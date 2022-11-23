Belgium edges Canada at the FIFA World Cup

Belgium was able to secure a 1-0 win over Canada who was returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Canada dominates but Belgium strikes late

In front of a packed crowd at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar Canada and Belgium squared off in Group F action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Michy Batshuyai earned the first shot on target for Belgium in the first minute of the match but Milan Borjan was able to make his first save. Six minutes later Canada earned the first corner but Tajon Buchanan's kick went into the hands of Thibaut Courtois.

On the ensuing play, the ref went to VAR to check for a possible penalty due a to handball in the box and upon further review, the ref pointed to the spot.

Alphonso Davies stepped up to the spot and was denied by the Belgian keeper Courtois who came up with a huge save. In the 30th minute from just inside the box, Alistair Johnston powered a shot on goal but again saved by Courtois.

With 10 minutes left in the first half, Canada was outshooting Belgium 10-2 and was really controlling and dictating play and putting immense pressure on them.

Three minutes later Richie Lareya was taken down in the box and once again the ref went to VAR for a possible penalty and after another review, it wasn't given.

Belgium opened the scoring in the 44th minute as Batshyuai finally managed to beat Borjan beating both Canadian defenders and firing it into the back of the net for a late first-half goal.

The first half ended with Belgium up 1-0 and 45 minutes away from their first win at the World Cup.

Belgium hang on

Canada looking to tie the game continued to put pressure and attack their Belgian opponents still looking for their first goal at a World Cup. Despite numerous attempts and solid attacking Canada couldn't get a shot on target.

In the 80th minute Cyle Larin had a great chance at goal with a solid header on target but Courtois made a spectacular dive and a brilliant save to keep his team's 1-0 lead alive.

After five minutes of extra time, the final whistle blew and Belgium had secured an opening win at the World Cup.