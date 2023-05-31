Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls seek their first win on the road this season as they face Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium.

New York suffered a second straight loss as they were beaten 1-0 by ten-man Seattle as Jordan Morris scored the only goal of the match. Prior to that, Troy Lesesne's men were knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup by Cincinnati.

Miami dropped a third straight match as the Herons lost 1-0 to Montreal, Chinonso Offor winning it for the Canadians eight minutes into the second half.

Phil Neville's side did clinch a spot in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Nashville and will travel to Birmingham in the last eight.

The match pits two of the bottom three sides in the Eastern Conference as the Red Bulls sit 13th in the table while Miami are bringing up the rear in last place.

Team news

Inter Miami

The Herons will be without Gregore (Lisfranc), Jean Mora (knee) and Rodolfo Pizarro (hamstring) while Edison Azcona and David Ruiz are away on international duty.

Robby Robinson and Sergii Kryvtsov are listed as questionable as both players battle hamstring injuries.

New York Red Bulls

Serge Ngoma and Omir Fernandez are out with hamstring issues and they'll be joined on the sidelines by Steven Sserwadda (knee) while Daniel Edelman is with the USMNT U-20 side.

Predicted lineups

Inter Miami CF: Callender; McVey, Kryvtsov, Miller; Yedlin, Cremaschi, Fray, Arroyo, Negri; Campano, Martinez

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Harper, S. Nealis, Ndam, D. Nealis; Casseres Jr, Stroud; Barlow, Carmona, Tolkin; Manoel

Ones to watch

Leonardo Campana (Inter Miami CF)

Although he has missed four games, the Ecuadorian is tied for the team lead with three goals, is second in shots taken (20) and first in shots on target (10).

Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

With the acquisition of Josef Martinez from Atlanta, the continued emergence of Campana gives the Herons a lethal one-two punch.

Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bulls)

In three career starts against Miami, Coronel has won all three of those matches with two shutouts and he will tie Tim Howard for most starts in franchise history when he takes his place in goal on Wednesday.

Photo: Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

With New York struggling to score goals, the Brazilian has helped lead the Red Bulls to conceding just 13 goals, second-fewest in the Eastern Conference.

Previous meetings

Last May, Miami handed New York their first defeat in nine matches with a 2-0 victory.

On 29 minutes, Bryce Duke fed Ariel Lassiter and after he got around a pair of Red Bulls defenders, he beat a sliding defender and goalkeeper Carlos Coronel to give the Herons a 1-0 lead.

After being denied a penalty in first-half stoppage time, Miami made sure the points were safe two minutes from time as Gonzalo Higuain passed to Robert Taylor.

Taylor then created a two-on-one with Victor Ulloa, the former laying it off to the latter, who drew New York goalkeeper Ryan Meara out of his goal before Ulloa passed it back to Taylor for the simplest of finishes.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Eric Krakauer as the play-by-play man and Lloyd Sam serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.