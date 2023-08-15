England to renew rivalry with Australia at World Cup

A rivalry that began so long ago that it's almost prehistoric between England and Australia. On Wednesday night in Sydney at Stadium Australia the two countries will renew hostilities with high stakes.

The Matildas who have never been this far will look to book their first-ever appearance at a World Cup final in their home stadium against the Euro champs.

On Tuesday we got to hear from both sides to talk about the much-anticipated matchup that has both countries on the verge of reaching the top of the mountain.

" I'm quite excited, to be honest", Mackenzie Arnold the Australian keeper said in her opening statement. " Obviously it's our first semifinal so it's our first time experiencing it and we can't wait for it."

For Tony Gustavsson Australia manager he confirmed the last couple of days have been about rest and recovery after barely getting by France in the quarterfinal thanks to penalties and a long shootout that went 20 shooters strong.

" We have looked into all the details when it comes to facing England", Gustavsson said. " We know it's going to be extremely tough but with the amazing support from our fans I think it will be a great game."

As expected over 75,000 are expecting to pack the stadium as they have all tournament and one side will look to get them going while the other will look to silence them.

The last time these two teams played each other was back in April in England with The Matildas winning 2-0 most notably Sam Kerr getting the start and scoring a goal.

" I think consistency and chemistry are key to being successful in a tournament and there will be some tough decisions to make", Gustavsson said when asked about the potential starting IX for tomorrow's game.

On the other side of things, England is trying to do something which hasn't been done since the period of 2007-09 when Germany won both the Euros and the World Cup.

The last time a host country on the women's side won a home cup was 1999 when the USA won it which is something that Australia is two wins away from completing.

" They are playing at home and the stadium will be full so this a matchup between two strong teams", Sarina Wiegman said at the MD-1 press conference for England.

" I think it will be very tight and very competitive and we approach it the same way as any other game and we prepare how we want to play and we analyzed our opponent really well and we can take out our strengths and exploit their weaknesses."

I asked Sarina Weigman and Millie Bright what it will take to knock out Australia in their home stadium while also getting an idea of how to silence the fans that will be cheering against them.

" I think it's about showing up", answered Bright. " It's important that we enjoy it and we are there to do a job and we have a game plan and I think it's important to adapt and we have faced many different challenges."

" In regards to the crowd, we are really excited to play in a tense and full stadium and that's what we want and we expect that at these big tournaments, especially a semifinal."

" The better we do, the less they can use their quality", responded Weigman. " We hope to have the ball a lot and keep it." Bright was asked about pressure and she said it's something they are used to.

" I think the pressure starts from the very first game and we know as an England team there is always pressure and you have to embrace it and deal with it and stay focused and sticking to the gameplan."

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 pm local time in Sydney, Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney Olympic Park.