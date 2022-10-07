Orlando City vs Columbus Crew: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Decision Day 2022 has arrived in MLS.



Orlando City and Columbus Crew will battle it out at Exploria Stadium to book a last-minute ticket to the MLS Cup Playoffs.



As it stands, Columbus Crew occupies the last playoff spot on 46 points, while Orlando sits one place below them on 45 points.



Orlando lost 4-1 away at rivals Inter Miami last time out. A very poor defensive display as the Lions found themselves 1-0 down after 30 seconds; Leonardo Campana pounced on a ball that the Orlando defense were too slow to get and chipped Gallese.

An unmarked Gonazlo Higuaín put the Herons 2-0 up before the break - the Argentine's 15th goal of the campaign.



Orlando had a promising start to the half, however, that all vanished as the referee pointed to the spot for a handball on Ruan. Higuaín sent Gallese the wrong way to score his 16th goal of the season.



Miami made it four after Ari Lassiter was allowed to drive forward before drilling the ball to the far post.

Orlando did get a consolation through Ercan Kara - the only positive of a nightmare in Fort Lauderdale.

Columbus dropped points again in their last match away at Charlotte.

Lucas Zelarayán put the Crew ahead through an unbelievable free kick from the halfway line. The Armenian international saw Kristijan Kahlina off his line and superbly found the back of the net.

After the break, Columbus doubled their lead. Derrick Etienne's cross went through the box before finding Costa Rican international Luis Díaz who finished past the right side of Kahlina.

Charlotte found a goal back through Daniel Ríos, who headed home from a floated ball to the back post by Yordy Reyna.

CLTFC then found an equaliser in stoppage time as Columbus keeper Eloy Room wasn't able to get enough on Andre Shinyashiki's header.

Playoff scenarios

FC Cincinnati will also be trying to clinch their place in the playoffs on Sunday. Below are all nine possible scenarios and who would make the postseason for each:

1 - CLB win, DC win = CLB & CIN

2 - CLB win, CIN win = CIN & CLB

3 - CLB win, Draw = CLB & CIN

4 - ORL win, DCU win = ORL & CIN

5 - ORL win, CIN win = CIN & ORL

6 - ORL win, Draw = ORL & CIN

7- Draw, DCU win = CLB & ORL

8 - Draw, CIN win = CIN & CLB

9 - Draw, Draw = CIN & CLB

Team news

Orlando will be without both starting center backs against the Crew - Robin Jansson remains out with a foot injury and Antonio Carlos is suspended through yellow card accumulation.

Jonathan Mensah is questionable to play against Orlando with a thigh problem.

Predicted lineups

Orlando: Gallese, Moutinho, Smith, Schlegel, Ruan, Cartagena, Araújo, Angulo, Pereyra, Torres, Kara.

Columbus: Room, Santos, Degenek, Williams, Moreira, Arthur, Nagbe, Etienne, Zelarayán, Díaz, Hernández.

Ones to watch

The Uruguayan set the club-record for most goal contributions in a single season against Inter Miami, with 24. El Cuervo will hope to add to his record in this season-defining game.



The 22-year-old has two goals and one assist in his last three games; he also got an assist last time out against Columbus.

The Crew's playmaker leads Columbus for goals and assists, at 10 and 6, respectively. The Armenian international is fresh off a spectacular goal against Charlotte.

With 2nd highest scorer on the team, Cucho Hernández, back in the lineup, Columbus will pose a threat to what will be a weak Orlando back line.

Last time out

The teams last met in April of this year.

Goals either side of half-time gave Orlando three points on the road at Lower.com Field.

In the first-half, Rodrigo Schlegel scored his first goal in purple from close range to put the Lions ahead.

Ercan Kara extended the lead in the second half with some of the prettiest build-up play you'll see this season; it was just like watching that Jack Wilshire goal vs Norwich.

The game ended 0-2 to the visitors, very much a complete performance on the road

How to watch

The game will be broadcast nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes. Kick-off is set for 2:30pm ET.