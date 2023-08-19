Wrexham 5-5 Swindon Town: Dragons stage incredible comeback to snatch point

Elliot Lee capped an improbable comeback by Wrexham in a 5-5 thriller against Swindon Town at the SToK Cae Ras in what was the match of the year in EFL League Two.

Charlie Austin assisted on Jake Young's opener before scoring himself to give Swindon a 2-0 lead before Jake Bickerstaff cut the lead in half.

The Robins increased their advantage as Dan Kemp and Young scored twice in three minutes as the Robins went in front 4-1, which would be the score at halftime.

Lee converted from the penalty spot and James Jones found the back of the net four minutes after that as Wrexham trimmed their deficit to 4-3 but Kemp seemingly put the match out of reach.

Jones made it 5-4 in the 92nd minute and Lee ensured the Dragons would walk away with a point as he fired home the rebound of Luke Young's free-kick.

Story of the match

After just nine minutes were played, Bickerstaff, one of Wrexham's standout players in the early season, nearly took advantage of confusion in the Swindon back-line, forced Murphy Mahoney to tip his right-footed strike.

The Robins took the lead on 16 minutes as Remeao Hutton crossed for Austin and his cushioned header found Young, who headed past Ben Foster from close range.

Jake Young heads home the opening goal of the match for Swindon/Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Lee sent in a corner that Palmer got his head to but Mahoney made another impressive save, tipping over the bar.

Two minutes later, the visitors doubled their advantage. Austin got on the end of a cutback from Kemp and ghosted behind the Dragons defense to beat the onrushing Foster.

Some neat passing between Bickerstaff and Will Boyle with the latter splitting the visitors' defense with a piercing ball that found the 21-year-old, who squeezed his shot into the top left corner.

Jake Bickerstaff celebrates after pulling Wrexham to within a goal/Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Swindon would regain their two-goal advantage, the ball falling to Kenp outside the Wrexham penalty area and after creating space for himself, curled home from the edge of the box.

After Boyle headed wide from a Ben Tozer throw-in, the Robins made it 4-1, Young seized on a loose pass, turned, and scored his second of the match.

Within the final five minutes of the first half, Lee fired wide of the left post and Bickerstaff failed to hit the target.

Young nearly completed his hat trick, jaunting past two defenders, found a bit of room, and let one fly with the outside of his boot but it was straight at Foster.

Wrexham came out the aggressor to begin the second half, Andy Cannon forcing a save out of Mahoney, who also collected Boyle's header from a Tozer throw-in and denied Palmer, but giving away a corner.

That set-piece saw Palmer dragged to the ground and referee Craig Breakspear pointed to the spot and Lee stepped up to the spot and left no doubt to make it 4-2.

Elliot Lee scores from the penalty spot for Wrexham/Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Lee would turn provider as his lovely through ball found Jones, who lifted his shot over Mahoney inside the penalty area to make it a one-goal game.

On 57 minutes, the Robins had their best chance of the second half, Frazer Blake-Tracy making a strong run to play Young in down the right, his chip beating Foster but going wide.

Palmer could have equalized from a Ryan Barnett pass and that nearly proved costly when Tozer's back pass sliced the wrong side of the near post.

After Kemp struck the crossbar from a wide angle, he did find the bottom corner a minute later from the edge of the area from another counterattack.

Two minutes into second-half stoppage time, Jacob Mendy, who was denied by Mahoney moments before Kemp's goal, spotted Jones in the box and despite a late attempt to clear off the line, beat the Robins shot-stopper to set up a grandstand finish.

With time ticking away and the final whistle looming, the Dragons were awarded a free-kick and Young hit the post but the rebound fell to Lee who smashed home to cap a comeback no one will soon forget.

Man of the match: Elliot Lee

Has four of Wrexham's 13 goals this season, scores them in important moments, and has helped to make up for the absence of Mullin. Quite possibly the club's most underrated player.