Fulham vs Luton Town preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Luton Town make their second trip to West London in less than a month as they face Fulham at Craven Cottage in search of their first Premier League win.

Defeats to Brighton, Chelsea and West Ham, the last of those the Hatters' first-ever match at home in the Premier League, have left Rob Edwards' men without a point on the season.

Fulham have endured similar struggles since defeating Everton on opening day as the Cottagers have failed to win any of their last three fixtures against Arsenal, Brentford and champions Manchester City.

This will be the first top-flight meeting between Fulham and Luton since the 1959-60 season.

Team news

Fulham

Captain Tom Cairney is doubtful as he battles a knee injury while Alex Iwobi looks set to make his debut for the Cottagers following a deadline-day move from Everton.

Midfielder Sasa Lukic is out with a knee issue and defender Tosin Adarabioyo will be sidelined for several weeks due to an unspecified fitness problem.

Luton Town

The Hatters received encouraging news on captain Tom Lockyer as he is expected to feature in defense despite a quad injury and deadline-day acquisitions Albert Sambi Lokonga and Teden Mengi are also available.

Daniel Potts (ankle), Jordan Clark (ankle) and Gabriel Osho (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Predicted lineups

Fulham: Leno; Robinson, Ream, Diop, Tete; Cairney, Reed, Pereira; Decordova-Reid, Jiménez, Wilson

Luton Town: Kaminski; Giles, Bell, Andersen, Burke, Doughty; Barkley, Nakamba, Chong; Morris, Adebayo

Ones to watch

Raul Jimenez (Fulham)

Brought in from Wolverhampton Wanderers to try and replace the void left by the departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic, the forward has yet to find the back of the net for the Cottagers but was his side's best player last time out against Manchester City.

Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ross Barkley (Luton Town)

Having played in the top flight before, Barkley gives the Hatters valuable experience needed at this level as well as width in attack. Was strong in his debut for the club against West Ham.

Photo: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

Previous meetings

The last match between Fulham and Luton resulted in a 7-0 thrashing by the Cottagers as they clinched the Championship title to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Cairney scored the Londoners' 100th goal of the season and Kenny Tete doubled the lead six minutes from halftime.

Fabio Carvalho made it 3-0 in the 54th minute, Mitrovic scored his record-tying 42nd goal of the season and Bobby Decordova-Reid added a fifth three minutes later.

It was six when Jean-Michael Seri found the back of the net and Mitrovic broke the post-1992 record for goals in a season with a 92nd-minute strike.

The match has not been selected for live television coverage in the UK but subscribers to FFCtv can listen to live commentary.

Kickoff is set for 3pm UK time.