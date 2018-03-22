Washington Spirit claims Tiffany Weimer off waivers

The Washington Spirit have claimed forward Tiffany Weimer off waivers ahead of the 2018 National Women's Soccer League opening weekend .

The forward returns to Washington after playing for the Spirit for first time during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Prior to that, she was with the Portland Thorns and helped them win the first-ever NWSL Championship in 2013.

Weimer then spent 2016 in Sweden, scoring five goals in 10 games for Kvarnsvedens IK. She then returned to the states and signed with the Boston Breakers for the 2017 season, where she made 17 appearances and recorded one assist.

Weimer was originally picked at No. 20 overall by the Spirit in the 2018 Dispersal Draft which allowed teams in the NWSL to select players from the former Boston Breakers, who ceased operations shortly after the 2018 NWSL College Draft. From there, the Spirit traded Weimer to the Houston Dash in exchange for their natural fourth round pick of the 2019 NWSL College Draft.

Weimer played for the Boston Breakers last season. | Source: TiffanyWeimer.com

The Dash recently placed forward Tiffany Weimer on waivers, and the Washington Spirit picked up the Penn State alum's NWSL rights shortly after. She is expected to join the Spirit next week.

The Washington Spirit, along with the rest of the league, announced their 2018 official roster earlier this week.

The Washington Spirit will head out to the west coast this weekend to kickoff the 2018 NWSL regular season as they take on the Seattle Reign. Kick off is on Saturday, March 24 at 10 pm Eastern Time.

The Spirit will host their home opener at the Maryland SoccerPlex on March 31 against the Orlando Pride. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM Eastern Time.

The full schedule for the 2018 NWSL regular season is available on the league's website.