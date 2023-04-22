Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union host Toronto FC at Subaru Park as both sides look to kick-start their seasons after average beginnings to 2023.

A 2-2 draw against Chicago ran Philadelphia's winless run to five games which leaves them with two victories from their first eight matches.

The slow start to the season for the Union can be attributed to their CONCACAF Champions League campaign, which has seen them advance to the semifinals.

Toronto sits one point and one place above their hosts and are coming off of a 2-2 draw against Atlanta, their struggles down to the early-season injury suffered by star man Lorenzo Insigne.

While the Reds have kept consecutive clean sheets, one short of the club record, they have been outscored 12-0 in their last three visits to Philadelphia.

Team news

Philadelphia Union

Kai Wagner and Damion Lowe are both questionable with hamstring injuries while the status of defender Leon Flach is also up in the air due to a pelvis issue.

Toronto FC

The Reds are suffering from several injuries as Cristian Gutierrez is suffering from an illness, Michael Bradley has a lower-body injury and Matt Hedges is in concussion protocol. All three are out for this match.

Adama Diomande, Victor Vazquez and Federico Bernardeschi are all questionable with lower body injuries but the latter two should start if they are cleared to play.

Predicted lineups

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Harriel, Glesnes, Lowe, Mbaizo; McGlynn, Martínez, Bedoya; Gazdag, Carranza, Torres

Toronto FC: Johnson; Petretta, Rosted, Hedges, Laryea; Bradley, Bernardeschi, Kaye; Osorio, Servania, Vázquez

Ones to watch

Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)

The Hungarian midfielder is again pulling the strings for the Philadelphia attack, scoring three goals and assisting on five others. With Julian Carranza in good form and Mikael Uhre showing signs of improvement, Gazdag has plenty of options to choose from.

Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC)

Similar to Gazdag, the offense runs through the Italian, especially with Insigne sidelined. His ability to start the Toronto attack in transition, which is how they like to play, will be key against a stout Philadelphia defense.

Bernardeschi is the key man for Toronto/Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Previous meetings

On Decision Day last season, Philadelphia routed Toronto 4-0 in the final regular-season game of the year for both teams.

Daniel Gazdag opened the scoring after just four minutes and Mikael Uhre added a second three minutes from halftime.

Gazdag then scored twice in a three-minute span in the second half to complete his hat-trick and the Union's historic regular season.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Keith Costigan on play-by-play duties and Maurice Edu as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.