Fulham 1-0 Luton Town: Cottagers make wasteful Hatters pay

Luton Town were made to pay for their missed chances as the Hatters were defeated 1-0 by Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Carlos Vinicius scored in the 65th minute to ensure Luton became the first team to lose their first four games of their first Premier League season since Swindon Town in 1993-94.

The Hatters left their hosts frustrated as Jacob Brown hit the crossbar in the first half and Amari'i Bell and Tom Lockyer missed good chances in the second half.

Luton have scored just twice in their four top-flight matches as they prop up the table whilst Fulham are up to ninth.

Story of the match

After just four minutes, Luton had the first good chance of the afternoon as Andres Pereira's free-kick was cleared and Tahith Chong broke on the counter, his shot collected by Bernd Leno.

Fulham then enjoyed a good spell of play, creating an opportunity down the right through Harry Wilson, whose cross failed to connect with the head of Raul Jimenez.

The ex-Wolves frontman would soon get another chance as Willian cushioned the ball down and fed Jimenez, but he couldn't get good contact on an attempted bicycle kick.

From the ensuing corner, the hosts had their best opportunity when an inswinger by Willian connected with Kenny Tete, his header not quite on target.

On 25 minutes, the Hatters nodded the ball down for Carlton Morris, who has one of their two goals on the season, his volley sailing beyond the post.

Two minutes later some good combination play by Chong and Sambi Lokonga sent Issa Kabore away down the right and he fed Brown, whose bullet header came back off the post.

Wilson would have a go from a set piece as his bender was narrowly wide of the post.

Moments before halftime, Luton should have had a penalty. Morris was brought down by Harrison Reed but referee Michael Salisbury gave nothing and VAR was never used.

Two minutes into the second half, the visitors had their best chance to go in front. Brown's Inch-perfect cross to the back post found Bell, his volley straight at Leno.

A recycled corner by Timothy Castagne was swung in from the right with Joao Palhinha meeting it with his head but his strike found the roof of the net.

On the hour mark, Fulham manager Marco Silva brought on Alex Iwobi for his Fulham debut as well and Vinicius as Reed and Jimenez came off.

Five minutes later, the Cottagers grabbed the opener. Pereira played the ball to Willian on the left, whose cross could only be parried by Thomas Kaminski with Vinicius on hand to poke home.

The hosts went in search for a second, Willian curling one toward the opposite corner from the left as he was in on goal and Lockyer made a crucial block shortly after.

Luton went in search for an equalizer as Kabore had a go from the right but the strike was blocked.

At the other end, Palhinha played substitute Bobby Decordova-Reid through and he tucked back for Iwobi, who swiveled a shot over.

There were final chances for both sides, Tete poking for Vinicius, who rounded Kaminski but nothing came of it and Lockyer flashed a header wide.

Man of the match: Timothy Castagne

Filled in for Antonee Robinson at left back on his full debut with the Cottagers and got into promising positions in attack and was a central figure in build-up play down the left, played a flawless defensive game and adapted to the system wonderfully.