Columbus defeats Chicago FC 2-1; Crew leave the Fire in a whirlwind.

Following back-to-back home games, the Columbus Crew took to the road and traveled to the Windy city to take on the Chicago Fire FC. Although the Crew have not been good on the road this season, they are riding the momentum wave after beating Charlotte 4-2 last Saturday.

In the 2nd minute of the match Cucho Hernandez looked to pick up where he left off here from last season. He saw a streaking Mo Farsi coming up the right flank and just sailed the long cross over his head.

From that moment, The Fire took command of the match. The Fire had Columbus on their heels for the majority of the first half. Looking to push the pace quicker, Columbus seemed to have forced a few passes that led to a couple turnovers. Thankfully for Columbus, those turnovers did not result in any goals.

Late 20th minute, Malte Amundson picked up the first yellow card of the match after trying to make a play for the ball and clipped Shaqiri's calf. With all the injuries to Columbus' backline and not having too much depth and center back, this was something the Crew did not want to see early in the match.

Chicago's Richey cleared the ball out of his defensive half to a slippery Kei Kamara, who put Sean Zawadzki in the spin cycle and forced a turnover from Zawadzki and went 1v1 with Patrick Schulte, who came up with a huge stop on Kamara's shot in the 23rd minute.

Just when Columbus started to settle down into the match, the yellow card is shown once again to Amundson who got tangled up with Gutierrez. Luckily for Columbus, they were saved by the flag. Upon further review by VAR, it was determined that Gutierrez was just offside prior to the contact. Moments later Sean Zawadzki picks up a yellow card as well. Now not only did the Crew have to defeat the Fire but they had to do it with both right and left center backs on yellows

The whistle blew to end the half, Columbus went into the locker room having played arguably one of their worst performances of a half this season.

A tale of two halves. This has been the story of Columbus this season. It is either they start the game on the front foot strongly, or they come out of the locker room a different team mentality wise. On Saturday it was the the second half story.

The Crew came out playing like we had seen earlier in the season. The tempo of the match slowed down in favor of Columbus. The Crew settled in early in the second half and were being more methodical in the possession of the ball and passing.

All eyes turned to the south end of the field. Once again, Cucho strikes again. Carrying over from his debut last season at Chicago and scoring in 83rd minute the game winner, Cucho did it again on Saturday. Receiving the pass outside of the attacking final third, Cucho dribbles the center and send a rocket towards the goal that was deflected off a Chicago defender and took a couple bounce and ended in the back of the goal.

Just when you thought the Crew had closed the game out, Shaqiri caught the Black & Gold sleeping. Chicago had a corner kick that was sent into the box. With Shaqiri waiting just outside the box, the ball was bounced around and finally found the foot of Shaqiri who let it rip and got past Schulte to level it at 1-1 in the 89th minute.

The fourth official on the side showed 4 minutes of stoppage time. As the Crew looked to walk away with just a point, Lucas Zelarayan said watch this. Schulte had cleared the ball out of the box and then the ball got to Aidan Morris who with a quick pass to Zelarayan, without taking a step, launched a 60.98 yard high- arching rocket towards the Chicago goal when he saw that richey was off his line. Richey scrambled to get back in time to keep the ball out and unfortunately, he didn't have the right angle and the ball bounced in to put Columbus up 2-1 in the 90+4 minute.

The final whistle blew and Columbus defeats Chicago 2-1 and leaves the Fire in a whirlwind. Columbus picked up their second road win of the season, and now sit in the 6th position in the Eastern Conference. Columbus now turns their attention to NYCFC next weekend and head to Yankee Stadium to try and knock their 3rd road win out the park.