Orlando Pride vs Portland Thorns FC preview: Week One Rematch

For the second time this season Orlando Pride will host Portland Thorns FC in a National Women's Soccer League week five matchup. Portland earned the win in the season opener by a 2-0 scoreline. United States Women's National Team forward Tobin Heath and Australian forward Caitlin Foord both registered a goal and assist on each of Portland’s two goals. Foord’s goal came in the first half and Heath scored on a crafty backheal in the second. Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris kept the match close with some spectacular saves but the Pride’s offense was not able to create many chances for a comeback.

Goal Drought

The Orlando Pride have scored only one goal in their first five matches and are at the bottom of the NWSL table with one point and a record of 0W-4L-1D. The Pride have not scored since Australian international Alanna Kennedy’s bicycle in the season’s third week at Reign FC. In the past two weeks, Orlando has gone down by 1-0 scoreline. First a loss to Utah Royals FC at home, then a loss at the Houston Dash. Last week was the first match Orlando was without USWNT members Alex Morgan, defender Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris. Orlando will have to get used to losing their top players as more internationals will be leaving the team for 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup duties. Canadian defender Shelina Zadorsky will also be unavailable as she was called up to Canada to prepare for the Women’s World Cup. This will be the last match for the Australians Kennedy, Emily van Egmond as well as Brazilian Marta and possibly Camila before leaving for World Cup preparations. Goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer played well against Houston giving up Kealia Ohai’s Goal of the Week as she kept Orlando in the match. Forwards Chioma Ubogagu, who was left of England’s World Cup squad, and Rachel Hill will need step up to lead the offensive void.

Injury Report:

OUT: Sydney Leroux (Mat), Kristen Edmonds (Left Knee)

Questionable: Alanna Kennedy (Left Quad)

International Duty: Ashlyn Harris (USA), Ali Krieger (USA), Alex Morgan (USA), Shelina Zadorsky (CAN)

Portland Thorns defender Ellie Carpenter (left) battles with Orlando Pride forward Chioma Ubogagu. (Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Road Warriors

Coming off a bye week, Portland Thorns FC have not played at home nor have they lost a match while Providence Park is being refurbished. With a record of 1W-0L-2D the Thorns FC are looking to stay undefeated on their long road trip. In their last match, Portland came back from a two goal deficit to draw against Sky Blue FC. Again Heath was able to get on the board scoring the equalizer two minutes behind USWNT teammate Emily Sonnett goal. This will be Portland's first match without USWNT players Heath, Sonnet, midfielder Lindsey Horan and goalkeeper Adrianna Franch as they prepare for the Women’s World Cup. Forward Simone Charley, midfielder Emily Ogle and defender Madison Pogarch were added to the supplemental roster to fill the vacancies. Leading goal scorer Christine Sinclair was called into Canada’s squad to prepare for the World Cup and will be unavailable. Australian forward Hayley Raso received her Green Card and will report to the squad while Andressinha and Angela Salem will also be available for selection. Portland Thorns FC will look to keep their road point streak going and keep the Orlando Pride at the bottom of the table.

Injury report:

Questionable: Emily Menges (Right Foot), Bella Bixby (Right Hand)

International Duty: Adrianna Franch (USA), Tobin Heath (USA), Lindsey Horan (USA), Christine Sinclair (Can), Emily Sonnett (USA)

The match will be played at Orlando City Stadium and streamed on Yahoo! Sports App on Saturday May 11th at 7:30 EST.