CF Montreal suffers last-minute loss to Austin FC

CF Montreal made its first-ever trip to Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas looking to bounce back after a tough opening game loss. However, the visitors suffered another loss in a tight game.

Max Urruti scored in the 88th minute to lead Austin FC to victory in front of a packed crowd.

First half

Jonathan Sirois made his first-ever MLS start after it was confirmed earlier in the week that James Pantemis was out a minimum of six weeks due to his shoulder injury.

He was thrown into the fire early when in the third minute Diego Fagundez was the first to test Sirois but he calmly made his first save of the game.

12 minutes later, Emiliano Rigoni had his first scoring chance of the game but again was denied by Sirois who kept Montreal in the game.

In the 31st minute, newly acquired Gyasi Zardes thought he scored when he managed to beat Sirois but as soon as the ball went in the offside flag went up.

Three minutes later the visitors had their first dangerous opportunity of the game when Romell Quioto made a fabulous cross to newcomer Sean Rea whose kick was saved by Austin keeper Brad Stuver.

In the 41st minute, it was Mathieu Choinieire's turn with a shot on target which was set up once again by Quioto but was once again saved by Stuver.

Second half

From the 45th minute to the 80th minute it was pretty tame with not many opportunities from either side and Austin FC brought in Maxi Urruit the former Montreal player.

He made an instant impact as he earned his first scoring chance but his shot rang off the post and stayed out and five minutes later Sirois denied Nick Lima.

Three minutes late Urruti put a dagger in CF Montreal as he redirected a header from Jon Gallagher into the back of the net to seal the win for the home team.

CF Montreal will next head to Tennessee to face Nashville SC in their third straight home game.