Luton Town 1-2 West Ham United: Hammers spoil Hatters' Premier League debut at Kenilworth Road

Jarrod Bowen's red-hot start to the season continued as he helped West Ham United to a 2-1 victory over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, a result that puts the Hammers top of the Premier League table.

The visitors made their lopsided edge in possession count late in the first half as Lucas Paqueta's cross found Bowen, who headed past Thomas Kaminski, who probably should have done better.

Kurt Zouma headed home James Ward-Prowse's cross to double West Ham's lead in the 85th minute before Mads Andersen set up a grandstand finish with Luton's first-ever Premier League goal at home.

The Hatters are still searching for a first win on their return to the top flight, having lost their opening three fixtures while conceding nine goals.

Story of the match

With a loud and boisterous Kenilworth Road crowd urging Luton on, the hosts had the first chance after just two minutes as Tahith Chong's cross was only half-cleared to Ross Barkley but he fired wide.

Barkley would again have a sight of goal after 15 minutes, controlling the ball and moving it onto his left foot but again he was off target with his shot.

Reece Burke and Alfie Doughty had the challenge of dealing with Said Benhrama down the left-hand side and the ex-Brentford man volleyed into the side netting at the near post.

The Hatters did figure to create most of their opportunities from set pieces and they had a trio of corner kicks, the last headed wide by Andersen.

Bowen then went wide of the right post before Benhrama was set up by Michail Antonio but he again was wide with a volley on the other side after Burke blocked Edson Alvarez's initial shot.

Moments later, the visitors grabbed the opener. Bowen found space between Amari'i Bell and Ryan Giles to meet Paqueta's cross, Kaminski getting a hand to his header but was beaten for pace.

Two minutes after Bowen's goal, Luton should have been level as Carlton Morris, scorer of the Hatters' only top-flight goal since promotion from the EFL Championship, found Elijah Adebayo, who shot over.

Giles then used his pace to race past Bowen and set up Morris but the Luton captain could only manage to fire over.

At the start of the second half, Emerson thought he had doubled West Ham's lead only for Antonio to be ruled offsides in the build-up play.

Ward-Prowse then dispossessed Bell and passed into the path of Benhrama, who had his shot blocked off the line by the impressive Burke.

Doughty saw his effort blocked, Burke headed high and Adebayo looked to latch onto the end of a ball at the back post but the former Fulham hitman wasn't able to sort his feet out and the chance went astray.

Benhrama had another go, his shot comfortably saved by Kaminski before being replaced by Pablo Fornals on the hour mark.

After Kaminski was on hand to stop the onrushing Bowen, he was powerless to Zouma's header that went in off the post from a Ward-Prowse delivery.

The match appeared beyond the Hatters but in stoppage time they did manage to give themselves a lifeline as Bell's long ball was headed on by Morris and diverted home by Andersen.

Mads Andersen scores Luton's first-ever Premier League goal at Kenilworth Toad/Photo: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

An equalizer never came but it still proved to be a night no one associated with the club or town will ever forget.

Man of the match: Kurt Zouma

Consistent and dominant in his play, the goal that sealed West Ham's win was just about what he deserved.