Croatia beat Canada at World Cup

Croatia won their first game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating Canada 4-1.

Canada strikes early but Croatia responds

At Khalifa International Stadium just five kilometers from Doha Canada and Croatia finally met at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in their second Group F game.

It didn't take long for Canada to strike as in the first minute Cyle Larin found Tajon Buchanan who made an amazing cross to Alphonso Davies who headed the ball it into the back of the net for the early 1-0 lead.

In the 17th minute, Croatia earned their first shot on target as Borna Sosa attempted a cross but it went right into the hands of Milan Borjan the Canadian keeper.

In the 35th minute, Croatia had another chance to tie the game but Marko Livaja shot was once again saved by Borjan but on the ensuing play, Andrej Kramaric was able to beat him to make it 1-1.

Croatia took the lead in the 44th minute as Livaja got a pass and was able to score with a powerful shot to make it 2-1. The first half finished on that scoreline.

Croatia finish strong to secure the win

In the 54th minute with Croatia looking to double their lead Ivan Perisic had a great chance at goal but was denied by Borjan who made a sliding save to keep it a one-goal game.

Jonathan David almost tied the game on the ensuing play but his shot sailed over the bar and out. Kramaric made it 3-1 in the 70th minute when he timed a perfect shot from just inside the box.

Buchanan tried to get Canada within one five minutes later but was denied by the Croatian keeper Dominik Livakovic. Croatia looked to make it 4-1 in the 79th minute but Borjan came up with a spectacular save.

After a mistake by Miller, he lost the ball and Croatia found themselves on a 2 on-0 and Lovro Majer finished the play making it 4-1 beating Borjan with a shot top post.

After six minutes of added time, it was game over as Croatia had come back down an early goal to sink Canada in their second-ever World Cup appearance.

The win for Croatia means Canada has been eliminated from World Cup and will play their final group stage on December 1st against Morocco while Croatia faces Belgium.