutes of this game it will likely be a dagger in the heart of Montreal.

Rick Nash and Marty St. Louis have both scored twice in this series already, this a far cry from their offensive production through the first two rounds. They appear to be heating up at the perfect time which is great news for New York.

Ryan McDonagh has been incredible for the Rangers. He is playing big minutes, against the toughest competition all while racking up points in consecutive games. Through the first two games he has 6 points.

With Henrik at his best, and the goal-scorers finally starting to score, New York is flying high right now and it will take everything Montreal has left in the tank to get back in this series. It starts (and potentially ends) with Game 3 Thursday.