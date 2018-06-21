Artemi Panarin on the move again?

Artemi Panarin, one time rookie of the year, is on the trade block for the second time in just as many years, according to a Tweet from Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC). Panarin’s contract ends after the 2018-19 season. Panarin entered the league and immediately became a dominant threat while playing alongside Patrick Kane.

Kane and Panarin generated much of the offense that the Chicago Blackhawks seemed to lack since trading Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets last summer (2017). The Chicago Blackhawks sent him in a trade to the Blue Jackets because of the lack of post-season success while he was with the club.

Through Panarin’s first three years in the NHL, he has posted 233 points in 243 games. He led the Bluejackets last season (2017/18) with 82 points. The skilled winger is going to draw a lot of attention until these rumors are settled. He has proven he has the hockey IQ to make great plays. His attitude and ability make him a good fit for any club hoping to be better.

If you watch Artemi Panarin play the game, it is apparent that he is most successful when he’s being creative in the offensive zone. His ability to find space and shoot the puck with the accuracy he does makes him a threat anywhere on the ice.

Panarin brings excitement and a sense of pleasure while playing the game. The head coach of the Blue Jackets, John Tortorella, is known to be vocal with his players and the media. His high-tempo may not provide the most freedom for Panarin to play up to his full potential.

This is a possible reason the future unrestricted free agent (UFA) is not willing to sign a new contract with the Blue Jackets at this time.

Homecoming?

An elite player in his prime is not normally in the trade talks around the NHL. There’s a long list of teams in the NHL that would love to add a player of his caliber. The Blackhawks have brought back many of their ex-players over the past few off-seasons. This is a possible option.

With the draft two days away and the Blackhawks holding the 8th and 27th pick, a deal could be in place. They do not have the most cap space, but in their recent Stanley Cup winning seasons they spent close to the cap max, making it obvious they are willing to spend the money it takes to win.

Panarin on the hunt for money?

The Carolina Hurricanes currently have the most cap space in the NHL. This comes while Justin Faulk has recently been in trade talks around the league. The Hurricanes currently have a surplus of young defensemen. They also hold the 2nd pick in this week’s NHL draft, which could make for an interesting draft day.

Columbus’ phone lines haven’t been quiet...

Every general manager (GM) wants to improve their team, and anytime they believe they can do that, they will. It is likely that upon hearing of these rumors, almost every GM around the NHL contacted Columbus to find out their asking price.

With the salary cap being raised next week, many teams around the league will possess the space to sign the electrifying winger. At this point, it is unclear what Columbus is hoping to get in return for Panarin.

Will Columbus try to get an earlier pick for this week’s draft, a player, and some future considerations or, will they make the decision to keep the elite winger and hope he signs with them before becoming a UFA next summer?

What are your thoughts on Panarin leaving Columbus? What would you give up to add him to your team? Let us know in the comments section below.

