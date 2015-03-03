Philadelphia Union vs. Colorado Rapids Preview

For the Philadelphia Union, their season opens this Saturday at PPL Park against the Colorado Rapids. With a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in place (finally), the 2015 MLS season will be starting on time even though much of this week that looked doubtful. So all of the preseason training will come to fruition this weekend and for the Union players, they hope this Saturday is the start of a successful season.

If their season ends the same way their preseason did, then the Philadelphia Union will be quite pleased. The Union concluded their preseason by defeating the New York Red Bulls in the final of the IMG Suncoast Pro Classic. While it is a rather meaningless trophy, it is a start and for the Union, they will be looking for more trophies in MLS this season.

With Colorado coming to town this weekend, the Union will be hoping they can start the season off with a win, something that they gave away against Colorado last year. Last year these two teams played to a thrilling 3-3 draw. The Union gave up a 3-1 lead late in the game leading to lost points, something that they definitely will be hoping to correct for 2015.

The Union head into 2015 with a lot of the same pieces they had last year, with a few key additions and departures. For the Union to win against Colorado, they are going to need the spine of their team to stand firm and take control of the game. That means Maurice Edu needs to clog up the midfield like he has been doing this preseason. The duo of Ethan White and Steven Vitoria need to control the back line and take out any aerial threat Colorado may possess.

Up front, new loanee striker, Fernando Aristeguieta, will be looking to notch his first goal in a competitive match and in front of the Union fans (he scored four times in preseason). The Union will also be relying on contributions from Christian Maidana and Sebastien Le Toux. The coaching staff will definitely be looking for more consistency from these two, more so Maidana as the coaches and fans hope he can stay healthy and score more.

A player to keep your eye on though is Andrew Wenger. When he was moved to the left winger role, he absolutely flourished and had a newfound confidence. He took on defenders and completely torched the right hand side of defenses. Take a look at the first half of the US Open Cup final where DeAndre Yedlin did not know how to control Andrew Wenger. Look for him to have a big season and get started on the right foot this Saturday.

The Union will have to do their homework a bit though because this Rapids side is not the same one they saw last July. Colorado has made some much needed improvements, most notably signing Argentine, Juan Ramirez to a DP deal. In a very tough Western Conference, the Rapids can't afford to give away very many points so they will see this match as one they definitely can win.

Union goalkeeper, Zac MacMath, is also currently on loan with the Colorado Rapids although per MLS intra-league loan rules, he will not be eligible to play against the Philadelphia Union this Saturday.

Tune in this Saturday at 4 PM ET to see the Philadelphia Union open the season at PPL Park against the Colorado Rapids.