NYCFC head West to take on LAFC

On Sunday, New York City FC will travel to the west coast to have their first ever MLS meeting with new expansion club, LAFC. Both sides have experienced good starts to their campaign despite doubts of LAFC's depth. The new expansion club will have one of their toughest tests to date as David Villa looks to lead his side past the black and gold.

Team News

LAFC: The 2018 expansion club are still learning to live life without Marco Urena though they've done well so far. Alongside him on the injury report is goalkeeper, Luis Lopez. Possibly joining them is a 2018 draftee in Joao Moutinho who is currently listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain.

New York City FC: For the visitors, the boys in blue have a clean bill of health with Ismael Tajouri-Shradi being a key returnee. After a magnificent start to the season, the forward went down in a match vs Atlanta United and has been out since. The rapid winger will hope to return to that form.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi returns from injury. | Photo: New York City FC

What's Next?

For the hosts, LAFC will head back on the road after four consecutive home games as they prepare to face the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Then, they'll return home to host a friendly vs Borussia Dortmund before returning to MLS play to host D.C. United.

As for Sunday's visitors, NYCFC will return to New York as they host the Colorado Rapids. Following that, the boys in blue will head south to take on the Houston Dynamo before returning to Yankee Stadium to host fellow 2015 MLS expansion side, Orlando City SC.

How to Watch

When: Sunday, May 13 at 8:30 PM EST

Where: Banc of California Stadium

Broadcast: Fox Sports 1 USA, FOX Deportes, Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Now, Fox Sports GO, MLS Live, YouTube, Fox Soccer Match Pass