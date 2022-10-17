FC Dallas vs Minnesota United first-round playoff preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

FC Dallas hosts Minnesota United in a first-round 2022 Audi MLS Cup playoff match at Toyota Park.

A final-day win over Kansas City clinched third place for Dallas, which snapped a three-game winless run in all competitions. The Hoops are hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2018. The

Minnesota enters the playoffs on a poor run of form, having taken just four points over their final seven regular-season matches and haven't won on the road since early August.

The winner of this match will face second seed Austin FC in the Western Conference semifinals after the Verde and Black defeated Real Salt Lake in a penalty shootout.

Team news

FC Dallas

The only absentee for the Hoops is winger Bernard Kamungo, who will miss out with a right knee injury.

Minnesota United

Manager Adrian Heath is dealing with a number of injury issues with Bakaye Dibassy (thigh), Hassani Dotson (knee) and Jacori Hayes (lower leg) all suffering season-ending injuries.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Patrick Weah are dealing with knee issues that will keep them sidelined.

Predicted lineups

FC Dallas: Paes; Farfan, Hedges, Martínez, Twumasi; Lletget, Pomykal, Cerrillo; Arriola, Ferreira, Obrian

Minnesota United: St. Clair; Lawrence, Kallman, Boxall, Taylor; Trapp, Lod; Fragapane, Reynoso, García; Amarilla

Ones to watch

Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)

With 18 goals and six assists, the Hoops homegrown talent is one of the finest young players in the league and his movement and ability to take advantage of space when given the opportunities makes him the key to the match for the Minnesota defense.

Embed from Getty Images

Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United)

The All-Star attacker is the Loons key man having scored ten goals and assisted on 11 others, one of six players in MLS to reach double digits in both categories this season.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous meetings

The two prior meetings in the regular season were split with each team winning on the road.

In May, Robin Lod opened the scoring in the 20th minute, scoring on a muffed save attempt from goalkeeper Maarten Paes and Minnesota doubled their lead through D.J. Taylor. Paul Arriola halved the deficit four minutes later, but the Loons hung on for a 2-1 victory.

The rematch in September saw Dallas score three times in a three minute span in the second half as an own goal from Michael Boxall and goals from Alan Velasco and Ferreira gave the Hoops a 3-0 win.

The match will nationally televised by Fox Sports 1 and FOX Deportes. Kickoff is set for 9:30pm Eastern time.