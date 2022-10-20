Austin FC 2 (3)-2 (1) Real Salt Lake: Driussi, Stuver the heroes as Verde and Black rallies past Real Salt Lake

.Austin FC have advanced in the 2022 Audi MLS Cup playoffs via a penalty shootout over Real Salt Lake after overcoming a two-goal deficit at the Q2 Stadium.

Sergio Cordova scored twice in the first 15 minutes to put the visitors in front 2-0, but MVP frontrunner Sebastian Driussi scored in each half, including a penalty in the closing seconds of regular time.

The Argentine came close on three separate occasions to winning the match in extra time, twice having goals called back and hitting the post on the third.

In the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Brad Stuver saved two of Salt Lake's first three attempts and watched RSL go over with their fourth to send the Verde and Black into the Western Conference semifinals.

Austin will face third seed FC Dallas on Sunday night in a Cops Tejas derby for a spot in the Western Conference final.

Story of the match

Salt Lake took the lead just three minutes into the match, Andrew Brody curving a cross to Cordova, the Venezuelan rising over his defender and heading into the bottom corner.

Alex Ring had a shot on goal for the hosts, but Zac MacMath was on hand to gather.

The lead was doubled on 15 minutes as Maikel Chang crossed towards goal, striking the arm of Jhojan Valencia. Upon video review, a penalty was awarded and Cordova beat Stuver from the spot.

He nearly secured his hat-trick in the 28th minute, but skimmed his shot wide.

Three minutes later, Austin cut the deficit in half. Diego Fagundez sent a cross onto the head of Driussi, who deposited his shot into the upper right corner.

Shortly after halftime, the Verde and Black nearly equalized when the ball skipped through the penalty area, but Daniel Pereira's shot sailed over the crossbar.

Jefferson Savarino tested Stuver, but the Austin net under stretched out to deny the RSL man and when Rubin was shown his second yellow for contact with the goalkeeper, the visitors were down to ten men.

In stoppage time, the Verde and Black were awarded a penalty for a handball on Salt Lake substitute Scott Caldwell. Driussi stepped up to the spot and beat MacMath into the bottom right corner.

With no further goals, the match went to extra time and Austin nearly won it twice in the opening seven minutes, Driussi's third waved away for handball and MacMath saving a long-range effort from Felipe Martins.

Against the run of play, the visitors almost grabbed a winner in the 111th minute. A weighted ball by Jasper Loffelsend to Brody forced Stuver off his line and the shot rolled just wide.

Again Driussi looked to have secured his hat-trick after converting a cross from Zan Kolmanic, but Moussa Djitte was judged to have been offside in the build-up play.

MacMath made a number of saves in the closing stages to force the match into penalty kicks.

In the shootout, Austin converted on their first three kicks through Driussi, Fagundez and Emanuel Rigoni. Stuver saved two from Brody and Braian Ojeda and needing to score to keep RSL in the contest, Tate Schmitt skipped his shot over.

Man of the match: Brad Stuver

Driussi should have had four goals and was the reason the match went to extra time and eventually a shootout, but it was the Austin goalkeeper who made the saves that will long be remembered for helping the Verde and Black win their first-ever playoff game.