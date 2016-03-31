Winless New England Revolution Host New York Red Bulls On Friday
Charlie Davies wheels away in celebration. (Stew Miline- USA TODAY Sport)

History is heavily on the side of the New England Revolution going into Friday’s match against the sixth-place New York Red Bulls. The Revs took two out of three regular season meetings in 2015 by scores of 2-1 in each match. Both victories came on home turf for New England, lending a glimmer of hope for fans and players that are hungry for a victory this week.

New York's Previous Struggles Against New England

New York has struggled against New England for the past two seasons, going back to the Eastern Conference Championship in 2014 where the Revs surprised many with their dominant series play. Revs fans know that despite pulling off huge series wins against the Columbus Crew and New York during the playoffs, that the LA Galaxy still had the last laugh in MLS Cup 2014. 

Each club’s defense has allowed at least seven goals this season (Revs-7, Red Bulls-8), opening the door for both side’s offenses to score in bunches. On the flip side, anyone that watched the Revs offense try to score against NYCFC last week knows the club struggled severely to put any shot on target, especially Teal Bunbury. Traditionally, each side is capable of scoring two or three goals a match, but neither has started off 2016 on a high scoring frenzy.

New York returns to action after battling to a 4-3 win over the Houston Dynamo, thanks to two incredible goals from Felipe Martins. Mike Grella and Sacha Kljestan also chipped in goals to help power New York to victory. Before that match, the Red Bulls were shut out in their opening two matches. In spite of that morale boost, three big strikes against New York this Friday are the absences of Ronald Zubar, Gideon Baah and Gonzalo Veron with injuries.