England power past Australia to reach World Cup Final

England booked their spot in another final beating the hosts Australia on Wednesday night at Stadium Australia 3-1 in front of another packed crowd of 75,784.

Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo scored for The Lionesses while Sam Kerr responded for The Matildas while making her first start of the tournament.

" We knew controlling the game from start to finish was really hard", Weigman told me when I asked her if the game plan was to dominate in possession and control the game.

" I think that's what we wanted and we want to be on the ball and play our game and knowing that if we would lose the ball they were strong on the counter-attack and they are quick and direct and they have dangerous players so as long as we have the ball they can't do that and can't score goals."

England started the game on the front foot but the first shot of the game belonged to the home team in the seventh minute when Sam Kerr got a long pass and was able to beat Jessica Carter and get a shot on target but it was negated by the offside flag.

" This team has been adapting all the time and we found a way to win again is so incredible and I am really proud of them."

In the ninth minute, England had their first chance of the game when Georgia Stanway got a solid pass from Alex Greenwood and powered a shot on target which forced Aussie keeper Mackenzie Arnold into making her first big save.

Alessia Russo had an attempt in the 21st minute but it went right into the hands of Arnold and 30 minutes into the game England was dominating with 63% possession.

Six minutes later Ella Toone opened the scoring when she got a quick pass from Russo and managed to beat Arnold with a shot that went top corner and into the back of the net.

" I think Hemp did a great job to keep the ball in", Toone told me in the media mixed zone post-game. " She pulled it back to me and I strike through the ball and it ended up in the top corner."

Three minutes later The Matildas tried to get one back and Katrina Gorry had a chance at goal but it went right into the chest of Mary Earps.

In the 43rd minute, Rachel Daly found Lauren Hemp with an amazing cross and she was able to get it on target but not enough to beat Arnold.

Four minutes into the second half Caitlin Foord had a chance to score but was denied by Earps. In the 57th minute, England looking for another goal almost doubled their lead when Hemp from just outside the box had a chance but was stopped by Arnold.

Six minutes later Sam Kerr tied the game when she won a one-on-one duel with Millie Bright and powered a shot from outside the box and was able to chip the ball over the head of Earps into the net.

Once again the 75,000 Aussie fans in attendance exploded and The Matildas were back in the game. Three minutes the Aussies kept coming and Earps was forced into action once again punching away a corner earned by the home side.

Kerr had another chance in the 66th minute when she was able to get a header on target but wasn't able to beat Earps a second time. England regained the lead in the 71st minute when Hemp beat Arnold with a quick shot inside the box to make it 2-1.

" I feel like we are such an experience squad", said Hemp who was awarded the player of the match. " I felt like the Australian fans were unbelievable and it was a fantastic atmosphere and even after the goal there was no fear and we weren't nervous and playing our football and it showed how relentless the squad is."

In the 83rd minute Courtney Vine who came into the game as a sub had a chance at goal but was denied once again by Earps who did a good job conserving the lead.

England put the game away in the 87th minute when Russo got a solid pass from Hemp and beat Arnold with a shot that went far post to make it 3-1.

After the game, Australia manager Tony Gustavsson gave his thoughts and honest assessment of the match.

" I think it's a fantastic game of football", Gustavsson said. " We are playing against a world-class team in England and both teams had a clear plan and I don't think we were brave enough in that first half but the second half was probably one of the best halves we have played all tournament."

He went on to add " It's tournament football and it takes one moment and England was much more clinical than we were in finishing and I was really happy in the support we got."

England will face Spain in the final on Sunday night in Sydney while Australia will head back to Brisbane to face Sweden in the third-place game on Saturday.