Eastern Conference semifinal preview: Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union host FC Cincinnati at Subaru Park in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Philadelphia finished top of the East with 67 points, two points ahead odf second-place Montreal and conceded 26 goals. the fewest allowed in a 34-game season.

For fifth-seeded Cincinnati, late second-half goals from Luciano Acosta and Brndon Vazquez propelled them to a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls in their first-ever playoff match.

The winner of this clash will advance to the Eastern Conference final to face either third-seed and defending champion NYCFC or second-seed Montreal.

Team news

Philadelphia Union

The only concern for the top seed is midfielder and club captain Alejandro Bedoya, who is dealing with a hip flexor strain and is listed as questionable.

FC Cincinnati

The Orange and Blue will be without goalkeepers Kenneth Vermeer (torn pectoral muscle) and Beckham Sunderland (concussion protocol).

Predicted lineups

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Real, Elliott, Glesnes, Mbaizo; Flach, Martínez, McGlynn; Gazdag; Uhre, Carranza

FC Cincinnati: Celentano; Miazga, Cameron, Hagglund; Barreal, Nwobodo, Moreno, Powell; Acosta; Brenner, Vázquez

Ones to watch

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Just named as the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, the Jamaican international was also one of five finalist for the MVP award, a rarity for a goalkeeper.

The honor was well-deserved as Blake posted 15 shutouts and his 79.4% save percentage was highest among 'keepers who appeared in at least three games.

Upon receiving the prestigious John Wanamaker Award, the 31-year old became the first soccer player to win the honor in the city's history.

Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati)

His 18 goals during the regular season were most on the team and he came through when the Orange and Blue needed him most, scoring the winner on Saturday to get Cincinnati to this match.

Along with Acosta and Brenner, the fifth seeds have a trio of attacking players that will pose a severe threat to the historic Philadelphia defense.

Previous meetings

Philadelphia and Cincinnati met twice with the first match ending in a 1-1 draw and the Orange and Blue picking up a 3-1 victory in the second.

In June, Alejandro Bedoya gave the Union a 17th-minute lead before Vazquez equalized six minutes before halftime from a corner kick.

The rematch saw Vazquez net his fourth goal in three games to put Cincinnati in front. Acosta played a through ball for Brenner and he finished to make it 2-0.

Alvaro Barreal added a third for the Orange and Blue before Paxten Aaronson grabbed a consolation goal for Philadelphia.

The match will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1 and FOX Deportes with kickoff set for 8pm Eastern time.